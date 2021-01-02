UNITED STATES
Microsoft source code hit
The hacking group behind the SolarWinds Corp compromise was able to break into Microsoft Corp and access some of its source code, Microsoft said on Thursday, something that experts said sent a worrying signal about the spies’ ambition. Source code — the underlying set of instructions that run a piece of software or an operating system — is typically among a technology company’s most closely guarded secrets and Microsoft has historically been particularly careful about protecting it. It is not clear how much or what parts of Microsoft’s source code repositories the hackers were able to access, but the disclosure suggests that the hackers who used software company SolarWinds as a springboard to break into sensitive US government networks also had an interest in discovering the inner workings of Microsoft products.
AFRICA
Union to enjoy free trade
The first goods yesterday began to flow under an Africa-wide free-trade pact, the culmination of more than five years of negotiations on cutting cross-border tariffs. The 55-nation Africa Union marked the occasion in a ceremony that came just hours after the UK left the EU’s single market. Africa could be the world’s biggest free-trade zone by area when its treaty becomes fully operational by 2030. The bloc has a potential market of 1.2 billion people and a combined GDP of US$2.5 trillion. The accord “will fundamentally change the economic fortunes of our continent,” said South African Presdent Cyril Ramaphosa, who holds the Africa Union’s rotating chairmanship.
UNITED STATES
Yellen discloses paid gigs
President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, earned at least US$7 million from speaking engagements over the past two years, disclosures posted on Thursday showed. Yellen, a former Federal Reserve chair, disclosed the more than 50 speaking gigs, including to government-regulated Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Barclays PLC and hedge fund Citadel LLC, as part of a set of documents that move her candidacy closer to consideration by the US Senate. In another filing to the US Office of Government Ethics, Yellen said that she would seek written authorizations to participate in substantive issues involving such firms.Yellen agreed to resign from her position as a consultant for Australian investment firm Magellan Financial Group Ltd if she is confirmed by the Senate.
CHINA
BioNTech jab factory eyed
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group (復星醫藥) is planning a facility in China to produce the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Germany’s BioNTech SE, financial magazine Caixin reported on Wednesday. The first phase of the China-based manufacturing facility would have a production capacity of 200 million doses, Caixin said, citing people familiar with the matter. Caixin’s latest version of the story dropped a paragraph saying that Fosun plans to set up a joint venture with BioNTech. In a written response to a request for comment, a BioNTech representative said that the detailed supply arrangement would be subject to further negotiation and agreement between the companies. Fosun Pharma had said it aims to move from importing finished vaccine vials from the German company to conducting some filling procedures on its own, using imported bulk ingredients and then eventually making vaccines from scratch, although it has not announced a specific timeline.
BROADBAND CHIPS: A MediaTek subsidiary has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, which is a 15.8 percent premium Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) plans to fully acquire broadband chip supplier IC Plus Corp (九暘電子) for NT$1.51 billion (US$52.94 million) through one of its subsidiaries, the company said on Sunday. Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), a MediaTek subsidiary, has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, MediaTek said in a regulatory filing. The figure represents a 15.8 percent premium on IC Plus’ closing price of NT$19 on Friday. IC Plus yesterday rose by the daily limit of 10 percent to NT$20.9 on the Taipei Exchange. The deal “will help the company develop broadband communications chips
PANDEMIC BOOST: The Hsinchu-based company expects strong demand to bring its annual revenue next year close to 2018’s record high of NT$59.06 billion GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, on Monday said that it is to raise its prices next year as 5G-related applications and the stay-at-home economy have boosted semiconductor demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to supply constraints. With limited new supply worldwide, demand is expected to rise to the peak hit in 2018, the Hsinchu-based company said. GlobalWafers expects to produce an additional 170,000 wafers a month next year as its new 12-inch fab in South Korea is increasing production. “We expect the new South Korea fab to reach full capacity next year. We fear we will not be
‘CHALLENGING’: The airline is also investigating another pilot for breaching quarantine regulations and has fired four flight attendants, while two other pilots have resigned EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) on Monday dismissed a Taiwanese pilot for contravening quarantine regulations and posing a risk to his colleagues. The pilot earlier this year reportedly asked his girlfriends to visit him while he was in quarantine and EVA on Monday launched an investigation. The pilot admitted contravening the regulations, so the company’s disciplinary committee terminated his contract, the airline said. “It was challenging for us to prevent such incidents, as we could not know what our staff were doing while they were at home,” an EVA official told the Taipei Times by telephone. The company would enhance its staff management, it said. EVA
The holiday blessing that Tiffany & Co shareholders gave to sell the storied jeweler to LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE pushes the contentious transaction closer to the finish line, giving LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault the long-sought pathway to expand his global collection of luxury brands. Tiffany would be dropped from the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index now that the deal has been approved, S&P Dow Jones Indices said late on Wednesday in New York City, with the jeweler replaced by Enphase Energy Inc. More than 99 percent of the votes cast at a virtual Tiffany shareholder meeting supported the