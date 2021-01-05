Virus, birthrate hinder labor growth: DGBAS

Staff writer, with CNA





The slow growth of Taiwan’s workforce last year could be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and the nation’s low birthrate, an official from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said.

Data released by the DGBAS late last month showed that the number of people in the workforce — defined as individuals over the age of 15 who are employed or searching for work — averaged 11.964 million from January to November.

That represented growth of 0.16 percent from the same period in 2019 and was the lowest growth level ever recorded for that time frame, DGBAS Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) said.

A worker builds a bike at an Acetrikes Industrial Co factory in Changhua on Aug. 14 last year. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

Growth in the workforce has slowed over the past few years due to the nation’s low birthrate, and the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the problem last year, Chen said.

Whether or not a person is looking for work determines whether they are included in the workforce, she said.

The number of people who said they wanted to work but were not looking for jobs grew last year, and is the main reason workforce growth slowed, she said.

It is possible that due to the pandemic many businesses in Taiwan decided not to recruit more employees, and so those who were unemployed stopped searching for jobs even though they wanted to work, Chen said.

Another contributing factor could be the number of new graduates who have decided not to look for a job, online job bank yes123 spokesperson Yang Tsung-pin (楊宗斌) said.

Sectors that young people are interested in, including aviation, tourism, and the food and beverage industries, have been hardest hit by the pandemic, so new graduates could be putting their job searches on pause because they cannot find an ideal position, Yang said.

As the pandemic improves, growth in Taiwan’s workforce is likely to pick up again, Chen said.

In the long-term, Taiwan’s low birthrate and aging population are likely to continue affecting the labor force, she said.

The number of people who cannot work because they have to take care of family members over the age of 65 has grown from about 130,000 in 2018 to 150,000 last year, DGBAS data showed.

Although demographic changes in the population are not immediate, this data showed that the aging population in Taiwan is already affecting the number of people in the workforce, and the government should come up with policies to address this issue, Chen said.