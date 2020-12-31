World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CRYPTOCURRENCIES

Bitcoin surges 47%

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, is on track to close out a banner year with another bang. The digital asset yesterday surged above US$28,000 to a record, adding to its 47 percent rally so far this month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Bitcoin rose as much as 6.2 percent to US$28,572.10 in Asia trading and is on track for its biggest monthly gain since May last year. Bitcoin has almost quadrupled in value this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while the wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index tracking the largest digital currencies is up about 270 percent as rival coins such as Ether have also rallied.

UNITED KINGDOM

House prices rise

House price growth rose to a six-year high this month, rounding off a strong year for the market that defied a wider economic downturn. Values climbed 7.3 percent from a year earlier to an average of ￡230,920 (US$314,040), the Nationwide Building Society said yesterday. They increased 0.8 percent from a month earlier. The housing market has boomed as buyers sought new properties after a spring COVID-19 lockdown closed the market and the British government temporarily suspended a tax on home purchases. The growth continued through a second wave of the virus, as sales and viewings were allowed to keep operating even in areas hit by the harshest restrictions. Analysts are divided on the outlook for next year. Property Web site Rightmove sees asking prices climbing 4 percent due to a backlog of demand and rush to move before the tax reduction expires at the end of March, while Halifax says prices could slump as much as 5 percent next year as unemployment rises.

SOFTWARE

VMware accuses executive

VMware Inc said that one of its former top executives, Rajiv Ramaswami, breached his contractual obligations while being courted to be the chief executive officer of rival Nutanix Inc, adding another dimension to a bitter rivalry between the two software makers. VMware’s lawsuit against Ramaswami, who was named Nutanix CEO on Dec. 9, was filed on Monday in California state court in San Jose. The company accused its former chief operating officer of products and cloud services of meeting with Nutanix executives and board members while helping VMware craft a strategy and acquisitions road map. VMware, majority owned by Dell Technologies Inc, said that the executive’s actions and knowledge of its plans has caused “irreparable injury.” Nutanix, which was not named as a defendant in the suit, said that the case is an attempt by VMware to hurt a competitor.

MEAT

China urges virus checks

Chinese meat importers and processors have called on exporters in countries with COVID-19 outbreaks to step up checks on shipments before they are sent to the world’s biggest market, the China Meat Association said. “China has been importing a large quantity of meats this year, and has detected virus on the packaging of cold-chain products many times, even as lots of disinfection has been done domestically,” association spokesman Gao Guan (高觀) said on Tuesday. “It should be better to handle this [virus control] at the meats exporting origins, and carry out disinfection at the production plants,” as the cost would be lower, and efficiency higher, Gao said. China has ramped up disinfection and virus testing on frozen food after it reported finding the novel coronavirus on imported products and packaging.