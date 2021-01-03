Trading mixed in Asia; bourses shut in S Korea, Tokyo

AP and CNA, with staff writer, TOKYO and TAIPEI





Trading in Tokyo and South Korea was closed for the New Year’s holiday on Thursday, while the handful of bourses that remained open in Asia were mixed.

In Taiwan, the TAIEX closed higher on Thursday, registering a rise of 22.8 percent, or 2,735.39 points, for the whole of the year.

The index edged up 44.83 points, or 0.31 percent, to reach 14,732.53, on turnover of NT$257.362 billion (US$9.03 billion). At one point it surged to a record high of 14,760 during the trading session.

It was up 2.8 percent from 14,331.42 on Friday last week

Since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out a year ago in China, the domestic stock market has fluctuated sharply, recovering from a low of 8,523.63 in March amid fears over the spread of the virus.

Underpinned by the National Stabilization Fund and a series of stimulus incentives put forth by governments around the world, the weighted index regained momentum and continued to reach new highs over the past five months.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s No. 1 contract chipmaker and the major driver on the bullish domestic market, saw its stock price climb repeatedly to new highs, to end at a record high of NT$530, up by 0.95 percent from the previous session.

TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, outperformed the broader market last year, rising by 60.1 percent for the whole of the year.

Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX fell 1.43 percent to 6,587.1 and declined 1.17 percent from a week earlier.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.31 percent to 27,231.13, closing early at midday. It rose 3.2 percent from a week earlier.

The Shanghai Composite gained 1.72 percent to 3,473.07, up 3.27 percent on the week.

Investor focus has been on the continuing COVID-19 vaccine development around the globe, with China’s Sinopharm Group Ltd (國藥控股) becoming the latest to release encouraging study results. Investors are optimistic about more vaccines gaining approval in coming weeks.

“Surely, I am not the only one who had massive doubts, but miraculously, we have about made it over the year-end finishing line in one piece,” AxiCorp Financial Services Pty chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes said.