The slow growth of Taiwan’s workforce last year could be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and the nation’s low birthrate, an official from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said.
Data released by the DGBAS late last month showed that the number of people in the workforce — defined as individuals over the age of 15 who are employed or searching for work — averaged 11.964 million from January to November.
That represented growth of 0.16 percent from the same period in 2019 and was the lowest growth level ever recorded for that time frame, DGBAS Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) said.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
Growth in the workforce has slowed over the past few years due to the nation’s low birthrate, and the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the problem last year, Chen said.
Whether or not a person is looking for work determines whether they are included in the workforce, she said.
The number of people who said they wanted to work but were not looking for jobs grew last year, and is the main reason workforce growth slowed, she said.
It is possible that due to the pandemic many businesses in Taiwan decided not to recruit more employees, and so those who were unemployed stopped searching for jobs even though they wanted to work, Chen said.
Another contributing factor could be the number of new graduates who have decided not to look for a job, online job bank yes123 spokesperson Yang Tsung-pin (楊宗斌) said.
Sectors that young people are interested in, including aviation, tourism, and the food and beverage industries, have been hardest hit by the pandemic, so new graduates could be putting their job searches on pause because they cannot find an ideal position, Yang said.
As the pandemic improves, growth in Taiwan’s workforce is likely to pick up again, Chen said.
In the long-term, Taiwan’s low birthrate and aging population are likely to continue affecting the labor force, she said.
The number of people who cannot work because they have to take care of family members over the age of 65 has grown from about 130,000 in 2018 to 150,000 last year, DGBAS data showed.
Although demographic changes in the population are not immediate, this data showed that the aging population in Taiwan is already affecting the number of people in the workforce, and the government should come up with policies to address this issue, Chen said.
The holiday blessing that Tiffany & Co shareholders gave to sell the storied jeweler to LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE pushes the contentious transaction closer to the finish line, giving LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault the long-sought pathway to expand his global collection of luxury brands. Tiffany would be dropped from the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index now that the deal has been approved, S&P Dow Jones Indices said late on Wednesday in New York City, with the jeweler replaced by Enphase Energy Inc. More than 99 percent of the votes cast at a virtual Tiffany shareholder meeting supported the
PANDEMIC BOOST: The Hsinchu-based company expects strong demand to bring its annual revenue next year close to 2018’s record high of NT$59.06 billion GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, on Monday said that it is to raise its prices next year as 5G-related applications and the stay-at-home economy have boosted semiconductor demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to supply constraints. With limited new supply worldwide, demand is expected to rise to the peak hit in 2018, the Hsinchu-based company said. GlobalWafers expects to produce an additional 170,000 wafers a month next year as its new 12-inch fab in South Korea is increasing production. “We expect the new South Korea fab to reach full capacity next year. We fear we will not be
RACTOPAMINE FEARS: Domestic pork vendors are planning to raise their prices, as Taipei’s new pork policy is expected to boost demand for local meat, operators said Taiwanese restaurants and hotel chains said that they are under pressure to raise prices to reflect expected increases in the price of locally produced pork amid health concerns about pork containing traces of ractopamine. However, there are also concerns that doing so could scare away potential customers. A policy allowing imports of US pork containing the animal feed additive came into effect on Friday. Local producers are not allowed to use ractopamine. Several major restaurant chains in Taiwan, such as Wowprime Corp (王品), Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團), Hi-Lai Foods Co (漢來美食), Bafang Yunji International Co (八方雲集) and Tofu
The crisis that enveloped the oil industry last year can be measured in various ways, but in the US there might be no better single gauge than the tally of drilling rigs operating across the world’s largest producer. The weekly data shows at a glance the level of confidence from hundreds of companies that sink shale wells from Texas to North Dakota. As the price of crude plunged amid the pandemic, those operators slashed spending and cut drilling crews. The result was a rig count that collapsed to levels not seen since the advent of the shale era 15 years ago, as