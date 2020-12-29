World Business Quick Take

Agencies





E-COMMERCE

Alibaba shares drop 7%

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) shares yesterday slid 7 percent in Hong Kong, despite boosting its share buyback program to US$10 billion, amid ongoing concern over China’s inquiry into alleged monopolistic practices. Chinese regulators over the weekend ordered affiliate Ant Group Co (螞蟻集團) to return to its roots as a provider of payments services. “This Share Repurchase Program will be effective for a two-year period through the end of 2022,” Alibaba wrote in a statement late on Sunday.

UNITED KINGDOM

London seeking deals

Having clinched a deal with the EU, the government is now pursuing trade deals with Australia, the US and countries in the Indo-Pacific region, Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab wrote in the Telegraph late on Sunday. “In January, the Prime Minister will visit India to boost our economic ties with the world’s biggest democracy, and will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India’s Republic Day celebrations,” Raab wrote in the newspaper.

INDONESIA

Budget deficit to be reduced

The government would keep its promise to gradually reduce the budget deficit and return to fiscal discipline, after it had to raise the deficit cap this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Febrio Kacaribu, head of fiscal policy at the Ministry of Finance, said in an interview in Jakarta. It would also lower the funding gap next year and restore the deficit cap of 3 percent of GDP by 2023, he said. Indonesia waived the deficit cap this year via an emergency law because of the pandemic, widening this year’s projected deficit to 6.3 percent of GDP.

ENERGY

China Datang eyes plants

China Datang Corp (中國大唐) is nearing an agreement to buy a majority stake in three thermal power plants in Indonesia for about US$400 million, people familiar with the matter said. The state-backed energy giant is in advanced talks with PT Dian Swastatika Sentosa for a 75 percent stake in its three independent thermal power plants with a total capacity of 600 megawatts, the people said. An announcement could come as soon as this week, the people said. Negotiations could still be delayed or fall apart, they said.

CHINA

Industrial profit growth slows

Profits at industrial enterprises last month grew at a slower pace as producer prices continued to ease. Industrial profits rose 15.5 percent, after gaining 28.2 percent in October, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Sunday. For the first 11 months of this year, profits were up 2.4 percent from a year earlier. The easing last month was due to a high comparison base with October, the bureau said in a statement. There is effective market stimulus and stable improvement in supply and demand, it said.

MALAYSIA

Glove maker faces charges

The country aims to file 30 charges against glove maker Brightway Holdings Sdn Bhd and two of its subsidiaries, after raids found that workers’ accommodation was not up to legal standards. The Labour Department last week conducted a raid on a glove-making factory in Kajang, where it found workers living in cramped, dirty shipping containers stacked behind the premises.