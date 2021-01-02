SynCore expects Q3 finish for cancer treatment trials

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





SynCore Biotechnology Co (杏國新藥) expects to complete phase 3 clinical trials for its pancreatic cancer treatment, SB05PC, in the third quarter of this year, it told an investors’ conference in Taipei on Tuesday.

The phase 3 trials are being conducted in seven countries — Taiwan, France, Hungary, Israel, Russia, South Korea and the US — and enrollment of 218 patients was completed on July 30, 2019, the pharmaceutical company said.

The drug is a second-line treatment for patients with pancreatic cancer who have exhausted commonly prescribed first-line chemotherapy treatments, the firm said.

As SB05PC is designed to prolong the lifespan of patients, the human trial would only close once all the participants have passed away, it added.

“We expect to close the trial by the end of the third quarter of 2021. After which, we will review whether the patients on SB05PC survived longer than those without it,” Tim Lee (李志文), chairman of parent company Sinphar Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (杏輝), told investors.

The firm is to submit an analysis of the trial — such as participants’ overall survival and the length of their treatment — to regulators in the fourth quarter, Lee said.

Given the efficacy of the drug in the phase 2 trials, SynCore is optimistic that the phase 3 trials are likely to meet efficacy expectations and improve the survival rates of the enrolled patients, he added.

Sinphar has enhanced its internal controls to prevent quality issues since July last year, when a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspection found quality issues in six of its drugs, Lee said.

“To restore the public’s trust in Sinphar, we expanded our quality control team, strengthened employee training and internal auditing, and increased investment in new software and hardware,” Lee said. “We set up a quality committee and hired an external institution to audit our manufacturing process.”

Sinphar passed a second review in November last year and gained approval to continue producing drugs until next year, he said.

Despite a loss of NT$28 million (US$982,180) due to product recalls, Sinphar reported a cumulative net profit of NT$25.54 million for the first three quarters of last year, compared with a net loss of NT$20.8 million a year earlier.