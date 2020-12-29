Facebook Inc is winding up Irish holding companies it has used to channel hundreds of billions in profits to avoid paying taxes in the US, the UK and hundreds of other countries.
The company’s main Irish subsidiary paid US$101 million in tax, while recording profits of more than US$15 billion in 2018, the last year for which records are available.
Facebook companies around the world paid the Irish holding company for use of Facebook’s intellectual property.
Photo: Reuters
Facebook International Holdings I Unlimited Co recorded revenue of US$30 billion in 2018, more than half of Facebook’s total global turnover of US$56 billion.
The company’s decision to close the Irish divisions and return its intellectual property to the US comes shortly after the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) took the company to court claiming that it owed more than US$9 billion linked to its 2010 decision to shift its profits to Ireland.
Before its stock market flotation in 2012, Facebook valued its intangible assets at US$6.5 billion in 2010, but the IRS claimed that the true value was US$21 billion.
The decision to wind up three of Facebook’s Irish holding companies was recorded by the Irish Companies Registration Office.
Facebook said in a statement that the Irish holding company “was wound up as part of a change that best aligns with our operating structure. In preparation for the unlimited company winding up, Facebook Ireland Holdings’ assets were distributed to its US parent company.”
“Intellectual property licenses related to our international operations have been repatriated back to the US. We believe it is consistent with recent and upcoming tax law changes that policymakers are advocating for around the world,” it said.
Facebook said its effective tax rate over the past five years exceeded 20 percent, which is in line with the global average of 23 percent, according to the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
Its effective tax rate rose to 25 percent in December last year from 13 percent in late 2018, according to the company’s results.
Facebook paid just ￡28.6 million (US$38.8 million at the current exchange rate) in tax in the UK last year, even though it recorded ￡2.2 billion in gross revenue from advertisers, according to accounts filed this month at Companies House.
The tax payment was up only ￡100,000 on the previous year, despite profits rising by more than one-quarter.
Labour Party Legislator Margaret Hodge, who chairs the parliamentary group on responsible taxation, said the tiny tax payment “beggars belief.”
“While other companies have struggled during the [COVID-19] pandemic, big tech has thrived as people spend more and more time online,” she said. “Facebook and the rest of the tech giants must do their moral duty and pay their fair share.”
