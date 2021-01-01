Bitcoin climbs to record US$29,000

Bloomberg





Bitcoin yesterday vaulted above US$29,000 to reach yet another record level, showing no signs of slowing down last month’s torrid rally.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency climbed to as high as US$29,292 before pulling back slightly to trade at US$29,023 as of 9:54am in London.

Bitcoin advanced almost 50 percent last month, on track for its biggest monthly gain since May 2019.

A man holds a physical imitation of a Bitcoin in Istanbul, Turkey, on Dec. 17, last year. Photo: AFP

“Key to this rally is that it has been sustained over several weeks,” said Matt Long, head of distribution and prime products with cryptocurrency brokerage OSL in Hong Kong. “If we do see a break to the downside, it will be instructive on the direction of first-quarter flows whether we see institutions continue to buy on a potential dip.”

Bitcoin last year quadrupled in value amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while the wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index tracking the world’s largest digital currencies is up about 280 percent as rival coins such as Ether have also rallied.

The latest price surge continues to divide opinion between those who view cryptocurrencies as a hedge against US dollar weakness and inflation risk, and others who question Bitcoin’s validity as an asset class given its speculative nature and boom-and-bust cycles.

“Lots of things are being validated in my view,” including Bitcoin’s role in finance and as a store of value, said Vijay Ayyar, head of business development with cryptocurrency exchange Luno in Singapore.

“Bitcoin is now a real alternative,” he added.

Bitcoin’s rally has at least one technical indicator flashing red, suggesting that the coin is “close to a top,” Ayyar said.

The digital asset is well into overbought territory, according to its relative strength indicator.

Regulatory concerns also remain a wider factor for investors in cryptocurrencies.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission last month accused Ripple Labs Inc and its top executives of misleading investors in affiliated token XRP.

While Ripple plans to challenge the accusation in US courts, the development underscores the prospect of stricter oversight of digital assets.