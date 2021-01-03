Wall Street marks a year of wild highs and lows

Last year was a wild one for Wall Street, bookended by the end of the longest bull market in history with the battering of equities by COVID-19 shutdowns and a bungee-cord rebound on hopes for economic recovery that resulted in the shortest bear market on record.

After closing at a record high on Feb. 19, stocks suffered a month-long plummet as the COVID-19 pandemic and related government lockdowns sowed panic about the damage to the economy in the US and globally.

A 9.5 percent plummet in the S&P 500 on March 12, the benchmark index’s biggest one-day percentage drop since the “Black Monday” crash of 1987, put it down 26.7 percent from the February high and confirmed a bear market, widely viewed as a decline of more than 20 percent from a high.

Yet the slide only lasted until March 23, when the S&P bottomed. It went on to surpass its February high on Aug. 18, marking the start of a new bull market. The 23 trading days of a bear market were the fewest ever.

The S&P on Thursday closed the year at a record high, as did the Dow Jones Industrial Average, with annual gains of 16.3 percent and 7.2 percent, respectively.

The NASDAQ Composite’s 43.6 percent year-on-year gain was the biggest for the tech-heavy index since 2009.

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196.92 points, or 0.65 percent, to 30,606.48, the S&P 500 gained 24.03 points, or 0.64 percent, to 3,756.07 and the NASDAQ added 18.28 points, or 0.14 percent, to 12,888.28.

The Dow Jones gained 1.35 percent from a week earlier, while the S&P 500 rose 1.43 percent and the NASDAQ increased 0.65 percent.

Along with US$2 trillion in fiscal stimulus by the US government to buttress a flagging economy, a major reason for the rebound in stocks in March was the monetary stimulus measures supplied by the US Federal Reserve, which announced an array of programs to backstop the economy on March 23.

The Fed moves kept US Treasury yields low, making stocks more attractive to investors.

As stocks continued to recover and vaccine developments grew more promising, investors began to rotate toward companies that historically outperform as an economy moves out of recession, namely small caps, and to cyclical sectors such as energy, materials, industrials and financials, in the latter part of the year.

With a large portion of cyclical names comprising “value” stocks, the group began to close the gap in what had long been a period of underperformance to “growth” names. The value style never fully re-established dominance, but the momentum behind the technology stocks that led the rally was enough to leave growth with the better performance this year.

However, even with the push higher late in the year, the energy sector wound up as the worst performer by a large margin, while tech and consumer discretionary led the way higher.

All in all, uncertainty and fear related to the pandemic made for the S&P 500’s most volatile year in more than a decade, with the index surging or slumping 2 percent or more in over 40 sessions.

As for individual stock performance, Tesla Inc jumped the line to the top spot when it was added to the S&P 500 index on Dec. 21. It gained 743 percent on the year.

The effects of COVID-19 were evident, with stocks that benefited from the “stay-at-home” environment such as online marketplace Etsy rallying about 300 percent, while travel names took the brunt of the damage, with cruise ship operators Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line among the worst performers.

Tesla was by far the most traded, accounting for nearly US$0.07 of every US$1, on average each day, Refinitiv data showed.

