INDIA
Modi sends aid to farmers
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi released 180 billion rupees (US$2.5 billion) as part of a program for smallholders, even as tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from the northern states of Haryana and Punjab, continued their month-long protest on the outskirts of New Delhi against new farm laws. Under the initiative, the government has announced to deposit a total of 6,000 rupees in a year directly to the bank accounts of beneficiary farmers in three equal installments. More than 90 million farmers would get the money in their accounts, Modi told farmers via video conferencing yesterday. The government has so far transferred 1.1 trillion rupees to growers under the program, he added.
JAPAN
Virus aid spat spurs reform
The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry yesterday unveiled a raft of public procurement reforms following an outcry over a deal to disburse COVID-19 pandemic relief to struggling businesses that involved powerful advertising agency Dentsu Inc. The ministry said that the new rules aimed for greater transparency in its dealings with bidding entities and their audit. The changes, proposed by a panel of auditors and following months of deliberations, would apply the ministry’s spending, starting with its portion of a US$200 billion extra budget passed this month that includes new COVID-19-related subsidies. The ministry launched the probe after lawmakers and experts questioned how taxpayers’ money was spent under the pandemic relief scheme and whether a small nonprofit entity that won the contract to disburse the funds was a front that would shield Dentsu from public scrutiny.
ENERGY
Japan’s Orix to buy Elawan
Orix Corp agreed to buy Spain’s Elawan Energy SL, the Japanese financial conglomerate’s first deal to acquire a majority stake in an overseas renewable power company, people with knowledge of the matter said. Tokyo-based Orix is purchasing an 80 percent stake in Elawan from its management and Spanish industrial firm Acek Energias Renovables SL, said the people, who asked not to be identified before an announcement. With an additional capital injection later, the deal is worth about ￥100 billion (US$965 million), the people said. The acquisition would expand Orix’s global renewable energy operations as it broadens a business portfolio that ranges from leasing to banking and real estate. Acek, which also owns car parts maker Gestamp Automocion SA, has been selling stakes in renewable assets. Elawan, set up in 2007, develops and operates wind and solar power projects in Europe and the Americas.
REAL ESTATE
Late pop star’s ranch sold
The Michael Jackson’s famed Neverland Ranch in California has finally sold, more than 10 years after the death of the pop star who abandoned the property following his trial on charges of molesting a young boy there. Billionaire investor Ron Burkle, a former family friend of Jackson, bought the sprawling 1,100 hectare estate, his spokesman said on Thursday. The Wall Street Journal reported that the estate, which was renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch several years ago, sold for US$22 million. In 2015, the asking price was US$100 million and in 2017 it was relisted for US$67 million. Burkle’s spokesman said that the businessman spotted the estate from the air and contacted Tom Barrack, the founder of real-estate investment company Colony Capital LLC, to seal the sale. The ranch was off the market at the time.
TOUGH TIMES: At least 40 businesses in the Yongkang Street area have shut, and while trade is recovering in Xinmending, the Shilin Night Market is finding it hard to lure locals Commercial lease rates in three major shopping districts in Taipei are spiraling lower amid a steep decline in foreign visitors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, local business associations said. Overseas visitor arrivals were down 86 percent in the first 10 months of the year, and the loss of 8.4 million foreign tourists has dealt a particularly heavy blow to some of the more popular areas tourists visit in Taipei. Among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 travel restrictions that continue to keep foreign visitors away is the Yongkang Street area, normally a big hit with Japanese, South Koreans and Hong
Crystal-studded clouds reflected in a pond, an oversized crystal chandelier surrounded by mirrors: The headquarters of the Swarovski AG crystal empire are every bit as glitzy as one might expect — but the sparkle cannot distract from a bitter family feud over the company’s future. Normally, 650,000 tourists flock to the site in the town of Wattens in Austria’s mountainous Tyrol region every year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has not only left it deserted — it has also magnified much deeper issues for the company. Exactly 125 years after founder Daniel Swarovski developed a machine to cut glass to shimmer like diamonds,
Electronic-chemical firm Entegris Inc yesterday said that it plans to invest US$200 million in Taiwan over the next three to five years, aiming to collaborate more closely with and respond more rapidly to its customers’ accelerated development cycles and ramped-up production. It hopes to begin construction of a new facility in the Kaohsiung section of the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) early next year, with initial operations beginning late next year, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said in a news release. The new 27,000m2 facility on a site covering 61,700m2 would develop and produce solutions critical to chipmakers, Entegris said. These would include
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is willing to accept a reduction in state tax credits “in exchange for a flexible business environment in Wisconsin,” the company told US state officials as both sides move closer to reaching a new deal. Communication between the state and Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), show both sides are nearing agreement, records obtained on Friday by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Wisconsin State Journal showed. The state has been pushing Hon Hai to amend the contract to reflect the company’s construction of a smaller facility than the original contract envisioned. In a statement,