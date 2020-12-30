SOUTH KOREA
New aid package unveiled
The government yesterday unveiled a 9.3 trillion won (US$8.5 billion) package to support small businesses hit by a third wave of COVID-19 cases and those vulnerable to unemployment. The Ministry of Finance said that 5.6 trillion won is to be used to fund cash handouts to small businesses, temporary or freelance workers, and taxi drivers affected by the pandemic. About 2.9 trillion won is to be used to support medium-sized businesses, and to keep more people in jobs. Consumer confidence this month weakened sharply from a 10-month high as a resurgence of the pandemic led to tighter restrictions on activity. The Bank of Korea’s consumer sentiment index this month slid to 89.8, its lowest reading in three months, the central bank said in a statement. The biggest declines were seen in sub-indices measuring the outlook for household spending and an assessment of the economy.
UNITED STATES
Drones to fly at night
Small drones are to be allowed to fly over people and at night, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday, a significant step toward their use for widespread commercial deliveries. The FAA said that its long-awaited rules for drones would address security concerns by requiring remote identification technology in most cases to enable their identification from the ground. Previously, small drone operations over people were limited to operations over those who were directly participating in the operation, under a covered structure or inside a stationary vehicle — unless operators had obtained a waiver from the FAA. The new rules “get us closer to the day when we will more routinely see drone operations such as the delivery of packages,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said.
AUSTRALIA
Billionaires get richer
The combined wealth of the nation’s billionaires has risen by more than 50 percent over the past year, new data showed, prompting concerns that a COVID-19 pandemic-triggered recession had “turbocharged” the gap between rich and poor. The combined net worth of the nation’s billionaires dropped in March — when COVID-19 restrictions were tightened — before rebounding strongly and increasing throughout the rest of the year, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed. The combined worth of the billionaires was assessed to be 52.4 percent higher this week than at the same time in December last year. By comparison, billionaires in the US and UK recorded an increase of about 25 percent over the same period.
SOFTWARE
Qualtrics files for IPO
Qualtrics International Inc filed for what could be one of the first US initial public offerings (IPOs) of next year, just more than two years after it was acquired by German software giant SAP SE. The company, which makes customer-survey software, said in a filing on Monday that it plans to sell an undetermined number of shares for US$20 to US$24 each. Its paperwork with the US Securities and Exchange Commission listed a placeholder amount of US$100 million, which would likely change once it sets the amount of stock that it plans to market. At the top end of that range, the IPO would value Qualtrics at about US$14.4 billion on a fully diluted basis, based on about 600 million shares being issued after the listing. Qualtrics cofounder and former chief executive Ryan Smith agreed on Dec. 8 to buy 6 million shares for US$20 per share, the filing showed.
BROADBAND CHIPS: A MediaTek subsidiary has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, which is a 15.8 percent premium Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) plans to fully acquire broadband chip supplier IC Plus Corp (九暘電子) for NT$1.51 billion (US$52.94 million) through one of its subsidiaries, the company said on Sunday. Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), a MediaTek subsidiary, has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, MediaTek said in a regulatory filing. The figure represents a 15.8 percent premium on IC Plus’ closing price of NT$19 on Friday. IC Plus yesterday rose by the daily limit of 10 percent to NT$20.9 on the Taipei Exchange. The deal “will help the company develop broadband communications chips
POSSIBLE LAUNCH: Starlink, part of the billionaire’s spaceflight operations, might go public once its growth becomes ‘reasonably predictable,’ Musk said Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk said it is “impossible” to take the company private, even though he would have liked to spend more time on innovation. “Tesla public company duties are a much bigger factor, but going private is impossible now,” Musk said in response to a tweet saying that he should optimize his time in areas such as innovation. “Engineering, design & general company operations absorb vast majority of my mind & are the fundamental limitation on doing more,” Musk wrote on Twitter. Tesla shares, which were included in the S&P 500 index this week, have surged eightfold this year
HTC Corp (宏達電) chairwoman and CEO Cher Wang (王雪紅) yesterday said that the company is planning to roll out more 5G mobile phones and virtual-reality (VR) devices next year. “Prepare to be amazed,” Wang told reporters, referring to the upcoming VR product releases. HTC launched its first 5G smartphone, code-named HTC U20 5G, in September, giving a boost to its revenue. Wang was speaking to reporters at the Christmas concert of VIA Technologies Inc (威盛電子), a chip designer cofounded by Wang. “The advancement of 5G would be beneficial to HTC, and we have leveled up our VR technology,” she said. “All this would be
LAX CONTROLS: The FSC said the firm failed to catch a trader secretly managing 12 clients’ funds, but did not agree that it set unreasonable demands on employees The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined KGI Securities Ltd (凱基證券) NT$3.36 million (US$117,676) for poor internal control and lax management after a stock broker, surnamed Lai (賴), allegedly committed suicide in August in Taipei due to huge investment losses. Lai’s death has sparked public concern over KGI Securities’ management, with his family accusing the company of putting undue pressure on its brokers, including encouraging Lai to illegally trade futures for his clients, which resulted in huge investment losses. The commission announced the penalty after releasing its long-awaited investigative report on the incident, three-and-a-half months after it launched a probe. Lai had