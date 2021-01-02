World Business Quick Take

UNITED STATES

Microsoft source code hit

The hacking group behind the SolarWinds Corp compromise was able to break into Microsoft Corp and access some of its source code, Microsoft said on Thursday, something that experts said sent a worrying signal about the spies’ ambition. Source code — the underlying set of instructions that run a piece of software or an operating system — is typically among a technology company’s most closely guarded secrets and Microsoft has historically been particularly careful about protecting it. It is not clear how much or what parts of Microsoft’s source code repositories the hackers were able to access, but the disclosure suggests that the hackers who used software company SolarWinds as a springboard to break into sensitive US government networks also had an interest in discovering the inner workings of Microsoft products.

AFRICA

Union to enjoy free trade

The first goods yesterday began to flow under an Africa-wide free-trade pact, the culmination of more than five years of negotiations on cutting cross-border tariffs. The 55-nation Africa Union marked the occasion in a ceremony that came just hours after the UK left the EU’s single market. Africa could be the world’s biggest free-trade zone by area when its treaty becomes fully operational by 2030. The bloc has a potential market of 1.2 billion people and a combined GDP of US$2.5 trillion. The accord “will fundamentally change the economic fortunes of our continent,” said South African Presdent Cyril Ramaphosa, who holds the Africa Union’s rotating chairmanship.

UNITED STATES

Yellen discloses paid gigs

President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, earned at least US$7 million from speaking engagements over the past two years, disclosures posted on Thursday showed. Yellen, a former Federal Reserve chair, disclosed the more than 50 speaking gigs, including to government-regulated Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Barclays PLC and hedge fund Citadel LLC, as part of a set of documents that move her candidacy closer to consideration by the US Senate. In another filing to the US Office of Government Ethics, Yellen said that she would seek written authorizations to participate in substantive issues involving such firms.Yellen agreed to resign from her position as a consultant for Australian investment firm Magellan Financial Group Ltd if she is confirmed by the Senate.

CHINA

BioNTech jab factory eyed

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group (復星醫藥) is planning a facility in China to produce the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Germany’s BioNTech SE, financial magazine Caixin reported on Wednesday. The first phase of the China-based manufacturing facility would have a production capacity of 200 million doses, Caixin said, citing people familiar with the matter. Caixin’s latest version of the story dropped a paragraph saying that Fosun plans to set up a joint venture with BioNTech. In a written response to a request for comment, a BioNTech representative said that the detailed supply arrangement would be subject to further negotiation and agreement between the companies. Fosun Pharma had said it aims to move from importing finished vaccine vials from the German company to conducting some filling procedures on its own, using imported bulk ingredients and then eventually making vaccines from scratch, although it has not announced a specific timeline.