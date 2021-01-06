More than half of firms to give pay raises: survey

OPTIMISTIC: The yes123 poll found that 85.3 percent of employers plan to recruit new staff, especially those in the hospitality and leisure, and food and beverage sectors

Staff writer, with CNA





Employers are more optimistic about the economy’s prospects than in the past few months, and 55.6 percent are planning to give their employees pay raises in the first quarter, a survey released on Monday by online job bank yes123 found.

About 26.6 percent of respondents said that they were more upbeat about the economy in the first quarter than in the fourth quarter of last year, while 12.5 percent said that they were more downbeat.

That translated into a net optimism ratio of 14.1 percent, the highest in 11 quarters, yes123 said.

A machine counts NT$1,000 banknotes at a bank in Taipei on Feb. 23, 2017. Photo: Reuters

Of the 55.6 percent of employers that plan to increase pay, six in every seven are planning to raise employee salaries based on performance, while the remainder are planning to give across-the-board pay raises of about 3.9 percent on average, the survey found.

Of the companies surveyed, 35.9 percent said that they plan to offer bonuses or other rewards in addition to year-end bonuses.

Meanwhile, 85.3 percent of employers said that they plan to recruit new employees in the first quarter.

The food and beverage, and hospitality and leisure sectors are the most willing to hire newcomers, ahead of information technology, construction and real estate, manufacturing, and retail and wholesale, the survey found.

Reasons given for hiring employees include mitigating a long-term shortage of workers, filling the positions of employees who resigned, and meeting the needs of increased business and orders.

Among employees polled in a separate survey, 88.2 percent said that they plan to change jobs in the first quarter, up from 67.8 percent in the previous quarter and 87.7 percent a year earlier.

The figure is the highest for the period in eight years.

Jobs in the information technology sector were most in demand among people who plan to change careers, ahead of food and beverage, hospitality and leisure, retail and wholesale, and manufacturing.

The anticipated first-quarter job market boom is being driven mainly by increased export orders, the seasonal effects of the Lunar New Year holiday and a strong domestic market, yes123 spokesperson Yang Tsung-pin (楊宗斌) said.

The survey of employers collected 1,024 valid responses from employers, with a margin of error of 3.06 percentage points.

The survey of employees, conducted from Dec. 16 to Monday last week, collected 1,316 valid responses and had a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points, the job bank said.