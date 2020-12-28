Retail sales in the US increased a modest 3 percent during a longer holiday season this year, as homebound shoppers spent more on furnishing and food, but less on clothing and jewelry, according to figures released on Saturday by a firm that tracks all forms of payments.
The increase fell short of predictions from the National Retail Federation, the US’ largest retail trade group, which had expected sales to rise 3.6 to 5.2 percent this year compared with last year.
As expected, a surge in online shopping fueled much of spending. Online sales rose a record 49 percent year-on-year from Oct. 11 to Thursday, according to the Mastercard SpendingPulse figures, which exclude services, automotive and gasoline sales.
Photo: AFP
The holiday shopping season was considered longer this year as retailers offered promotions sooner and encouraged customers to get a jump-start to avoid delivery delays.
During the traditional holiday period from Nov. 1 to Thursday, retail sales rose 2.4 percent annually, according to Mastercard’s data.
Steve Sadove, senior adviser for Mastercard Inc and former chief executive officer and chairman of Saks Inc, said the surge in online spending and the early shopping was “a testament to the holiday season and strength of retailers and consumers alike.”
Buying trends benefited e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc and big-box stores like Target Corp and Walmart Inc, which already had robust e-commerce operations and were allowed to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic, attracting shoppers who wanted to avoid visiting multiple stores.
However, the pandemic has been detrimental for smaller shops, clothing brands and department stores.
Holiday department store sales fell 10.2 percent year-on-year, according to Mastercard. Spending on apparel plunged 19.1 percent and jewelry sales fell 2.3 percent.
Shoppers instead invested in their homes. Furniture and furnishing sales increased 16.2 percent, while spending on home improvement rose 14.1 percent.
Consumers also favored electronics and appliances, a category where sales rose 6 percent.
Clothing stores and specialty retailers offered big discounts, and promoted curbside pickup in the hopes of rescuing the holiday season and surviving a difficult year.
There was some payoff, as online clothing sales rose 15.7 percent, Mastercard said.
POSSIBLE LAUNCH: Starlink, part of the billionaire’s spaceflight operations, might go public once its growth becomes ‘reasonably predictable,’ Musk said Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk said it is “impossible” to take the company private, even though he would have liked to spend more time on innovation. “Tesla public company duties are a much bigger factor, but going private is impossible now,” Musk said in response to a tweet saying that he should optimize his time in areas such as innovation. “Engineering, design & general company operations absorb vast majority of my mind & are the fundamental limitation on doing more,” Musk wrote on Twitter. Tesla shares, which were included in the S&P 500 index this week, have surged eightfold this year
Electronic-chemical firm Entegris Inc yesterday said that it plans to invest US$200 million in Taiwan over the next three to five years, aiming to collaborate more closely with and respond more rapidly to its customers’ accelerated development cycles and ramped-up production. It hopes to begin construction of a new facility in the Kaohsiung section of the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) early next year, with initial operations beginning late next year, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said in a news release. The new 27,000m2 facility on a site covering 61,700m2 would develop and produce solutions critical to chipmakers, Entegris said. These would include
HTC Corp (宏達電) chairwoman and CEO Cher Wang (王雪紅) yesterday said that the company is planning to roll out more 5G mobile phones and virtual-reality (VR) devices next year. “Prepare to be amazed,” Wang told reporters, referring to the upcoming VR product releases. HTC launched its first 5G smartphone, code-named HTC U20 5G, in September, giving a boost to its revenue. Wang was speaking to reporters at the Christmas concert of VIA Technologies Inc (威盛電子), a chip designer cofounded by Wang. “The advancement of 5G would be beneficial to HTC, and we have leveled up our VR technology,” she said. “All this would be
Contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦) is stepping up COVID-19 prevention measures after an employee at one of its subsidiaries contracted the novel coronavirus in the first case of community transmission in Taiwan in 253 days. The woman was infected by case No. 765, an EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) pilot from New Zealand. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are going back to stricter prevention measures like we had at the start of the year,” Quanta spokesman Elton Yang (楊俊烈) said yesterday. Yang said that the female employee, who is the 771st documented case in Taiwan, is not a direct Quanta