CTBC Bank releases video to thank staff for their hard work

Staff writer





CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行) has helped 280,000 people apply for the government’s relief loans during the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning that nearly one in every four workers in Taiwan has dealt with CTBC during this difficult time.

However, an important behind-the-scenes story is that 2,600 CTBC staff worked overtime to complete the two-and-a-half years of work in three months.

In appreciation of their hard work, the bank on Monday released a video, A Simple Thank You (如常‧謝謝你), recalling the 91 days of determined effort by CTBC staff working on the special loan programs.

CTBC Bank employees are pictured in a scene from the video A Simple Thank You, which recalls the 91 days of effort by CTBC Bank employees working on special loan applications from those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo courtesy of CTBC Bank

Through its digital banking technology, CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) expedited the work to provide relief loans to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video is a re-enactment of real, heart-warming stories about the lender’s employees, including pregnant staff rearranging their maternity checkups to focus on the loan programs and special project colleagues encouraging each other in the workplace.

Before filming the video, the production team interviewed many CTBC employees to use their stories as the basis for the script. Some staff had tears in their eyes even before they spoke.

More than 40 staff completed filming a scene about their brainstorming process in the office in one take, which even director Hsiao Ya-chuan (蕭雅全) said had amazed him.

CTBC Financial chairman Yen Wen-long (顏文隆) also took part in the filming, a manifestation of the company’s spirit of “We are family.”

The video is not the first CTBC has produced in appreciation of its employees’ unity and hard work. A 2002 video directed by Hou Hsiao-hsien (侯孝賢) expressed its gratitude to thousands of CTBC staff who had worked extra hard to help roll out the lender’s new operating system.

Another video, released in 2014 and directed by Hsiao, depicted how hard it was for CTBC staff to leave the company’s old headquarters in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義) for the new headquarters in Nangang District (南港).

In June, the company released a video, Our Ordinary Home (家．如常), which tied together Taiwanese history in telling the story of the nation’s responses to several challenges over the past 50 years, as well as the extraordinary efforts of Taiwanese to maintain normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

The video has so far received more than 12 million views from more than 20 nations and areas outside of Taiwan.

A Simple Thank You can be viewed on YouTube at youtu.be/_OMAY1yjEeI and on the Home Run Taiwan Facebook page.