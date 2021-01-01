World Business Quick Take

E-COMMERCE

China fines JD.com, Alibaba

China’s State Administration of Market Regulation yesterday fined JD.com Inc (京東), a unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and a third e-commerce outlet on charges of misreporting prices and other offenses amid a campaign to tighten control over the booming industry. JD.com, Alibaba’s Tmall.com (天貓) and Vipshop E-Commerce Ltd (唯品會) engaged in “false promotions” and misreported discounts during Singles Day, a shopping period in November popular in China, the agency said. Each was fined 500,000 yuan (US$76,470). They have 60 days to appeal. The announcement comes after Beijing last week said it was launching an anti-monopoly investigation of Alibaba, the world’s biggest e-commerce firm by total sales volume.

CHINA

Zhang now Asia’s richest

Nongfu Spring Co (農夫山泉) founder Zhong Shanshan (鍾睒睒) is a private billionaire who is rarely quoted in the media. Now, after an improbable career spanning journalism, mushroom farming and healthcare, he has become Asia’s richest person, eclipsing India’s Mukesh Ambani and a group of Chinese technology titans including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) founder Jack Ma (馬雲). Zhong’s net worth last year surged US$70.9 billion to US$77.8 billion, making him the 11th-richest person on the planet, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

ENTERTAINMENT

Amazon to buy podcast firm

Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said it signed a deal to acquire the hit podcast production firm Wondery Inc, in a move which boosts the US tech giant’s efforts to round out its offerings from its music platform. Wondery, which produces popular podcasts such as Dirty John, Dr. Death and The Shrink Next Door, would be incorporated into Amazon Music. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but report had said that Wondery was seeking US$300 million. The deal, yet to be finalized, would allow Amazon Music subscribers to listen to Wondery podcasts through a variety of providers, Amazon said in a statement.

STOCKS

Enphase to join S&P 500

Another clean tech firm is joining the S&P 500 just weeks after Tesla Inc’s historic inclusion in the index. Enphase Energy Inc, a California-based company that builds components that make solar power work, is to join the index before trading opens on Thursday next week. Its entrance is the exclamation point on a banner year for the company and for the solar industry broadly. The company’s shares have surged 562 percent since the end of 2019, while the WilderHill Clean Energy Index is up 206 percent. Also included in the index is clean-energy giant NextEra Energy Inc, which last year briefly surpassed oil giant Exxon Mobile Corp in market value.

REAL ESTATE

Connells to buy Countrywide

Connells Ltd has agreed to buy struggling UK realtor Countrywide PLC after prevailing in a bidding war with a private equity firm. Connells, a privately owned property firm, is to pay ￡0.395 per share in a cash deal that values Countrywide at about ￡134 million (US$183 million), Connells said in a statement yesterday. The deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter this year. Private equity firm Alchemy Partners also pursued Countrywide, but its takeover bid faced resistance from activist shareholder Catalist Partners, which owns about 10.5 percent of the realtor. Alchemy last month made an improved offer, but Countrywide decided not to pursue it.