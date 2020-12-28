CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that they would increase gasoline and diesel prices for a fifth consecutive week, effective today.
CPC said that it would raise gasoline prices by NT$0.7 per liter to NT$24, NT$25.5 and NT$27.5 for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the cost of premium diesel would increase by NT$0.6 per liter to NT$21.3.
The state-run refiner said that global crude oil prices fluctuated in volatile trading last week, affected by a mix of factors, including an escalation in the number of COVID-19 infections in the UK and the passage of US$900 billion in pandemic aid by the US Congress.
Although its gasoline and diesel prices should have increased by NT$0.8 and NT$1.0 per liter respectively this week, based on its floating oil price formula, CPC said it would absorb part of the cost increase to comply with a government policy of keeping domestic fuel prices the lowest in Asia.
Formosa Petrochemical said that a higher-than-expected reduction in US oil inventories last week, coupled with the signing of a Brexit deal between the UK and the EU after 11 months of negotiations, also supported the oil market.
The company said that it would increase its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline by NT$0.7 per liter to NT$24.0, NT$25.4 and NT$27.5 respectively.
Premium diesel would increase by NT$0.6 to NT$21.1 per liter, it added.
POSSIBLE LAUNCH: Starlink, part of the billionaire’s spaceflight operations, might go public once its growth becomes ‘reasonably predictable,’ Musk said Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk said it is “impossible” to take the company private, even though he would have liked to spend more time on innovation. “Tesla public company duties are a much bigger factor, but going private is impossible now,” Musk said in response to a tweet saying that he should optimize his time in areas such as innovation. “Engineering, design & general company operations absorb vast majority of my mind & are the fundamental limitation on doing more,” Musk wrote on Twitter. Tesla shares, which were included in the S&P 500 index this week, have surged eightfold this year
Electronic-chemical firm Entegris Inc yesterday said that it plans to invest US$200 million in Taiwan over the next three to five years, aiming to collaborate more closely with and respond more rapidly to its customers’ accelerated development cycles and ramped-up production. It hopes to begin construction of a new facility in the Kaohsiung section of the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) early next year, with initial operations beginning late next year, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said in a news release. The new 27,000m2 facility on a site covering 61,700m2 would develop and produce solutions critical to chipmakers, Entegris said. These would include
HTC Corp (宏達電) chairwoman and CEO Cher Wang (王雪紅) yesterday said that the company is planning to roll out more 5G mobile phones and virtual-reality (VR) devices next year. “Prepare to be amazed,” Wang told reporters, referring to the upcoming VR product releases. HTC launched its first 5G smartphone, code-named HTC U20 5G, in September, giving a boost to its revenue. Wang was speaking to reporters at the Christmas concert of VIA Technologies Inc (威盛電子), a chip designer cofounded by Wang. “The advancement of 5G would be beneficial to HTC, and we have leveled up our VR technology,” she said. “All this would be
Contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦) is stepping up COVID-19 prevention measures after an employee at one of its subsidiaries contracted the novel coronavirus in the first case of community transmission in Taiwan in 253 days. The woman was infected by case No. 765, an EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) pilot from New Zealand. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are going back to stricter prevention measures like we had at the start of the year,” Quanta spokesman Elton Yang (楊俊烈) said yesterday. Yang said that the female employee, who is the 771st documented case in Taiwan, is not a direct Quanta