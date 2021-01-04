Tesla sales up 30%, fall short of goal

Tesla Inc’s annual sales rose 36 percent last year, but the electric car company came short of its annual goal to deliver 500,000 vehicles.

The company on Saturday last week said that it delivered 499,500 vehicles last year, including 180,570 sports utility vehicles (SUV) and sedans in the fourth quarter.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk set the goal to deliver 500,000 vehicles annually before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and Tesla stuck to that goal even though the virus forced its only US assembly plant to close for several weeks in the spring.

In the first nine months of last year, Tesla reported that it delivered just over 318,000 vehicles worldwide, including a record 139,300 in the third quarter. To reach a half-million, Tesla would have had to shatter the record and deliver 181,650 vehicles in the fourth quarter.

Musk last month sent an e-mail to employees, urging them to increase production for the rest of the quarter as much as possible.

Musk wrote that Tesla has a “high-class problem” of demand being above what its factories can produce.

However, the company later told workers at the Fremont, California, plant that the models S and X production lines would be shut down from Dec. 24 until Tuesday next week, meaning that most of the demand was for the Model 3, a smaller sedan, and the Model Y, a smaller SUV.

It appeared that the company was getting close to 500,000, but needed a boost to make the number. On Tuesday last week, Musk tried to juice sales, tweeting that all Tesla vehicles delivered during the last three days of the year would get three months of the company’s “full self-driving” option for free. It costs US$10,000 to buy the option.

Selected customers are testing the self-driving software on public roads, but are still responsible for driving the vehicles, which Tesla has said cannot drive themselves. Critics have said that Tesla does not have the proper sensors to safely deploy fully self-driving vehicles.

While Tesla came close to meeting its deliveries goal, it still missed it, and that shortfall could affect the company’s high-flying stock. Tesla shares rose 743 percent last year to close at US$705.67 on Thursday.

Still, Musk took to his Twitter account on Saturday and cast the news as a big win for the firm, writing: “So proud of the Tesla team for achieving this major milestone! At the start of Tesla, I thought we had (optimistically) a 10% chance of surviving at all.”

Tesla said that Model Y production in Shanghai has begun, with deliveries expected to begin soon.

The company is building two new vehicle assembly operations — one in Berlin that could eventually assemble as many as 500,000 vehicles annually and another in Austin, Texas, that is slated to make the brand’s first pick-up truck.

The factories are expected to start production later this year, joining its existing vehicle-assembly facilities in Fremont and Shanghai.

While Tesla is the clear global electric vehicle market leader, its vehicle deliveries are tiny compared to the millions of gasoline-powered vehicles sold by established automakers such as General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG. Those two carmakers and others are preparing to flood the nascent market with dozens of battery-powered models over the coming five years.

