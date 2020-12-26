Alibaba Group Holding’s (阿里巴巴) US-listed shares tumbled the most ever on concern over China’s inquiry into alleged monopolistic practices at the e-commerce company.
Affiliate Ant Group Co (螞蟻集團), the other pillar of billionaire Jack Ma’s (馬雲) Internet empire, was also summoned to a high-level meeting over financial regulations.
The pressure on Ma is central to China’s efforts to rein in an increasingly influential Internet sphere: Draft anti-monopoly rules released last month gave Beijing wide latitude to restrain entrepreneurs who until recently enjoyed unusual freedom to expand their realms.
The Alibaba inquiry is “a warning that winds have shifted,” Bloomberg intelligence analyst Vey-Sern Ling said in a research note.
The risk is that business operations “could face long-term headwinds” as a result of such moves, he said.
The stock fell 13 percent in its biggest one-day drop on record. The decline took Alibaba to its lowest level since July, and the stock is now down 30 percent from an October peak. About 141 million shares exchanged hands, the most for a single session since its 2014 debut.
Alibaba said in a statement that it would cooperate with regulators in their investigation and that its operations remain normal.
Once hailed as drivers of economic prosperity and symbols of China’s technological prowess, Alibaba and rivals like Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) face increasing pressure from regulators after amassing hundreds of millions of users and gaining influence over almost every aspect of daily life in China.
“It’s clearly an escalation of coordinated efforts to rein in Jack Ma’s empire, which symbolized China’s new ‘too-big-to-fail’ entities,” said Dong Ximiao (董希淼), a researcher at Zhongguancun Internet Finance Institute (中關村互聯網金融學院). “Chinese authorities want to see a smaller, less dominant and more compliant firm.”
The Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation is investigating Alibaba, the top antitrust watchdog said in a statement without further details.
Regulators including the Chinese central bank and banking watchdogs would separately bring in affiliate Ant to a meeting intended to drive home increasingly stringent financial regulations, which now pose a threat to the growth of the world’s biggest online financial services firm.
Ant said in a statement on its official WeChat account that it would study and comply with all requirements.
Ma, the flamboyant cofounder of Alibaba and Ant, has all but vanished from public view since Ant’s initial public offering (IPO) got derailed last month.
As of early this month, Ma, most closely identified with the meteoric rise of China Inc, was advised by Beijing to stay in the country, a person familiar with the matter said.
Ma is not on the verge of a personal downfall, those familiar with the situation said.
His very public rebuke is instead a warning that Beijing has lost patience with the outsize power of its technology moguls, increasingly perceived as a threat to the political and financial stability President Xi Jinping (習近平) prizes most.
Alibaba shares slid 8 percent in Hong Kong to a five-month low trough Thursday.
Asia’s largest company after Tencent has led losses among China’s Internet sector leaders since Ant’s IPO got yanked, taking the overall toll to about US$200 billion.
Tencent and Tnternet services giant Meituan Dianping (美團點評) finished more than 2.6 percent lower, while SoftBank Group Corp, Alibaba’s largest shareholder, sank 1.7 percent in Tokyo.
While China is preparing to roll out the new anti-monopoly regulations, the country’s leaders have said little about how harshly they plan to clamp down or why they decided to act now.
TOUGH TIMES: At least 40 businesses in the Yongkang Street area have shut, and while trade is recovering in Xinmending, the Shilin Night Market is finding it hard to lure locals Commercial lease rates in three major shopping districts in Taipei are spiraling lower amid a steep decline in foreign visitors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, local business associations said. Overseas visitor arrivals were down 86 percent in the first 10 months of the year, and the loss of 8.4 million foreign tourists has dealt a particularly heavy blow to some of the more popular areas tourists visit in Taipei. Among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 travel restrictions that continue to keep foreign visitors away is the Yongkang Street area, normally a big hit with Japanese, South Koreans and Hong
Crystal-studded clouds reflected in a pond, an oversized crystal chandelier surrounded by mirrors: The headquarters of the Swarovski AG crystal empire are every bit as glitzy as one might expect — but the sparkle cannot distract from a bitter family feud over the company’s future. Normally, 650,000 tourists flock to the site in the town of Wattens in Austria’s mountainous Tyrol region every year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has not only left it deserted — it has also magnified much deeper issues for the company. Exactly 125 years after founder Daniel Swarovski developed a machine to cut glass to shimmer like diamonds,
Electronic-chemical firm Entegris Inc yesterday said that it plans to invest US$200 million in Taiwan over the next three to five years, aiming to collaborate more closely with and respond more rapidly to its customers’ accelerated development cycles and ramped-up production. It hopes to begin construction of a new facility in the Kaohsiung section of the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) early next year, with initial operations beginning late next year, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said in a news release. The new 27,000m2 facility on a site covering 61,700m2 would develop and produce solutions critical to chipmakers, Entegris said. These would include
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is willing to accept a reduction in state tax credits “in exchange for a flexible business environment in Wisconsin,” the company told US state officials as both sides move closer to reaching a new deal. Communication between the state and Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), show both sides are nearing agreement, records obtained on Friday by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Wisconsin State Journal showed. The state has been pushing Hon Hai to amend the contract to reflect the company’s construction of a smaller facility than the original contract envisioned. In a statement,