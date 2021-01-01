Housing price index up 1.43% in Q3

HEALTHY ECONOMY: Overall growth and low interest rates drove demand, the interior ministry said, one day after the legislature passed measures to curb speculation

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





The nation’s housing price index in the third quarter of last year continued to increase, rising 1.43 percent from the second quarter to 106.89, the Ministry of the Interior said yesterday.

Among the six special municipalities, the housing price index in Tainan reported the largest quarterly increase at 2.56 percent, followed by Taoyuan at 2.12 percent and Taichung at 2.05 percent, the ministry said in a statement on its Web site.

The effects of corporate investment in the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) pushed up housing prices in Tainan’s Shanhua (善化), Sinshih (新市), Yongkang (永康) and Anping (安平) districts, the ministry said.

High-rise buildings along the Tainan Canal are pictured in Tainan on Sept. 22 last year. Photo: Hsu Yi-ping, Taipei Times

Price hikes in Taoyuan were driven by new development projects in Taoyuan (桃園), Jhonglu (中路) and Jhongli (中壢) districts, while large price increases in Taichung were seen near stations along the MRT system’s Green Line, the ministry added.

The index grew 1.59 percent in Taipei, 1.21 percent in New Taipei City and 0.91 percent in Kaohsiung, ministry data showed.

“Overall, healthy economic growth and low interest rates continued to drive growth in housing market demand in the third quarter,” the ministry said in the statement.

“Coupled with strong sales in certain regions, the overall housing price index increased, while the total of outstanding balances on housing loans also hit a new high of NT$7.81 trillion [US$273.96 billion] at the end of the third quarter,” it said.

Taiwan’s GDP grew 3.92 percent in the July-to-September quarter on the back of strong growth in exports and a recovery in domestic consumption, the ministry said, citing Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics data.

The M1B and M2 money supply gauges grew 12.1 percent and 7.15 percent respectively in September — an indication of steady capital momentum in the nation amid the central bank’s loose monetary policy — while the average interest rate for new housing loans of the five major banks remained low at 1.359 percent, the ministry said.

Compared with a year earlier, the housing price index grew 3.21 percent, data showed.

The ministry’s latest housing data release came one day after the legislature passed a series of measures aimed at curbing speculation in the real-estate market, including the requirement to disclose the price and full address of properties sold, rather than just the neighborhood, as well as stricter oversight of transactions involving presale units.