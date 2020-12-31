The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) this month rose to 61.2, the sixth straight month of gains and the highest since March 2017 as business improved across sectors, the Chunghua Institution for Economic Research (CIER, 中華經濟研究院) said yesterday, adding that it expects the momentum to continue over the next few months.
The PMI readings, which indicate the health of the manufacturing industry, climbed above 60 in every sector, CIER president Chang Chuang-chang (張傳章) told a news conference in Taipei.
“The boom is no longer limited to the tech sector as in the two previous quarters, but is extending to suppliers of raw materials and transportation tools, as well as electrical and machinery equipment,” Chang said.
PMI values above 50 suggest expansion and values below the threshold indicate contraction.
The sub-index on new business orders gained 4.6 points to 69.4, the highest since the surveys began in July 2012, helped by container shortages and shipment disruptions due to COVID-19 lockdowns in some countries, CIER researcher Chen Shin-hui (陳馨蕙) said.
The overheating situation is most evident for manufacturers of electronics, flat panels, machinery equipment and raw materials, with the six-month business outlooks for those sectors exceeding 70, Chen said.
The boom apparently has to do with chaos in global logistics, which delayed the supply of raw materials and drove companies to fight for containers to deliver goods, Chang cited respondents as saying, implying concern over double-booking.
“That is something worth paying close attention to and hopefully things would become clearer after the holiday season,” he said.
The sub-index on industrial production rose 0.4 points to 66.9, while the reading on employment was 54.9, down from 55.8 last month, CIER said.
The inventory gauge was 44.9 and customer’s inventory was 44.2, reflecting a conservative approach that probably underpinned the need for stock replenishment, it said.
Raw material prices soared 10.3 points to 82.8, an all-time record, it said.
Companies are generally upbeat about business moving forward, as the six-month outlook increased 6.5 points to 69.9, CIER said.
Service providers reported business growth, with the non-manufacturing index (NMI) rising 1.2 points to 55, the survey said.
Logistics service providers, such as shipping companies, were the biggest winners, with orders piling up through the second quarter of next year, it said.
Construction firms and property brokers fared well, with an NMI of 59.3 and a six-month outlook score of 57.4 following selective credit controls and other unfavorable policies, Chang said.
Business remains weak for restaurants and hotels, with travel restrictions to linger, he said.
BROADBAND CHIPS: A MediaTek subsidiary has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, which is a 15.8 percent premium Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) plans to fully acquire broadband chip supplier IC Plus Corp (九暘電子) for NT$1.51 billion (US$52.94 million) through one of its subsidiaries, the company said on Sunday. Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), a MediaTek subsidiary, has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, MediaTek said in a regulatory filing. The figure represents a 15.8 percent premium on IC Plus’ closing price of NT$19 on Friday. IC Plus yesterday rose by the daily limit of 10 percent to NT$20.9 on the Taipei Exchange. The deal “will help the company develop broadband communications chips
POSSIBLE LAUNCH: Starlink, part of the billionaire’s spaceflight operations, might go public once its growth becomes ‘reasonably predictable,’ Musk said Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk said it is “impossible” to take the company private, even though he would have liked to spend more time on innovation. “Tesla public company duties are a much bigger factor, but going private is impossible now,” Musk said in response to a tweet saying that he should optimize his time in areas such as innovation. “Engineering, design & general company operations absorb vast majority of my mind & are the fundamental limitation on doing more,” Musk wrote on Twitter. Tesla shares, which were included in the S&P 500 index this week, have surged eightfold this year
HTC Corp (宏達電) chairwoman and CEO Cher Wang (王雪紅) yesterday said that the company is planning to roll out more 5G mobile phones and virtual-reality (VR) devices next year. “Prepare to be amazed,” Wang told reporters, referring to the upcoming VR product releases. HTC launched its first 5G smartphone, code-named HTC U20 5G, in September, giving a boost to its revenue. Wang was speaking to reporters at the Christmas concert of VIA Technologies Inc (威盛電子), a chip designer cofounded by Wang. “The advancement of 5G would be beneficial to HTC, and we have leveled up our VR technology,” she said. “All this would be
LAX CONTROLS: The FSC said the firm failed to catch a trader secretly managing 12 clients’ funds, but did not agree that it set unreasonable demands on employees The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined KGI Securities Ltd (凱基證券) NT$3.36 million (US$117,676) for poor internal control and lax management after a stock broker, surnamed Lai (賴), allegedly committed suicide in August in Taipei due to huge investment losses. Lai’s death has sparked public concern over KGI Securities’ management, with his family accusing the company of putting undue pressure on its brokers, including encouraging Lai to illegally trade futures for his clients, which resulted in huge investment losses. The commission announced the penalty after releasing its long-awaited investigative report on the incident, three-and-a-half months after it launched a probe. Lai had