The US ranked as the largest debtor country to banks registered in Taiwan as of the end of September for the 21st consecutive quarter, while China retained second place, the central bank said on Friday, adding that local banks’ exposure to the two countries grew from a quarter earlier.
Outstanding international claims by Taiwanese banks on the US totaled US$94.29 billion as of the end of September, up about US$2.38 billion from the previous quarter on a direct risk basis, marking the second consecutive quarter of growth, data compiled by the central bank showed.
On an ultimate risk basis, which calculates a country’s consolidated debt after risk transfers, Taiwanese banks’ exposure to the US rose to US$89.90 billion, up from US$89.32 million over the period, the data showed.
Banks’ outstanding international claims on China rose US$2.05 billion from a quarter earlier to US$49.81 billion, also marking the second straight quarter of growth.
The increase came as yuan’s appreciation led to an increase in Taiwanese bank loans, the central bank said.
In addition, banks’ investments in Chinese bonds also boosted their exposure, it said.
Luxembourg remained in the third spot, as Taiwanese banks’ exposure on a direct risk basis stood at US$39.22 billion, up from US$37.51 billion a quarter earlier, ahead of Hong Kong (US$33.91 billion), Japan (US$32.86 billion), Australia (US$25.07 billion), Cayman Islands (US$19.16 billion), the UK (US$15.17 billion), Singapore (US$14.74 billion) and the British West Indies (US$12.20 billion).
The banking system’s aggregate international claims on a direct risk basis rose 1.3 percent from a quarter earlier to US$461.7 billion and the exposure to the top 10 debtor countries stood at US$336.4 billion, or 72.87 percent of the total, the data showed.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, banks’ international exposure is on the rise and it remains to be seen whether an escalation of the pandemic worldwide will reverse the trend, the central bank said.
The non-banking private sector worldwide accounted for 62.27 percent of Taiwan’s total international claims on a direct risk basis, with the banking industry making up 28.34 percent and the public sector representing 9.38 percent, it said.
POSSIBLE LAUNCH: Starlink, part of the billionaire’s spaceflight operations, might go public once its growth becomes ‘reasonably predictable,’ Musk said Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk said it is “impossible” to take the company private, even though he would have liked to spend more time on innovation. “Tesla public company duties are a much bigger factor, but going private is impossible now,” Musk said in response to a tweet saying that he should optimize his time in areas such as innovation. “Engineering, design & general company operations absorb vast majority of my mind & are the fundamental limitation on doing more,” Musk wrote on Twitter. Tesla shares, which were included in the S&P 500 index this week, have surged eightfold this year
Electronic-chemical firm Entegris Inc yesterday said that it plans to invest US$200 million in Taiwan over the next three to five years, aiming to collaborate more closely with and respond more rapidly to its customers’ accelerated development cycles and ramped-up production. It hopes to begin construction of a new facility in the Kaohsiung section of the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) early next year, with initial operations beginning late next year, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said in a news release. The new 27,000m2 facility on a site covering 61,700m2 would develop and produce solutions critical to chipmakers, Entegris said. These would include
HTC Corp (宏達電) chairwoman and CEO Cher Wang (王雪紅) yesterday said that the company is planning to roll out more 5G mobile phones and virtual-reality (VR) devices next year. “Prepare to be amazed,” Wang told reporters, referring to the upcoming VR product releases. HTC launched its first 5G smartphone, code-named HTC U20 5G, in September, giving a boost to its revenue. Wang was speaking to reporters at the Christmas concert of VIA Technologies Inc (威盛電子), a chip designer cofounded by Wang. “The advancement of 5G would be beneficial to HTC, and we have leveled up our VR technology,” she said. “All this would be
Contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦) is stepping up COVID-19 prevention measures after an employee at one of its subsidiaries contracted the novel coronavirus in the first case of community transmission in Taiwan in 253 days. The woman was infected by case No. 765, an EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) pilot from New Zealand. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are going back to stricter prevention measures like we had at the start of the year,” Quanta spokesman Elton Yang (楊俊烈) said yesterday. Yang said that the female employee, who is the 771st documented case in Taiwan, is not a direct Quanta