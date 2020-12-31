Property brokers yesterday welcomed legislative revisions governing property transactions, saying that the changes would make the market more transparent and price manipulation more difficult.
The legislature yesterday approved a bill that requires the disclosure of the full address of a property that is sold, rather than just the neighborhood.
It also stipulates that transfers of presale housing units be subject to real-price registration within a month.
Great Home Realty Co (大家房屋) lead researcher Mandy Lang (郎美囡) said that the revisions reflect the government’s resolve to make the local property market more transparent, and crack down on price manipulations by dishonest developers and brokers.
Policymakers talked for years about tightening requirements over disclosure of property transaction data, but had failed to take action due to privacy concerns, Lang said.
Noticeable housing price hikes nationwide this year led the government and lawmakers to support stricter rules, she said.
Transfers of presale housing projects were spared from the disclosure requirement, despite them being believed to be the reason for the recent price surge, she said.
People have been seen in lines to buy presale projects in Hsinchu, raising suspicions that there were dishonest advertising schemes involved, she said.
More detailed disclosures would improve protections for prospective buyers, giving them more reliable information to make decisions, Lang said.
Jessica Hsu (徐佳馨), head of the research department at H&B Business Group (住商不動產), said that the government should do more to put the market on a healthy course.
Some developers still register false transaction data to inflate prices, Hsu said, adding that the government should root out such practices.
BROADBAND CHIPS: A MediaTek subsidiary has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, which is a 15.8 percent premium Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) plans to fully acquire broadband chip supplier IC Plus Corp (九暘電子) for NT$1.51 billion (US$52.94 million) through one of its subsidiaries, the company said on Sunday. Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), a MediaTek subsidiary, has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, MediaTek said in a regulatory filing. The figure represents a 15.8 percent premium on IC Plus’ closing price of NT$19 on Friday. IC Plus yesterday rose by the daily limit of 10 percent to NT$20.9 on the Taipei Exchange. The deal “will help the company develop broadband communications chips
POSSIBLE LAUNCH: Starlink, part of the billionaire’s spaceflight operations, might go public once its growth becomes ‘reasonably predictable,’ Musk said Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk said it is “impossible” to take the company private, even though he would have liked to spend more time on innovation. “Tesla public company duties are a much bigger factor, but going private is impossible now,” Musk said in response to a tweet saying that he should optimize his time in areas such as innovation. “Engineering, design & general company operations absorb vast majority of my mind & are the fundamental limitation on doing more,” Musk wrote on Twitter. Tesla shares, which were included in the S&P 500 index this week, have surged eightfold this year
HTC Corp (宏達電) chairwoman and CEO Cher Wang (王雪紅) yesterday said that the company is planning to roll out more 5G mobile phones and virtual-reality (VR) devices next year. “Prepare to be amazed,” Wang told reporters, referring to the upcoming VR product releases. HTC launched its first 5G smartphone, code-named HTC U20 5G, in September, giving a boost to its revenue. Wang was speaking to reporters at the Christmas concert of VIA Technologies Inc (威盛電子), a chip designer cofounded by Wang. “The advancement of 5G would be beneficial to HTC, and we have leveled up our VR technology,” she said. “All this would be
LAX CONTROLS: The FSC said the firm failed to catch a trader secretly managing 12 clients’ funds, but did not agree that it set unreasonable demands on employees The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined KGI Securities Ltd (凱基證券) NT$3.36 million (US$117,676) for poor internal control and lax management after a stock broker, surnamed Lai (賴), allegedly committed suicide in August in Taipei due to huge investment losses. Lai’s death has sparked public concern over KGI Securities’ management, with his family accusing the company of putting undue pressure on its brokers, including encouraging Lai to illegally trade futures for his clients, which resulted in huge investment losses. The commission announced the penalty after releasing its long-awaited investigative report on the incident, three-and-a-half months after it launched a probe. Lai had