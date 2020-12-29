E-COMMERCE
Alibaba shares drop 7%
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) shares yesterday slid 7 percent in Hong Kong, despite boosting its share buyback program to US$10 billion, amid ongoing concern over China’s inquiry into alleged monopolistic practices. Chinese regulators over the weekend ordered affiliate Ant Group Co (螞蟻集團) to return to its roots as a provider of payments services. “This Share Repurchase Program will be effective for a two-year period through the end of 2022,” Alibaba wrote in a statement late on Sunday.
UNITED KINGDOM
London seeking deals
Having clinched a deal with the EU, the government is now pursuing trade deals with Australia, the US and countries in the Indo-Pacific region, Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab wrote in the Telegraph late on Sunday. “In January, the Prime Minister will visit India to boost our economic ties with the world’s biggest democracy, and will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India’s Republic Day celebrations,” Raab wrote in the newspaper.
INDONESIA
Budget deficit to be reduced
The government would keep its promise to gradually reduce the budget deficit and return to fiscal discipline, after it had to raise the deficit cap this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Febrio Kacaribu, head of fiscal policy at the Ministry of Finance, said in an interview in Jakarta. It would also lower the funding gap next year and restore the deficit cap of 3 percent of GDP by 2023, he said. Indonesia waived the deficit cap this year via an emergency law because of the pandemic, widening this year’s projected deficit to 6.3 percent of GDP.
ENERGY
China Datang eyes plants
China Datang Corp (中國大唐) is nearing an agreement to buy a majority stake in three thermal power plants in Indonesia for about US$400 million, people familiar with the matter said. The state-backed energy giant is in advanced talks with PT Dian Swastatika Sentosa for a 75 percent stake in its three independent thermal power plants with a total capacity of 600 megawatts, the people said. An announcement could come as soon as this week, the people said. Negotiations could still be delayed or fall apart, they said.
CHINA
Industrial profit growth slows
Profits at industrial enterprises last month grew at a slower pace as producer prices continued to ease. Industrial profits rose 15.5 percent, after gaining 28.2 percent in October, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Sunday. For the first 11 months of this year, profits were up 2.4 percent from a year earlier. The easing last month was due to a high comparison base with October, the bureau said in a statement. There is effective market stimulus and stable improvement in supply and demand, it said.
MALAYSIA
Glove maker faces charges
The country aims to file 30 charges against glove maker Brightway Holdings Sdn Bhd and two of its subsidiaries, after raids found that workers’ accommodation was not up to legal standards. The Labour Department last week conducted a raid on a glove-making factory in Kajang, where it found workers living in cramped, dirty shipping containers stacked behind the premises.
POSSIBLE LAUNCH: Starlink, part of the billionaire’s spaceflight operations, might go public once its growth becomes ‘reasonably predictable,’ Musk said Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk said it is “impossible” to take the company private, even though he would have liked to spend more time on innovation. “Tesla public company duties are a much bigger factor, but going private is impossible now,” Musk said in response to a tweet saying that he should optimize his time in areas such as innovation. “Engineering, design & general company operations absorb vast majority of my mind & are the fundamental limitation on doing more,” Musk wrote on Twitter. Tesla shares, which were included in the S&P 500 index this week, have surged eightfold this year
HTC Corp (宏達電) chairwoman and CEO Cher Wang (王雪紅) yesterday said that the company is planning to roll out more 5G mobile phones and virtual-reality (VR) devices next year. “Prepare to be amazed,” Wang told reporters, referring to the upcoming VR product releases. HTC launched its first 5G smartphone, code-named HTC U20 5G, in September, giving a boost to its revenue. Wang was speaking to reporters at the Christmas concert of VIA Technologies Inc (威盛電子), a chip designer cofounded by Wang. “The advancement of 5G would be beneficial to HTC, and we have leveled up our VR technology,” she said. “All this would be
Contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦) is stepping up COVID-19 prevention measures after an employee at one of its subsidiaries contracted the novel coronavirus in the first case of community transmission in Taiwan in 253 days. The woman was infected by case No. 765, an EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) pilot from New Zealand. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are going back to stricter prevention measures like we had at the start of the year,” Quanta spokesman Elton Yang (楊俊烈) said yesterday. Yang said that the female employee, who is the 771st documented case in Taiwan, is not a direct Quanta
LAX CONTROLS: The FSC said the firm failed to catch a trader secretly managing 12 clients’ funds, but did not agree that it set unreasonable demands on employees The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined KGI Securities Ltd (凱基證券) NT$3.36 million (US$117,676) for poor internal control and lax management after a stock broker, surnamed Lai (賴), allegedly committed suicide in August in Taipei due to huge investment losses. Lai’s death has sparked public concern over KGI Securities’ management, with his family accusing the company of putting undue pressure on its brokers, including encouraging Lai to illegally trade futures for his clients, which resulted in huge investment losses. The commission announced the penalty after releasing its long-awaited investigative report on the incident, three-and-a-half months after it launched a probe. Lai had