Gold caps best year in 10 years as dollar in trouble

Gold posted the biggest annual advance in a decade after a tumultuous year, with gains last month aided by the US dollar’s decline to the lowest since April 2018.

Bullion hit a record in August last year as investors feared an unprecedented wave of stimulus by central banks and governments would lead to currency debasement and inflation. Holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds set an all-time high in October.

While prices ebbed as the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines injected optimism into financial markets, the US dollar’s continued weakness has helped support gold into the year-end.

A man pans for gold on the Sai Buri River in Thailand’s Sukhirin District on Monday. Photo: Reuters

Looking ahead, there is little consensus from Wall Street’s biggest names on bullion’s direction. Morgan Stanley sees gold and other precious metals coming under pressure as financial markets normalize and longer maturity bond yields rise.

Meanwhile, HSBC Holdings PLC sees gold climbing higher on continued uncertainty.

Much of gold’s performance this year would depend on whether ongoing stimulative policies outweigh the eventual return to normality.

The US Federal Reserve has said that its ultra-easy monetary conditions would last throughout this year.

Efforts to pass further fiscal stimulus through the US Senate have hit another roadblock.

“Gold’s main drivers — weaker US dollar and low real interest rates — are likely to provide support” even as vaccines are distributed around the world, said Vasu Menon, executive director of investment strategy at Singapore-based Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.

With the lower-for-longer Fed, “it is too early to throw in the towel on gold,” he wrote in an e-mail.

Spot gold added 0.2 percent to settle at US$1,898.36 an ounce on Thursday, up 1.3 percent for the week.

It was up 6.8 percent for the month, and 25 percent higher for the year, the biggest full-year advance since 2010.

Futures for February delivery on the Comex rose 0.1 percent to settle at US$1,895.10 an ounce.

Spot silver was up 48 percent last year, while palladium had a fifth consecutive annual gain, with a rise of about 26 percent. Platinum climbed 11 percent for the year.