CHPT aims to spend NT$559m on land for third fab

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Chunghwa Precision Test Technology Co (CHPT, 中華精測) yesterday said that it plans to spend NT$559 million (US$19.68 million) on acquiring land for a new fab, as it expands capacity to cope with growing demand for its vertical probe cards (VPCs).

The investment is also part of the wafer probing services provider’s efforts to diversify into smart manufacturing, CHPT said in a statement, after its board of directors approved the plan.

In September last year, the firm said that its solutions for smart manufacturing would help its customers upgrade their production lines using artificial intelligence technology.

The logo of Chunghwa Precision Test Technology Co is pictured outside the company’s headquarters in Taoyuan’s Pingjhen District on Oct. 7, 2019. Photo: CNA

The company said that its Fab 1 has reached full capacity, and its two production facilities in Fab 2, which was completed in 2019, are to reach a utilization rate of more than 70 percent by the end of this year.

By 2023, all of its production facilities would be fully utilized, the company said.

The new plant, Fab 3, is expected to become operational in 2024, CHPT said, adding that it would be built on an 8,407m2 plot adjacent to its headquarters in Taoyuan’s Pingjhen District (平鎮).

The firm said that 5G-related applications and high-performance computing devices are expected to fuel VPC growth.

CHPT on Sunday reported that its revenue grew 7.7 percent annually to NT$334 million last month.

Last year, the company saw revenue soar 24.3 percent to a record NT$4.21 billion from NT$3.39 billion in 2019.

CHPT attributed the growth to contributions from its VPC business.

About NT$1.1 billion, or 27 percent, of its overall revenue came from its VPC business, the company said.

CHPT counts the world’s two major 5G chip suppliers — Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek Inc (聯發科) — among its top clients.