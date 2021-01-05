The shareholders of France’s PSA Group and US-Italian rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV were yesterday expected to approve their merger, creating the world’s fourth-biggest automaker by volume, Stellantis.
The outcome of the vote by PSA and Fiat shareholders was seen as a foregone conclusion, coming two weeks after the European Commission gave conditional approval to the megamerger announced in late 2019.
The 50-50 tie-up, which was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, is seen as crucial for the two groups to undertake the investment needed to transition to clean car technology.
Photo: Reuters
“This merger is a matter of survival for both Fiat and PSA,” said Giuliano Noci, professor of strategy at the Polytechnic University of Milan’s school of management, citing the “enormous technological and strategic challenges” faced by both, as well as the damage wrought by the pandemic.
The merger allows Fiat Chrysler to strengthen its presence in Europe and the French group to regain a foothold in the US.
Ranking behind global rivals such as Volkswagen AG, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance and Toyota Motor Corp, Stellantis would be the fourth-largest automaker by volume and the third-largest by revenue, with a workforce of more than 400,000.
The new company would group producers such as Peugeot, Citroen, Fiat, Chrysler, Jeep, Alfa Romeo and Maserati, each of which would continue under their own brand names.
PSA and Fiat expect the merger to allow them to achieve billions of euros in synergies each year.
“Only the most agile, with a Darwinian spirit, will survive,” PSA CEO Carlos Tavares, who would take the helm of the merged group, said in November.
The European Commission had been worried the merger could affect competition in Europe’s lucrative van market, with PSA and FCA together accounting for 34 percent of market share.
To assuage those concerns, the commission said PSA would continue an agreement with Toyota to manufacture vans to be sold under the Japanese brand in Europe.
The disruptions wrought by COVID-19, which ground manufacturing to a halt for several weeks in the first half of last year, forced PSA and Fiat to change the terms of their tie-up to ensure it remained a merger of equals.
FCA agreed to lower the exceptional dividend to be distributed to its shareholders, while PSA agreed to share out its 46 percent stake in French automotive equipment maker Faurecia among all shareholders of the new company, rather than its shareholders alone as agreed to previously.
The two companies have so far shown relative resilience in the face of the pandemic.
Fiat Chrysler posted net profits of 1.2 billion euros (US$1.47 billion) in the third quarter, compared with losses of 1.04 billion euros in the second quarter, when much of the world was in lockdown.
PSA sold 589,000 fewer vehicles in the third quarter, but sold them for more money as part of a strategy to maximize profitability and cash flow, which boosted turnover by 1.2 percent.
At the time when the merger was announced Tavares said that no plant would be closed, but unions in France remain skeptical.
“On the whole, it’s a good insurance policy for the future of our group. Those who don’t make the shift risk being left by the wayside,” a representative for the CFTC union at PSA, Franck Don, said.
“What synergies will they find and what consequences will that have for sites in France?” he added.
The holiday blessing that Tiffany & Co shareholders gave to sell the storied jeweler to LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE pushes the contentious transaction closer to the finish line, giving LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault the long-sought pathway to expand his global collection of luxury brands. Tiffany would be dropped from the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index now that the deal has been approved, S&P Dow Jones Indices said late on Wednesday in New York City, with the jeweler replaced by Enphase Energy Inc. More than 99 percent of the votes cast at a virtual Tiffany shareholder meeting supported the
PANDEMIC BOOST: The Hsinchu-based company expects strong demand to bring its annual revenue next year close to 2018’s record high of NT$59.06 billion GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, on Monday said that it is to raise its prices next year as 5G-related applications and the stay-at-home economy have boosted semiconductor demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to supply constraints. With limited new supply worldwide, demand is expected to rise to the peak hit in 2018, the Hsinchu-based company said. GlobalWafers expects to produce an additional 170,000 wafers a month next year as its new 12-inch fab in South Korea is increasing production. “We expect the new South Korea fab to reach full capacity next year. We fear we will not be
RACTOPAMINE FEARS: Domestic pork vendors are planning to raise their prices, as Taipei’s new pork policy is expected to boost demand for local meat, operators said Taiwanese restaurants and hotel chains said that they are under pressure to raise prices to reflect expected increases in the price of locally produced pork amid health concerns about pork containing traces of ractopamine. However, there are also concerns that doing so could scare away potential customers. A policy allowing imports of US pork containing the animal feed additive came into effect on Friday. Local producers are not allowed to use ractopamine. Several major restaurant chains in Taiwan, such as Wowprime Corp (王品), Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團), Hi-Lai Foods Co (漢來美食), Bafang Yunji International Co (八方雲集) and Tofu
The crisis that enveloped the oil industry last year can be measured in various ways, but in the US there might be no better single gauge than the tally of drilling rigs operating across the world’s largest producer. The weekly data shows at a glance the level of confidence from hundreds of companies that sink shale wells from Texas to North Dakota. As the price of crude plunged amid the pandemic, those operators slashed spending and cut drilling crews. The result was a rig count that collapsed to levels not seen since the advent of the shale era 15 years ago, as