AmCham updates name to indicate operational scope

Staff writer, with CNA





The American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei (AmCham) yesterday said that it would, effective today, start using a new name, the American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan.

“The name change reflects the reality of both the chamber’s activities and its membership, most of whom operate throughout Taiwan,” AmCham said in a statement.

The change also reflects the chamber’s scope of work, as its annual Taiwan White Paper and most of its interactions with government entities occur at the central government level, it said.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei’s annual white paper and the chamber’s logo are pictured in Taipei on June 10 last year. Photo: CNA

The old name always caused confusion “during our door-knocks to Washington where some were not aware that we represent American firms throughout Taiwan, not just in Taipei,” the chamber said.

AmCham also said that despite difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it would continue to be an essential bridge between the US and Taiwan.

As this year marks AmCham’s 70th anniversary in Taiwan, the chamber said it would continue to build on Taiwan’s stability and economic prosperity by working with its members, as well as the governments of the US and Taiwan.

AmCham is a non-profit, non-partisan business organization dedicated to promoting the interests of international business in Taiwan.

It has about 1,000 members from more than 500 companies and 25 committees representing various industry interests and businesses operating in Taiwan.