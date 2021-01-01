China’s economic recovery could be past its peak and begin to stabilize, with a key manufacturing gauge last month moderating after an export-fueled boost to production.
The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 51.9 from a three-year high of 52.1 in November last year, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday, lower than the median estimate of 52 in a Bloomberg survey of economists.
The non-manufacturing gauge, reflecting activity in the construction and services sectors, dropped to 55.7 from 56.4.
While the figures are still above 50, indicating improving conditions from the previous month, the drop in the manufacturing index was the biggest month-on-month decline since May last year.
That suggests a moderation in the pace of industrial growth, which has so far been benefiting from the resumption of everyday life in China and overseas demand for COVID-19 pandemic-related goods.
“It’s a gradual plateauing,” TS Lombard managing director and chief China economist Zhuang Bo (莊伯) said. “We have passed the peak of the strong recovery, as suggested by exports and industrial shortages. I think the PMI from here might be peaking as the credit growth is peaking out.”
The sub-index for incoming export orders last month moderated slightly to 51.3 from 51.5, suggesting normalization in demand following a seasonal surge for the Christmas holidays.
With the pandemic largely under control, economists forecast that China is on track to be the only major economy to grow last year, with an expansion of about 2 percent.
Beijing has signaled a gradual withdrawal of the fiscal and credit stimulus it provided last year, while vowing that there would be no “sharp turns” in policy support.
The non-manufacturing gauge fell to its lowest level since August last year, as unusually cold weather halted some construction projects and sporadic small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks reduced the willingness of consumers to spend on services such as catering.
“The cold snap and ... COVID-19 flares impacted economic activities,” said Xing Zhaopeng (刑兆鵬), an economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd in Shanghai. “The biggest drag is from small businesses.”
That could be proof of the need for authorities to maintain policy support, he said.
A set of early indicators showed China’s economic recovery continuing last month, underpinned by strong demand for exports, rising commodity prices and a rallying stock market.
Zhao Qinghe (趙清河), an economist with the statistics bureau, said that the manufacturing industry maintained “a good momentum of steady recovery.”
Sub-indexes measuring employment in the manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors continued to show sub-50 readings that have persisted for at least six months. The fragile labor market has weighed on consumption.
“Employment is still relatively weak, and wage growth is still at a low growth rate,” Zhuang said. “It’s a challenge for retail sales and consumption.”
