SOUTH KOREA

New aid package unveiled

The government yesterday unveiled a 9.3 trillion won (US$8.5 billion) package to support small businesses hit by a third wave of COVID-19 cases and those vulnerable to unemployment. The Ministry of Finance said that 5.6 trillion won is to be used to fund cash handouts to small businesses, temporary or freelance workers, and taxi drivers affected by the pandemic. About 2.9 trillion won is to be used to support medium-sized businesses, and to keep more people in jobs. Consumer confidence this month weakened sharply from a 10-month high as a resurgence of the pandemic led to tighter restrictions on activity. The Bank of Korea’s consumer sentiment index this month slid to 89.8, its lowest reading in three months, the central bank said in a statement. The biggest declines were seen in sub-indices measuring the outlook for household spending and an assessment of the economy.

UNITED STATES

Drones to fly at night

Small drones are to be allowed to fly over people and at night, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday, a significant step toward their use for widespread commercial deliveries. The FAA said that its long-awaited rules for drones would address security concerns by requiring remote identification technology in most cases to enable their identification from the ground. Previously, small drone operations over people were limited to operations over those who were directly participating in the operation, under a covered structure or inside a stationary vehicle — unless operators had obtained a waiver from the FAA. The new rules “get us closer to the day when we will more routinely see drone operations such as the delivery of packages,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said.

AUSTRALIA

Billionaires get richer

The combined wealth of the nation’s billionaires has risen by more than 50 percent over the past year, new data showed, prompting concerns that a COVID-19 pandemic-triggered recession had “turbocharged” the gap between rich and poor. The combined net worth of the nation’s billionaires dropped in March — when COVID-19 restrictions were tightened — before rebounding strongly and increasing throughout the rest of the year, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed. The combined worth of the billionaires was assessed to be 52.4 percent higher this week than at the same time in December last year. By comparison, billionaires in the US and UK recorded an increase of about 25 percent over the same period.

SOFTWARE

Qualtrics files for IPO

Qualtrics International Inc filed for what could be one of the first US initial public offerings (IPOs) of next year, just more than two years after it was acquired by German software giant SAP SE. The company, which makes customer-survey software, said in a filing on Monday that it plans to sell an undetermined number of shares for US$20 to US$24 each. Its paperwork with the US Securities and Exchange Commission listed a placeholder amount of US$100 million, which would likely change once it sets the amount of stock that it plans to market. At the top end of that range, the IPO would value Qualtrics at about US$14.4 billion on a fully diluted basis, based on about 600 million shares being issued after the listing. Qualtrics cofounder and former chief executive Ryan Smith agreed on Dec. 8 to buy 6 million shares for US$20 per share, the filing showed.