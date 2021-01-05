World Business Quick Take

SUPPLEMENTS

Icahn sells Herbalife stock

Activist investor Carl Icahn has sold more than half his stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for US$600 million and is planning to give up the five seats on the company’s board held by his representatives, the Wall Street Journal reported. Icahn, who had a 15.5 percent stake in Herbalife as of Sept. 30, sold about 10 percent back to the company in the past few days, the newspaper reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. That has left him with an about 6 percent stake, worth US$400 million, in the multi-level marketing company, whose products include dietary supplements, according to the report. Icahn began buying Herbalife shares in 2013 while extolling the company and had since been its largest shareholder.

EQUITIES

Manila eyes more IPOs

The Philippine Stock Exchange is aiming for more companies to go public this year even as the economic environment “remains fragile,” president and CEO Ramon Monzon said. The stock exchange has a target for at least three companies and four real-estate investment trusts (REIT) to hold initial public offerings (IPOs) this year, Monzon said in a statement. More REITs are expected to list once the Securities and Exchange Commission approves proposed changes to the main and small enterprises boards’ IPO rules, he said. The Philippines is forecast to start growing only in the second quarter of this year, putting it among the slowest to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the global economy.

GLOVE MAKERS

Top Glove hikes dividend

Malaysia’s Top Glove Corp Bhd, the world’s largest medical gloves maker, yesterday hiked its proposed dividend as its shares came under pressure from speculation that the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines could hit demand for its products. The company, whose shares rocketed last year as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, said it would pay out 70 percent of earnings for the rest of its financial year, covering its second to fourth quarters, up from the 50 percent planned previously. This was “in consideration of the good profit performance and strong cash flow, and to reward its shareholders,” it said in a statement. However, Top Glove shares fell as much as 14.5 percent to their lowest since the end of June last year, with smaller rivals Hartalega Holdings Bhd and Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd dropping as much as 14.2 percent and 13.3 percent respectively.

RATINGS FIRMS

Dagong ordered to pay up

A Chinese court ruled that a local ratings firm should help compensate some creditors for a construction firm’s 1.4 billion yuan (US$216.7 million) bond defaults three years ago, a first in the country as Beijing raises pressure on agencies to improve their due diligence. Dagong Global Credit Rating Co (大公國際信評) is responsible for repaying up to 10 percent of at least 494 million yuan of combined debt claims to more than 400 individual bondholders of Wuyang Construction Group Co (五洋建設集團), according to a ruling by Hangzhou Intermediate People’s Court dated on Thursday and seen by Bloomberg News. Wuyang Construction’s legal representative and actual controller Chen Zhizhang (陳志樟), underwriter Tebon Securities Co (德邦證券), as well as an accounting company and a legal firm are also collectively responsible, the court said, citing their failures to conduct due diligence properly.