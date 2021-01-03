Gold posted the biggest annual advance in a decade after a tumultuous year, with gains last month aided by the US dollar’s decline to the lowest since April 2018.
Bullion hit a record in August last year as investors feared an unprecedented wave of stimulus by central banks and governments would lead to currency debasement and inflation. Holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds set an all-time high in October.
While prices ebbed as the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines injected optimism into financial markets, the US dollar’s continued weakness has helped support gold into the year-end.
Photo: Reuters
Looking ahead, there is little consensus from Wall Street’s biggest names on bullion’s direction. Morgan Stanley sees gold and other precious metals coming under pressure as financial markets normalize and longer maturity bond yields rise.
Meanwhile, HSBC Holdings PLC sees gold climbing higher on continued uncertainty.
Much of gold’s performance this year would depend on whether ongoing stimulative policies outweigh the eventual return to normality.
The US Federal Reserve has said that its ultra-easy monetary conditions would last throughout this year.
Efforts to pass further fiscal stimulus through the US Senate have hit another roadblock.
“Gold’s main drivers — weaker US dollar and low real interest rates — are likely to provide support” even as vaccines are distributed around the world, said Vasu Menon, executive director of investment strategy at Singapore-based Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.
With the lower-for-longer Fed, “it is too early to throw in the towel on gold,” he wrote in an e-mail.
Spot gold added 0.2 percent to settle at US$1,898.36 an ounce on Thursday, up 1.3 percent for the week.
It was up 6.8 percent for the month, and 25 percent higher for the year, the biggest full-year advance since 2010.
Futures for February delivery on the Comex rose 0.1 percent to settle at US$1,895.10 an ounce.
Spot silver was up 48 percent last year, while palladium had a fifth consecutive annual gain, with a rise of about 26 percent. Platinum climbed 11 percent for the year.
BROADBAND CHIPS: A MediaTek subsidiary has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, which is a 15.8 percent premium Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) plans to fully acquire broadband chip supplier IC Plus Corp (九暘電子) for NT$1.51 billion (US$52.94 million) through one of its subsidiaries, the company said on Sunday. Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), a MediaTek subsidiary, has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, MediaTek said in a regulatory filing. The figure represents a 15.8 percent premium on IC Plus’ closing price of NT$19 on Friday. IC Plus yesterday rose by the daily limit of 10 percent to NT$20.9 on the Taipei Exchange. The deal “will help the company develop broadband communications chips
The holiday blessing that Tiffany & Co shareholders gave to sell the storied jeweler to LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE pushes the contentious transaction closer to the finish line, giving LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault the long-sought pathway to expand his global collection of luxury brands. Tiffany would be dropped from the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index now that the deal has been approved, S&P Dow Jones Indices said late on Wednesday in New York City, with the jeweler replaced by Enphase Energy Inc. More than 99 percent of the votes cast at a virtual Tiffany shareholder meeting supported the
PANDEMIC BOOST: The Hsinchu-based company expects strong demand to bring its annual revenue next year close to 2018’s record high of NT$59.06 billion GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, on Monday said that it is to raise its prices next year as 5G-related applications and the stay-at-home economy have boosted semiconductor demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to supply constraints. With limited new supply worldwide, demand is expected to rise to the peak hit in 2018, the Hsinchu-based company said. GlobalWafers expects to produce an additional 170,000 wafers a month next year as its new 12-inch fab in South Korea is increasing production. “We expect the new South Korea fab to reach full capacity next year. We fear we will not be
‘CHALLENGING’: The airline is also investigating another pilot for breaching quarantine regulations and has fired four flight attendants, while two other pilots have resigned EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) on Monday dismissed a Taiwanese pilot for contravening quarantine regulations and posing a risk to his colleagues. The pilot earlier this year reportedly asked his girlfriends to visit him while he was in quarantine and EVA on Monday launched an investigation. The pilot admitted contravening the regulations, so the company’s disciplinary committee terminated his contract, the airline said. “It was challenging for us to prevent such incidents, as we could not know what our staff were doing while they were at home,” an EVA official told the Taipei Times by telephone. The company would enhance its staff management, it said. EVA