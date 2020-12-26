World Business Quick Take

Agencies





INDIA

Modi sends aid to farmers

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi released 180 billion rupees (US$2.5 billion) as part of a program for smallholders, even as tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from the northern states of Haryana and Punjab, continued their month-long protest on the outskirts of New Delhi against new farm laws. Under the initiative, the government has announced to deposit a total of 6,000 rupees in a year directly to the bank accounts of beneficiary farmers in three equal installments. More than 90 million farmers would get the money in their accounts, Modi told farmers via video conferencing yesterday. The government has so far transferred 1.1 trillion rupees to growers under the program, he added.

JAPAN

Virus aid spat spurs reform

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry yesterday unveiled a raft of public procurement reforms following an outcry over a deal to disburse COVID-19 pandemic relief to struggling businesses that involved powerful advertising agency Dentsu Inc. The ministry said that the new rules aimed for greater transparency in its dealings with bidding entities and their audit. The changes, proposed by a panel of auditors and following months of deliberations, would apply the ministry’s spending, starting with its portion of a US$200 billion extra budget passed this month that includes new COVID-19-related subsidies. The ministry launched the probe after lawmakers and experts questioned how taxpayers’ money was spent under the pandemic relief scheme and whether a small nonprofit entity that won the contract to disburse the funds was a front that would shield Dentsu from public scrutiny.

ENERGY

Japan’s Orix to buy Elawan

Orix Corp agreed to buy Spain’s Elawan Energy SL, the Japanese financial conglomerate’s first deal to acquire a majority stake in an overseas renewable power company, people with knowledge of the matter said. Tokyo-based Orix is purchasing an 80 percent stake in Elawan from its management and Spanish industrial firm Acek Energias Renovables SL, said the people, who asked not to be identified before an announcement. With an additional capital injection later, the deal is worth about ￥100 billion (US$965 million), the people said. The acquisition would expand Orix’s global renewable energy operations as it broadens a business portfolio that ranges from leasing to banking and real estate. Acek, which also owns car parts maker Gestamp Automocion SA, has been selling stakes in renewable assets. Elawan, set up in 2007, develops and operates wind and solar power projects in Europe and the Americas.

REAL ESTATE

Late pop star’s ranch sold

The Michael Jackson’s famed Neverland Ranch in California has finally sold, more than 10 years after the death of the pop star who abandoned the property following his trial on charges of molesting a young boy there. Billionaire investor Ron Burkle, a former family friend of Jackson, bought the sprawling 1,100 hectare estate, his spokesman said on Thursday. The Wall Street Journal reported that the estate, which was renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch several years ago, sold for US$22 million. In 2015, the asking price was US$100 million and in 2017 it was relisted for US$67 million. Burkle’s spokesman said that the businessman spotted the estate from the air and contacted Tom Barrack, the founder of real-estate investment company Colony Capital LLC, to seal the sale. The ranch was off the market at the time.