AUTO PARTS

BizLink revenue up annually

Wire harness maker BizLink Holding Inc (貿聯控股) yesterday posted revenue of US$69.82 million for last month, up 13.81 percent year-on-year, but down 5.3 percent month-on-month. BizLink, the sole supplier of wiring harnesses for battery management systems in Tesla Inc Model 3s, said in a statement that the monthly decrease in revenue came as shipments slowed due to the year-end holiday season in the US and Europe. The company’s product portfolio also includes information technology and electrical appliance components, as well as industrial, medical, solar energy and telecommunications equipment. “Near-term component supply issues may briefly defer selective shipments within the IT and consumer electronics segments during the first quarter,” BizLink said, adding that it is paying special attention to the component shortage to reduce its impact on business. Total revenue for the whole of last year grew 2.16 percent year-on-year to US$764.1 million, the company said.

MANUFACTURING

Airtac revenue jumps

Pneumatic components supplier Airtac International Group (亞德客) yesterday reported consolidated revenue of NT$1.98 billion (US$69.71 million) for last month, up 31.88 percent year-on-year and 5.56 percent month-on-month. “The recovery of market demand is better than originally expected, and the company continues to increase its market share,” Airtac said in a statement. “The amount of orders received in December hit a record high for a single month, and demand from the machine tools and battery industries grew better than others.” Cumulative revenue in the fourth quarter of last year totaled NT$5.39 billion, up 31.66 percent from a year earlier, while overall revenue for the whole of last year grew 20.17 percent to NT$19.1 billion, company data showed.

SHIPPING

Yang Ming opens French unit

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) on Monday said that it has set up a new subsidiary with NAXCO Group in France to develop the local market and integrate regional resources. The new unit, Yang Ming (France) SAS, began operations on Friday, the container shipper said in a statement. In cooperation with THE Alliance, Yang Ming has set up several weekly routes, with regular services to and from the Port of Le Havre and Port of Fos-sur-Mer in France. The newly formed subsidiary would help Yang Ming to raise its market share in Europe and the Mediterranean region, the company said. The head office of Yang Ming (France) is in Le Havre, and there is a branch office in Marseille.

PHARMACEUTICALS

TLC approves subsidiary plan

Drugmaker Taiwan Liposome Co (TLC, 台灣微脂體) on Monday said that its board of directors has approved a plan to set up a subsidiary, InspirMed Inc (盈擘醫藥), in a bid to continue development of inhalable drugs. The company said the new unit has completed a round of financing, raising US$15 million in cash from specific people in exchange for equity. InspirMed plans to focus on inhalable liposomal treatments for acute and chronic lung diseases. TLC’s existing pipeline drugs include TLC19, which is a proprietary liposomal formulation that contains a small amount of hydroxychloroquine for inhalation. The drug’s phase 1 clinical trials are ongoing in Taiwan and Australia, and the results are expected some time this year.