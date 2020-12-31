CRYPTOCURRENCIES
Bitcoin surges 47%
Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, is on track to close out a banner year with another bang. The digital asset yesterday surged above US$28,000 to a record, adding to its 47 percent rally so far this month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Bitcoin rose as much as 6.2 percent to US$28,572.10 in Asia trading and is on track for its biggest monthly gain since May last year. Bitcoin has almost quadrupled in value this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while the wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index tracking the largest digital currencies is up about 270 percent as rival coins such as Ether have also rallied.
UNITED KINGDOM
House prices rise
House price growth rose to a six-year high this month, rounding off a strong year for the market that defied a wider economic downturn. Values climbed 7.3 percent from a year earlier to an average of ￡230,920 (US$314,040), the Nationwide Building Society said yesterday. They increased 0.8 percent from a month earlier. The housing market has boomed as buyers sought new properties after a spring COVID-19 lockdown closed the market and the British government temporarily suspended a tax on home purchases. The growth continued through a second wave of the virus, as sales and viewings were allowed to keep operating even in areas hit by the harshest restrictions. Analysts are divided on the outlook for next year. Property Web site Rightmove sees asking prices climbing 4 percent due to a backlog of demand and rush to move before the tax reduction expires at the end of March, while Halifax says prices could slump as much as 5 percent next year as unemployment rises.
SOFTWARE
VMware accuses executive
VMware Inc said that one of its former top executives, Rajiv Ramaswami, breached his contractual obligations while being courted to be the chief executive officer of rival Nutanix Inc, adding another dimension to a bitter rivalry between the two software makers. VMware’s lawsuit against Ramaswami, who was named Nutanix CEO on Dec. 9, was filed on Monday in California state court in San Jose. The company accused its former chief operating officer of products and cloud services of meeting with Nutanix executives and board members while helping VMware craft a strategy and acquisitions road map. VMware, majority owned by Dell Technologies Inc, said that the executive’s actions and knowledge of its plans has caused “irreparable injury.” Nutanix, which was not named as a defendant in the suit, said that the case is an attempt by VMware to hurt a competitor.
MEAT
China urges virus checks
Chinese meat importers and processors have called on exporters in countries with COVID-19 outbreaks to step up checks on shipments before they are sent to the world’s biggest market, the China Meat Association said. “China has been importing a large quantity of meats this year, and has detected virus on the packaging of cold-chain products many times, even as lots of disinfection has been done domestically,” association spokesman Gao Guan (高觀) said on Tuesday. “It should be better to handle this [virus control] at the meats exporting origins, and carry out disinfection at the production plants,” as the cost would be lower, and efficiency higher, Gao said. China has ramped up disinfection and virus testing on frozen food after it reported finding the novel coronavirus on imported products and packaging.
BROADBAND CHIPS: A MediaTek subsidiary has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, which is a 15.8 percent premium Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) plans to fully acquire broadband chip supplier IC Plus Corp (九暘電子) for NT$1.51 billion (US$52.94 million) through one of its subsidiaries, the company said on Sunday. Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), a MediaTek subsidiary, has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, MediaTek said in a regulatory filing. The figure represents a 15.8 percent premium on IC Plus’ closing price of NT$19 on Friday. IC Plus yesterday rose by the daily limit of 10 percent to NT$20.9 on the Taipei Exchange. The deal “will help the company develop broadband communications chips
POSSIBLE LAUNCH: Starlink, part of the billionaire’s spaceflight operations, might go public once its growth becomes ‘reasonably predictable,’ Musk said Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk said it is “impossible” to take the company private, even though he would have liked to spend more time on innovation. “Tesla public company duties are a much bigger factor, but going private is impossible now,” Musk said in response to a tweet saying that he should optimize his time in areas such as innovation. “Engineering, design & general company operations absorb vast majority of my mind & are the fundamental limitation on doing more,” Musk wrote on Twitter. Tesla shares, which were included in the S&P 500 index this week, have surged eightfold this year
HTC Corp (宏達電) chairwoman and CEO Cher Wang (王雪紅) yesterday said that the company is planning to roll out more 5G mobile phones and virtual-reality (VR) devices next year. “Prepare to be amazed,” Wang told reporters, referring to the upcoming VR product releases. HTC launched its first 5G smartphone, code-named HTC U20 5G, in September, giving a boost to its revenue. Wang was speaking to reporters at the Christmas concert of VIA Technologies Inc (威盛電子), a chip designer cofounded by Wang. “The advancement of 5G would be beneficial to HTC, and we have leveled up our VR technology,” she said. “All this would be
LAX CONTROLS: The FSC said the firm failed to catch a trader secretly managing 12 clients’ funds, but did not agree that it set unreasonable demands on employees The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined KGI Securities Ltd (凱基證券) NT$3.36 million (US$117,676) for poor internal control and lax management after a stock broker, surnamed Lai (賴), allegedly committed suicide in August in Taipei due to huge investment losses. Lai’s death has sparked public concern over KGI Securities’ management, with his family accusing the company of putting undue pressure on its brokers, including encouraging Lai to illegally trade futures for his clients, which resulted in huge investment losses. The commission announced the penalty after releasing its long-awaited investigative report on the incident, three-and-a-half months after it launched a probe. Lai had