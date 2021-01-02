China’s regulators are to impose caps on banks’ lending to the real-estate sector for the first time, in their latest efforts to prevent systematic risks after a series of property curbs in recent years did little to damp buyer enthusiasm.
Under the new mechanism that took effect yesterday, loans to developers are to be capped at 40 percent for the nation’s largest state-owned lenders, while banks’ mortgage lending should be no more than 32.5 percent of their outstanding credit, the People’s Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a joint statement on Thursday.
Those exceeding the cap are to have a grace period of up to four years to meet the requirements.
The move underscores authorities’ determination to keep a tight rein on the bubble-prone sector and curb leverage at some of the nation’s largest developers.
China’s home prices keep rising, despite years of regulatory clampdown, stoking social discontent and pushing up financial risks as lenders increase bets on the sector to bolster profits.
“The new policy is in line with the direction of strengthening supervision and preventing bubbles,” China Cinda (HK) Holdings Co (中國信達) investment manager Chengyu Huang said. “That will further dampen investor sentiment toward real-estate stocks.”
DEVELOPER STOCKS DIVE
A gauge of Shanghai-listed developer stocks slumped 10 percent this year, while the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rallied 14 percent.
Late last year, China’s housing watchdog and central bank asked 12 developers, including China Evergrande Group (恒大集團), Sunac China Holdings Ltd (融創中國控股) and China Vanke Co (萬科), to report their financing, total debts and business data on the 15th of every month to monitor their financial health.
New home prices in China last month rose 0.12 percent, the slowest pace since February last year, as wider property curbs cooled demand, prompting developers to cut prices.
Still, prices have gained every month since the middle of 2015.
For now, a renewed fear of missing out on price increases and an urge to guard against anticipated inflation are sustaining housing demand. Credit growth rebounded as monetary-policy easing continues to support the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Banks are to be placed in five categories and subjected to different ceilings on their loans to developers and home buyers.
While most of them had their current real-estate exposure within the limits, those failing to comply are to face additional capital charges, the statement said.
The new policy can “help market participants form stable policy expectations, and help promote stable, healthy and sustainable development of the real-estate market,” it added.
