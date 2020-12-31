PMI increases for sixth straight month

LOGISTICS ISSUES: The subindex on new business orders rose 4.6 points to 69.4, helped by container shortages and shipment disruptions amid COVID-19 lockdowns

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) this month rose to 61.2, the sixth straight month of gains and the highest since March 2017 as business improved across sectors, the Chunghua Institution for Economic Research (CIER, 中華經濟研究院) said yesterday, adding that it expects the momentum to continue over the next few months.

The PMI readings, which indicate the health of the manufacturing industry, climbed above 60 in every sector, CIER president Chang Chuang-chang (張傳章) told a news conference in Taipei.

“The boom is no longer limited to the tech sector as in the two previous quarters, but is extending to suppliers of raw materials and transportation tools, as well as electrical and machinery equipment,” Chang said.

PMI values above 50 suggest expansion and values below the threshold indicate contraction.

The sub-index on new business orders gained 4.6 points to 69.4, the highest since the surveys began in July 2012, helped by container shortages and shipment disruptions due to COVID-19 lockdowns in some countries, CIER researcher Chen Shin-hui (陳馨蕙) said.

The overheating situation is most evident for manufacturers of electronics, flat panels, machinery equipment and raw materials, with the six-month business outlooks for those sectors exceeding 70, Chen said.

The boom apparently has to do with chaos in global logistics, which delayed the supply of raw materials and drove companies to fight for containers to deliver goods, Chang cited respondents as saying, implying concern over double-booking.

“That is something worth paying close attention to and hopefully things would become clearer after the holiday season,” he said.

The sub-index on industrial production rose 0.4 points to 66.9, while the reading on employment was 54.9, down from 55.8 last month, CIER said.

The inventory gauge was 44.9 and customer’s inventory was 44.2, reflecting a conservative approach that probably underpinned the need for stock replenishment, it said.

Raw material prices soared 10.3 points to 82.8, an all-time record, it said.

Companies are generally upbeat about business moving forward, as the six-month outlook increased 6.5 points to 69.9, CIER said.

Service providers reported business growth, with the non-manufacturing index (NMI) rising 1.2 points to 55, the survey said.

Logistics service providers, such as shipping companies, were the biggest winners, with orders piling up through the second quarter of next year, it said.

Construction firms and property brokers fared well, with an NMI of 59.3 and a six-month outlook score of 57.4 following selective credit controls and other unfavorable policies, Chang said.

Business remains weak for restaurants and hotels, with travel restrictions to linger, he said.