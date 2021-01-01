US slaps tariffs on EU goods in Airbus-Boeing spat

TIT FOR TAT: Washington said it was penalized by how Brussels has since 2019 gauged tariffs on US imports, and imposed a 25 percent levy on selected EU food products

AFP, WASHINGTON





The US on Wednesday announced that it would impose additional tariffs on French and German products as part of a long-running dispute over subsidies for aircraft manufacturers Airbus SE and Boeing Co.

The tariffs are on “aircraft manufacturing parts from France and Germany, certain non-sparkling wine from France and Germany, and certain cognac and other grape brandies from France and Germany,” which would be added to the list of products taxed since 2019, the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a statement.

It said that the move was in retaliation to tariffs imposed by the EU which it considers unfair.

Sections of Airbus A380 aircraft are stored outside Airbus’ headquarters in Blagnac, France, on Feb. 14, 2019. Photo: Reuters

The decision is the latest twist in the 16-year trade dispute over aircraft subsidies that turned increasingly sour under the protectionist instincts of US President Donald Trump and comes despite hopes for a trade truce that might be negotiated with US president-elect Joe Biden’s election.

The EU was last year authorized by the WTO to levy additional customs duties on US products.

However, Washington said that it has been penalized by the method of calculation chosen, which, according to the Trump administration, has led to an excessive amount of customs duties levied on US products.

“In implementing its tariffs ... the EU used trade data from a period in which trade volumes had been drastically reduced due to the horrific effects on the global economy from the COVID-19 virus,” the statement said.

“The result of this choice was that Europe imposed tariffs on substantially more products than would have been covered if it had utilized a normal period. Although the United States explained to the EU the distortive effect of its selected time period, the EU refused to change its approach,” the statement said.

As a result, the US “is forced to change its reference period to the same period used by the European Union,” it added.

The feud over European aircraft manufacturer Airbus and its US competitor Boeing is the longest and most complicated dispute ever handled by the WTO.

The aviation feud predates Trump, but Washington quickly embraced the opportunity to impose US$7.5 billion in tariffs against Europeans after also being cleared to do so by the WTO in 2019.

Washington imposed punitive tariffs of 25 percent on iconic EU products such as wine, cheese and olive oil, and in March last year put a 15 percent tariff on Airbus planes.

In retaliation, the EU has since the beginning of November been imposing customs duties on US$4 billion of US exports.