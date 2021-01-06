AUTO PARTS
BizLink revenue up annually
Wire harness maker BizLink Holding Inc (貿聯控股) yesterday posted revenue of US$69.82 million for last month, up 13.81 percent year-on-year, but down 5.3 percent month-on-month. BizLink, the sole supplier of wiring harnesses for battery management systems in Tesla Inc Model 3s, said in a statement that the monthly decrease in revenue came as shipments slowed due to the year-end holiday season in the US and Europe. The company’s product portfolio also includes information technology and electrical appliance components, as well as industrial, medical, solar energy and telecommunications equipment. “Near-term component supply issues may briefly defer selective shipments within the IT and consumer electronics segments during the first quarter,” BizLink said, adding that it is paying special attention to the component shortage to reduce its impact on business. Total revenue for the whole of last year grew 2.16 percent year-on-year to US$764.1 million, the company said.
MANUFACTURING
Airtac revenue jumps
Pneumatic components supplier Airtac International Group (亞德客) yesterday reported consolidated revenue of NT$1.98 billion (US$69.71 million) for last month, up 31.88 percent year-on-year and 5.56 percent month-on-month. “The recovery of market demand is better than originally expected, and the company continues to increase its market share,” Airtac said in a statement. “The amount of orders received in December hit a record high for a single month, and demand from the machine tools and battery industries grew better than others.” Cumulative revenue in the fourth quarter of last year totaled NT$5.39 billion, up 31.66 percent from a year earlier, while overall revenue for the whole of last year grew 20.17 percent to NT$19.1 billion, company data showed.
SHIPPING
Yang Ming opens French unit
Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) on Monday said that it has set up a new subsidiary with NAXCO Group in France to develop the local market and integrate regional resources. The new unit, Yang Ming (France) SAS, began operations on Friday, the container shipper said in a statement. In cooperation with THE Alliance, Yang Ming has set up several weekly routes, with regular services to and from the Port of Le Havre and Port of Fos-sur-Mer in France. The newly formed subsidiary would help Yang Ming to raise its market share in Europe and the Mediterranean region, the company said. The head office of Yang Ming (France) is in Le Havre, and there is a branch office in Marseille.
PHARMACEUTICALS
TLC approves subsidiary plan
Drugmaker Taiwan Liposome Co (TLC, 台灣微脂體) on Monday said that its board of directors has approved a plan to set up a subsidiary, InspirMed Inc (盈擘醫藥), in a bid to continue development of inhalable drugs. The company said the new unit has completed a round of financing, raising US$15 million in cash from specific people in exchange for equity. InspirMed plans to focus on inhalable liposomal treatments for acute and chronic lung diseases. TLC’s existing pipeline drugs include TLC19, which is a proprietary liposomal formulation that contains a small amount of hydroxychloroquine for inhalation. The drug’s phase 1 clinical trials are ongoing in Taiwan and Australia, and the results are expected some time this year.
The holiday blessing that Tiffany & Co shareholders gave to sell the storied jeweler to LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE pushes the contentious transaction closer to the finish line, giving LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault the long-sought pathway to expand his global collection of luxury brands. Tiffany would be dropped from the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index now that the deal has been approved, S&P Dow Jones Indices said late on Wednesday in New York City, with the jeweler replaced by Enphase Energy Inc. More than 99 percent of the votes cast at a virtual Tiffany shareholder meeting supported the
‘SILICON SHIELD’: Although TSMC is indispensable to Western nations, more high-end companies need to join its ranks to boost research and development, Gou said Taiwan needs more high-end companies than just Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to remain competitive, but it must also tackle its low birthrate, Terry Gou (郭台銘), founder of Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), said yesterday. Speaking at a ceremony to mark the founding of the Hon Hai Research Institute, Gou said he hoped that his company, also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), would one day be on par with the TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker. As a critical link in the global semiconductor supply chain and a major supplier for US tech companies, TSMC has
RACTOPAMINE FEARS: Domestic pork vendors are planning to raise their prices, as Taipei’s new pork policy is expected to boost demand for local meat, operators said Taiwanese restaurants and hotel chains said that they are under pressure to raise prices to reflect expected increases in the price of locally produced pork amid health concerns about pork containing traces of ractopamine. However, there are also concerns that doing so could scare away potential customers. A policy allowing imports of US pork containing the animal feed additive came into effect on Friday. Local producers are not allowed to use ractopamine. Several major restaurant chains in Taiwan, such as Wowprime Corp (王品), Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團), Hi-Lai Foods Co (漢來美食), Bafang Yunji International Co (八方雲集) and Tofu
The crisis that enveloped the oil industry last year can be measured in various ways, but in the US there might be no better single gauge than the tally of drilling rigs operating across the world’s largest producer. The weekly data shows at a glance the level of confidence from hundreds of companies that sink shale wells from Texas to North Dakota. As the price of crude plunged amid the pandemic, those operators slashed spending and cut drilling crews. The result was a rig count that collapsed to levels not seen since the advent of the shale era 15 years ago, as