Vietnam’s growth falls to worst in decades on virus

AFP, HANOI





Vietnam on Sunday reported economic growth of 2.91 percent for this year, the slowest rate in more than 30 years as the country battled the COVID-19 pandemic.

The communist state has long been among Asia’s fastest-growing economies and this year’s figure marked a sharp fall from last year’s GDP growth of 7 percent.

However, Vietnam’s performance looks rosy in the context of a global recession triggered by the pandemic and officials hailed it as a “huge success.”

Employees work at a factory that makes blankets, pillows and mattresses in Hanoi on June 1. Photo: Reuters

The Hanoi-based General Statistics Office said in a statement that growth for the final quarter was 4.48 percent, contributing to the year-end figure of 2.91 percent.

“In the context of complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic that badly impacts the socioeconomic situation, this was a huge success for Vietnam,” the office said in the statement.

While many countries have suffered from high infection and mortality rates, Vietnam — population 96 million — has recorded fewer than 1,500 novel coronavirus cases and only 35 deaths.

Mass quarantines, extensive contact-tracing and strict controls on movement have allowed the country to keep factories largely open and get people back to work swiftly.

The official figures beat the IMF’s forecast of 2.4 percent growth for Vietnam. The IMF has predicted a global contraction of 4.4 percent.

The World Bank has said that Vietnam might enjoy more success next year.

“Looking ahead, Vietnam’s prospects appear positive as the economy is projected to grow by about 6.8 percent in 2021 and thereafter stabilize at around 6.5 percent,” the bank said in a recent report.

Vietnam is to strive for economic growth of 6.5 percent next year, a goal that would exceed its official target of 6 percent growth, according to a post on the government’s Web site, which cited Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc during a conference with local officials.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg