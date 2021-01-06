The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), the Taipei Exchange (TPEX), the Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) and Taiwan Depository and Clearing Corp (TDCC) could move into one building in downtown Taipei in six years, TWSE chairman Hsu Jan-yau (許璋瑤) said yesterday.
The four companies have invested in an urban renewal project run by Chunghwa Post Co (中華郵政) that would transform the historic Taipei Beimen Post Office site into a national postal museum and two high-rises, Hsu told a news conference in Taipei.
The four are mulling whether to move into one of the high-rises, which could make their coordination efforts more efficient, once construction is completed in six years’ time, he said.
Photo: CNA
TWSE rents office space in Taipei 101, while the other three are headquartered either in Taipei’s Songshan (松山) or Zhongzheng (中正) districts.
The Financial Supervisory Commission, now in New Taipei’s City’s Banciao District (板橋), would probably also relocate to the same building, but it is still in talks with the National Property Administration (NPA), the landowner of the renewal project, he said.
The commission’s plan to have all of its units relocate to the new building has not been finalized, Securities and Futures Bureau Chief Secretary Kao Ching-ping (高晶萍) told the Taipei Times.
Whether the TWSE’s Banciao-based information center, which addresses all online transactions of stocks listed in TWSE and accommodates the TPEX’s and TAIFEX’s computers systems, would also be moved is also uncertain, Kao said.
In related news, the TWSE has set a goal of 24 initial public offering applications this year amid expectations that the economy would improve as the COVID-19 pandemic slows down, Hsu said.
While the TWSE is planning to establish the Taiwan Innovation Board (TIB) for start-ups focused on Internet of Things or artificial intelligence, and biotech firms by July at the earliest, it hopes to see at least five applications, TWSE president Chien Lih-chung (簡立忠) said.
Given that some firms have already approached the exchange to ask about the TIB, it seems that start-ups are interested in the new boards, Chien said.
Meanwhile, Hsu said that odd-lot trading has pushed up the number of shareholders of several high-priced stocks, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) and Largan Precision Co (大立光), since such transactions — referring to orders of fewer than 1,000 — began on Oct. 26 last year.
Thanks to odd-lot trading, the number of brokerage accounts nationwide rose to 616,000 at the end of last year from 218,000 prior to Oct. 26, with the number of investors aged between 21 and 30 more than tripling during that period, TWSE data showed.
The holiday blessing that Tiffany & Co shareholders gave to sell the storied jeweler to LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE pushes the contentious transaction closer to the finish line, giving LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault the long-sought pathway to expand his global collection of luxury brands. Tiffany would be dropped from the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index now that the deal has been approved, S&P Dow Jones Indices said late on Wednesday in New York City, with the jeweler replaced by Enphase Energy Inc. More than 99 percent of the votes cast at a virtual Tiffany shareholder meeting supported the
‘SILICON SHIELD’: Although TSMC is indispensable to Western nations, more high-end companies need to join its ranks to boost research and development, Gou said Taiwan needs more high-end companies than just Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to remain competitive, but it must also tackle its low birthrate, Terry Gou (郭台銘), founder of Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), said yesterday. Speaking at a ceremony to mark the founding of the Hon Hai Research Institute, Gou said he hoped that his company, also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), would one day be on par with the TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker. As a critical link in the global semiconductor supply chain and a major supplier for US tech companies, TSMC has
RACTOPAMINE FEARS: Domestic pork vendors are planning to raise their prices, as Taipei’s new pork policy is expected to boost demand for local meat, operators said Taiwanese restaurants and hotel chains said that they are under pressure to raise prices to reflect expected increases in the price of locally produced pork amid health concerns about pork containing traces of ractopamine. However, there are also concerns that doing so could scare away potential customers. A policy allowing imports of US pork containing the animal feed additive came into effect on Friday. Local producers are not allowed to use ractopamine. Several major restaurant chains in Taiwan, such as Wowprime Corp (王品), Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團), Hi-Lai Foods Co (漢來美食), Bafang Yunji International Co (八方雲集) and Tofu
The crisis that enveloped the oil industry last year can be measured in various ways, but in the US there might be no better single gauge than the tally of drilling rigs operating across the world’s largest producer. The weekly data shows at a glance the level of confidence from hundreds of companies that sink shale wells from Texas to North Dakota. As the price of crude plunged amid the pandemic, those operators slashed spending and cut drilling crews. The result was a rig count that collapsed to levels not seen since the advent of the shale era 15 years ago, as