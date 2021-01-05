SUPPLEMENTS
Icahn sells Herbalife stock
Activist investor Carl Icahn has sold more than half his stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for US$600 million and is planning to give up the five seats on the company’s board held by his representatives, the Wall Street Journal reported. Icahn, who had a 15.5 percent stake in Herbalife as of Sept. 30, sold about 10 percent back to the company in the past few days, the newspaper reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. That has left him with an about 6 percent stake, worth US$400 million, in the multi-level marketing company, whose products include dietary supplements, according to the report. Icahn began buying Herbalife shares in 2013 while extolling the company and had since been its largest shareholder.
EQUITIES
Manila eyes more IPOs
The Philippine Stock Exchange is aiming for more companies to go public this year even as the economic environment “remains fragile,” president and CEO Ramon Monzon said. The stock exchange has a target for at least three companies and four real-estate investment trusts (REIT) to hold initial public offerings (IPOs) this year, Monzon said in a statement. More REITs are expected to list once the Securities and Exchange Commission approves proposed changes to the main and small enterprises boards’ IPO rules, he said. The Philippines is forecast to start growing only in the second quarter of this year, putting it among the slowest to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the global economy.
GLOVE MAKERS
Top Glove hikes dividend
Malaysia’s Top Glove Corp Bhd, the world’s largest medical gloves maker, yesterday hiked its proposed dividend as its shares came under pressure from speculation that the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines could hit demand for its products. The company, whose shares rocketed last year as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, said it would pay out 70 percent of earnings for the rest of its financial year, covering its second to fourth quarters, up from the 50 percent planned previously. This was “in consideration of the good profit performance and strong cash flow, and to reward its shareholders,” it said in a statement. However, Top Glove shares fell as much as 14.5 percent to their lowest since the end of June last year, with smaller rivals Hartalega Holdings Bhd and Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd dropping as much as 14.2 percent and 13.3 percent respectively.
RATINGS FIRMS
Dagong ordered to pay up
A Chinese court ruled that a local ratings firm should help compensate some creditors for a construction firm’s 1.4 billion yuan (US$216.7 million) bond defaults three years ago, a first in the country as Beijing raises pressure on agencies to improve their due diligence. Dagong Global Credit Rating Co (大公國際信評) is responsible for repaying up to 10 percent of at least 494 million yuan of combined debt claims to more than 400 individual bondholders of Wuyang Construction Group Co (五洋建設集團), according to a ruling by Hangzhou Intermediate People’s Court dated on Thursday and seen by Bloomberg News. Wuyang Construction’s legal representative and actual controller Chen Zhizhang (陳志樟), underwriter Tebon Securities Co (德邦證券), as well as an accounting company and a legal firm are also collectively responsible, the court said, citing their failures to conduct due diligence properly.
The holiday blessing that Tiffany & Co shareholders gave to sell the storied jeweler to LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE pushes the contentious transaction closer to the finish line, giving LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault the long-sought pathway to expand his global collection of luxury brands. Tiffany would be dropped from the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index now that the deal has been approved, S&P Dow Jones Indices said late on Wednesday in New York City, with the jeweler replaced by Enphase Energy Inc. More than 99 percent of the votes cast at a virtual Tiffany shareholder meeting supported the
PANDEMIC BOOST: The Hsinchu-based company expects strong demand to bring its annual revenue next year close to 2018’s record high of NT$59.06 billion GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, on Monday said that it is to raise its prices next year as 5G-related applications and the stay-at-home economy have boosted semiconductor demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to supply constraints. With limited new supply worldwide, demand is expected to rise to the peak hit in 2018, the Hsinchu-based company said. GlobalWafers expects to produce an additional 170,000 wafers a month next year as its new 12-inch fab in South Korea is increasing production. “We expect the new South Korea fab to reach full capacity next year. We fear we will not be
RACTOPAMINE FEARS: Domestic pork vendors are planning to raise their prices, as Taipei’s new pork policy is expected to boost demand for local meat, operators said Taiwanese restaurants and hotel chains said that they are under pressure to raise prices to reflect expected increases in the price of locally produced pork amid health concerns about pork containing traces of ractopamine. However, there are also concerns that doing so could scare away potential customers. A policy allowing imports of US pork containing the animal feed additive came into effect on Friday. Local producers are not allowed to use ractopamine. Several major restaurant chains in Taiwan, such as Wowprime Corp (王品), Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團), Hi-Lai Foods Co (漢來美食), Bafang Yunji International Co (八方雲集) and Tofu
The crisis that enveloped the oil industry last year can be measured in various ways, but in the US there might be no better single gauge than the tally of drilling rigs operating across the world’s largest producer. The weekly data shows at a glance the level of confidence from hundreds of companies that sink shale wells from Texas to North Dakota. As the price of crude plunged amid the pandemic, those operators slashed spending and cut drilling crews. The result was a rig count that collapsed to levels not seen since the advent of the shale era 15 years ago, as