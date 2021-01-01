E-COMMERCE
China fines JD.com, Alibaba
China’s State Administration of Market Regulation yesterday fined JD.com Inc (京東), a unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and a third e-commerce outlet on charges of misreporting prices and other offenses amid a campaign to tighten control over the booming industry. JD.com, Alibaba’s Tmall.com (天貓) and Vipshop E-Commerce Ltd (唯品會) engaged in “false promotions” and misreported discounts during Singles Day, a shopping period in November popular in China, the agency said. Each was fined 500,000 yuan (US$76,470). They have 60 days to appeal. The announcement comes after Beijing last week said it was launching an anti-monopoly investigation of Alibaba, the world’s biggest e-commerce firm by total sales volume.
CHINA
Zhang now Asia’s richest
Nongfu Spring Co (農夫山泉) founder Zhong Shanshan (鍾睒睒) is a private billionaire who is rarely quoted in the media. Now, after an improbable career spanning journalism, mushroom farming and healthcare, he has become Asia’s richest person, eclipsing India’s Mukesh Ambani and a group of Chinese technology titans including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) founder Jack Ma (馬雲). Zhong’s net worth last year surged US$70.9 billion to US$77.8 billion, making him the 11th-richest person on the planet, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
ENTERTAINMENT
Amazon to buy podcast firm
Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said it signed a deal to acquire the hit podcast production firm Wondery Inc, in a move which boosts the US tech giant’s efforts to round out its offerings from its music platform. Wondery, which produces popular podcasts such as Dirty John, Dr. Death and The Shrink Next Door, would be incorporated into Amazon Music. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but report had said that Wondery was seeking US$300 million. The deal, yet to be finalized, would allow Amazon Music subscribers to listen to Wondery podcasts through a variety of providers, Amazon said in a statement.
STOCKS
Enphase to join S&P 500
Another clean tech firm is joining the S&P 500 just weeks after Tesla Inc’s historic inclusion in the index. Enphase Energy Inc, a California-based company that builds components that make solar power work, is to join the index before trading opens on Thursday next week. Its entrance is the exclamation point on a banner year for the company and for the solar industry broadly. The company’s shares have surged 562 percent since the end of 2019, while the WilderHill Clean Energy Index is up 206 percent. Also included in the index is clean-energy giant NextEra Energy Inc, which last year briefly surpassed oil giant Exxon Mobile Corp in market value.
REAL ESTATE
Connells to buy Countrywide
Connells Ltd has agreed to buy struggling UK realtor Countrywide PLC after prevailing in a bidding war with a private equity firm. Connells, a privately owned property firm, is to pay ￡0.395 per share in a cash deal that values Countrywide at about ￡134 million (US$183 million), Connells said in a statement yesterday. The deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter this year. Private equity firm Alchemy Partners also pursued Countrywide, but its takeover bid faced resistance from activist shareholder Catalist Partners, which owns about 10.5 percent of the realtor. Alchemy last month made an improved offer, but Countrywide decided not to pursue it.
BROADBAND CHIPS: A MediaTek subsidiary has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, which is a 15.8 percent premium Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) plans to fully acquire broadband chip supplier IC Plus Corp (九暘電子) for NT$1.51 billion (US$52.94 million) through one of its subsidiaries, the company said on Sunday. Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), a MediaTek subsidiary, has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, MediaTek said in a regulatory filing. The figure represents a 15.8 percent premium on IC Plus’ closing price of NT$19 on Friday. IC Plus yesterday rose by the daily limit of 10 percent to NT$20.9 on the Taipei Exchange. The deal “will help the company develop broadband communications chips
POSSIBLE LAUNCH: Starlink, part of the billionaire’s spaceflight operations, might go public once its growth becomes ‘reasonably predictable,’ Musk said Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk said it is “impossible” to take the company private, even though he would have liked to spend more time on innovation. “Tesla public company duties are a much bigger factor, but going private is impossible now,” Musk said in response to a tweet saying that he should optimize his time in areas such as innovation. “Engineering, design & general company operations absorb vast majority of my mind & are the fundamental limitation on doing more,” Musk wrote on Twitter. Tesla shares, which were included in the S&P 500 index this week, have surged eightfold this year
PANDEMIC BOOST: The Hsinchu-based company expects strong demand to bring its annual revenue next year close to 2018’s record high of NT$59.06 billion GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, on Monday said that it is to raise its prices next year as 5G-related applications and the stay-at-home economy have boosted semiconductor demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to supply constraints. With limited new supply worldwide, demand is expected to rise to the peak hit in 2018, the Hsinchu-based company said. GlobalWafers expects to produce an additional 170,000 wafers a month next year as its new 12-inch fab in South Korea is increasing production. “We expect the new South Korea fab to reach full capacity next year. We fear we will not be
‘CHALLENGING’: The airline is also investigating another pilot for breaching quarantine regulations and has fired four flight attendants, while two other pilots have resigned EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) on Monday dismissed a Taiwanese pilot for contravening quarantine regulations and posing a risk to his colleagues. The pilot earlier this year reportedly asked his girlfriends to visit him while he was in quarantine and EVA on Monday launched an investigation. The pilot admitted contravening the regulations, so the company’s disciplinary committee terminated his contract, the airline said. “It was challenging for us to prevent such incidents, as we could not know what our staff were doing while they were at home,” an EVA official told the Taipei Times by telephone. The company would enhance its staff management, it said. EVA