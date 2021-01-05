In one of the busiest regions for green debt issuance, Danske Bank A/S has taken a clear lead.
After arranging US$4.3 billion of sustainable bond sales for Nordic borrowers last year, more than any other bank, Danske expects the primary market to expand by 25 percent over the coming 12 months, which would be the most ever.
“We will see increased social and sustainability bonds from Nordic countries,” said Lars Mac Key, head of sustainable bonds at Danske Bank. “We will also see more Finnish and Norwegian corporates, including high-yield, coming to the market.
Photo: Bloomberg
Mac Key said that growth would be helped by some relatively new kinds of clean debt, such as increasingly popular sustainability-linked bonds.
Unlike green bonds, the proceeds of such debt do not need to be tied to a specific project, but is linked to broader environmental, social or governance (ESG) goals.
The Danske banker also said there is “huge potential from financial institutions to make an impact” in areas such as green covered bonds.
Last year, Nordic borrowers raised a total of 25.2 billion euros (US$30.9 billion) of debt tied to environmental and social goals or projects. That was the highest amount on record and represented a 25 percent increase on such issuance in 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Sales in Swedish kronor accounted for about half the total issued, with a little more than a third of the total volume issued in euros, the data showed.
The Swedish krona is the third-largest currency for green debt sales with a 7 percent slice of the total market, behind euros and US dollars.
A further draw for prospective issuers this year could be the introduction of new EU Green Bond Standards that would run alongside the existing International Capital Market Association Green Bond Principles.
Debt bankers at Nordea Bank Abp, which arranged the most green bonds for Nordic corporate borrowers last year, similarly expect a boost in supply from social and sustainability-linked bonds.
“Demand for sustainable investments is growing and companies are aware of this and want to tap into it,” Nordea’s Povl Bak-Jensen and Antti Saha said.
