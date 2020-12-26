Taipei shop rents dive amid foreign visitor slump

TOUGH TIMES: At least 40 businesses in the Yongkang Street area have shut, and while trade is recovering in Xinmending, the Shilin Night Market is finding it hard to lure locals Commercial lease rates in three major shopping districts in Taipei are spiraling lower amid a steep decline in foreign visitors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, local business associations said. Overseas visitor arrivals were down 86 percent in the first 10 months of the year, and the loss of 8.4 million foreign tourists has dealt a particularly heavy blow to some of the more popular areas tourists visit in Taipei. Among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 travel restrictions that continue to keep foreign visitors away is the Yongkang Street area, normally a big hit with Japanese, South Koreans and Hong