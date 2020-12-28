Musk says Tesla delisting ‘impossible,’ mulls new IPO

POSSIBLE LAUNCH: Starlink, part of the billionaire’s spaceflight operations, might go public once its growth becomes ‘reasonably predictable,’ Musk said Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk said it is “impossible” to take the company private, even though he would have liked to spend more time on innovation. “Tesla public company duties are a much bigger factor, but going private is impossible now,” Musk said in response to a tweet saying that he should optimize his time in areas such as innovation. “Engineering, design & general company operations absorb vast majority of my mind & are the fundamental limitation on doing more,” Musk wrote on Twitter. Tesla shares, which were included in the S&P 500 index this week, have surged eightfold this year