Trading in Tokyo and South Korea was closed for the New Year’s holiday on Thursday, while the handful of bourses that remained open in Asia were mixed.
In Taiwan, the TAIEX closed higher on Thursday, registering a rise of 22.8 percent, or 2,735.39 points, for the whole of the year.
The index edged up 44.83 points, or 0.31 percent, to reach 14,732.53, on turnover of NT$257.362 billion (US$9.03 billion). At one point it surged to a record high of 14,760 during the trading session.
It was up 2.8 percent from 14,331.42 on Friday last week
Since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out a year ago in China, the domestic stock market has fluctuated sharply, recovering from a low of 8,523.63 in March amid fears over the spread of the virus.
Underpinned by the National Stabilization Fund and a series of stimulus incentives put forth by governments around the world, the weighted index regained momentum and continued to reach new highs over the past five months.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s No. 1 contract chipmaker and the major driver on the bullish domestic market, saw its stock price climb repeatedly to new highs, to end at a record high of NT$530, up by 0.95 percent from the previous session.
TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, outperformed the broader market last year, rising by 60.1 percent for the whole of the year.
Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX fell 1.43 percent to 6,587.1 and declined 1.17 percent from a week earlier.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.31 percent to 27,231.13, closing early at midday. It rose 3.2 percent from a week earlier.
The Shanghai Composite gained 1.72 percent to 3,473.07, up 3.27 percent on the week.
Investor focus has been on the continuing COVID-19 vaccine development around the globe, with China’s Sinopharm Group Ltd (國藥控股) becoming the latest to release encouraging study results. Investors are optimistic about more vaccines gaining approval in coming weeks.
“Surely, I am not the only one who had massive doubts, but miraculously, we have about made it over the year-end finishing line in one piece,” AxiCorp Financial Services Pty chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes said.
BROADBAND CHIPS: A MediaTek subsidiary has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, which is a 15.8 percent premium Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) plans to fully acquire broadband chip supplier IC Plus Corp (九暘電子) for NT$1.51 billion (US$52.94 million) through one of its subsidiaries, the company said on Sunday. Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), a MediaTek subsidiary, has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, MediaTek said in a regulatory filing. The figure represents a 15.8 percent premium on IC Plus’ closing price of NT$19 on Friday. IC Plus yesterday rose by the daily limit of 10 percent to NT$20.9 on the Taipei Exchange. The deal “will help the company develop broadband communications chips
The holiday blessing that Tiffany & Co shareholders gave to sell the storied jeweler to LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE pushes the contentious transaction closer to the finish line, giving LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault the long-sought pathway to expand his global collection of luxury brands. Tiffany would be dropped from the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index now that the deal has been approved, S&P Dow Jones Indices said late on Wednesday in New York City, with the jeweler replaced by Enphase Energy Inc. More than 99 percent of the votes cast at a virtual Tiffany shareholder meeting supported the
PANDEMIC BOOST: The Hsinchu-based company expects strong demand to bring its annual revenue next year close to 2018’s record high of NT$59.06 billion GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, on Monday said that it is to raise its prices next year as 5G-related applications and the stay-at-home economy have boosted semiconductor demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to supply constraints. With limited new supply worldwide, demand is expected to rise to the peak hit in 2018, the Hsinchu-based company said. GlobalWafers expects to produce an additional 170,000 wafers a month next year as its new 12-inch fab in South Korea is increasing production. “We expect the new South Korea fab to reach full capacity next year. We fear we will not be
‘CHALLENGING’: The airline is also investigating another pilot for breaching quarantine regulations and has fired four flight attendants, while two other pilots have resigned EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) on Monday dismissed a Taiwanese pilot for contravening quarantine regulations and posing a risk to his colleagues. The pilot earlier this year reportedly asked his girlfriends to visit him while he was in quarantine and EVA on Monday launched an investigation. The pilot admitted contravening the regulations, so the company’s disciplinary committee terminated his contract, the airline said. “It was challenging for us to prevent such incidents, as we could not know what our staff were doing while they were at home,” an EVA official told the Taipei Times by telephone. The company would enhance its staff management, it said. EVA