MOEA pledges to help tire makers accused in the US

Staff writer, with CNA





The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on Friday last week said it would help Taiwanese vehicle tire makers accused of unfair trade practices by the US.

The ministry’s Bureau of Foreign Trade is planning to meet with representatives of the firms subject to anti-dumping investigations in the US and discuss a strategy to secure a favorable decision from the US authorities, the ministry said.

The US Department of Commerce on Wednesday in a preliminary ruling said that passenger vehicle and light truck tire manufacturers from Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam have offered their products on the US market below market prices in other nations, and announced that it would impose tariffs on the companies.

Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co (正新橡膠) and Nankang Rubber Tire Corp (南港輪胎) would face anti-dumping tariffs of 52.42 percent and 98.44 percent respectively, the ruling said, referring to other Taiwanese tire exporters that face tariffs of up to 88.82 percent in the US.

Tire exporters from South Korea would face anti-dumping tariffs ranging from 14.24 percent to 38.07 percent, while firms from Thailand would face 13.25 percent to 22.21 percent and those from Vietnam up to 22.30 percent, the ruling said.

The commerce department said it would instruct US Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from the importers.

It in June announced the anti-dumping probe after the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union filed a petition accusing the tire makers of dumping.

The investigation would continue after the preliminary ruling, and it plans to issue final verdict in May, the department said.

The US International Trade Commission would have to confirm any tariffs imposed in the final verdict and is expected to issue a ruling on the case at the end of June, the department said.

Tariffs would be collected thereafter, it added.

Taiwanese companies in 2019 sold about 8.81 million vehicle tires in the US, up from 8.35 million units in 2018, with the value of sales rising from US$344 million to US$373 million, statistics published by the department showed.