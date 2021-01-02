NYSE to delist three Chinese telecoms

EXECUTIVE ORDER: China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom Hong Kong generate all of their revenue in China and have no meaningful presence in the US

Bloomberg





The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) said that it would delist three Chinese corporations to comply with a US executive order that imposed restrictions on companies identified as affiliated with the Chinese military.

China Mobile Ltd (中國移動), China Telecom Corp Ltd (中國電信) and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd (中國聯通) are to be suspended from trading between Jan. 7 and Jan. 11, with proceedings to delist them having started, the exchange said in a statement.

Quantitative hedge fund managers, including Renaissance Technologies LLC, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP and Two Sigma Investments LP, were among the largest holders in these US listings, but the stakes that they held at the end of September were small, 13F filings show.

The three Chinese companies have separate listings in Hong Kong. All generate the entirety of their revenue in China and have no meaningful presence in the US, except for their listings there.

Their shares are thinly traded on the NYSE, compared with their primary listings in Hong Kong, making this NYSE delisting more of a symbolic blow amid heightened geopolitical friction between the US and China.

US President Donald Trump signed an order in November barring US investments in Chinese firms owned or controlled by the military, in a bid to pressure Beijing over what Washington views as abusive business practices.

The order prohibited US investors from buying and selling shares in a list of Chinese firms designated by the Pentagon as having military ties.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs later accused the US of “viciously slandering” its military-civilian integration policies and vowed to protect the country’s companies.

Chinese officials have also threatened to respond to previous Trump administration actions with their own blacklist of US companies.

The executive order has resulted in a series of companies being removed from indices compiled by MSCI Inc, S&P Dow Jones Global Indices and FTSE Russell.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in May barred China Mobile from operating in the US.

In December, the FCC ordered carriers to remove equipment made by Huawei Technologies Co (華為), and began looking into whether China Telecom should be allowed to operate in the country.

China Telecom’s US unit told the FCC in a June 8 filing that it is an independent business based in the US, not under Beijing control.