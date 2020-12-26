A man yesterday tests equipment at Delta Electronics Inc’s Guishan plant in Taoyuan, the nation’s first 5G smart plant jointly created by Delta Electronics, Far EasTone Telecommunications Co and Microsoft Taiwan Corp.
Photo courtesy of Far astone Telecommunications Co via CNA
TOUGH TIMES: At least 40 businesses in the Yongkang Street area have shut, and while trade is recovering in Xinmending, the Shilin Night Market is finding it hard to lure locals Commercial lease rates in three major shopping districts in Taipei are spiraling lower amid a steep decline in foreign visitors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, local business associations said. Overseas visitor arrivals were down 86 percent in the first 10 months of the year, and the loss of 8.4 million foreign tourists has dealt a particularly heavy blow to some of the more popular areas tourists visit in Taipei. Among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 travel restrictions that continue to keep foreign visitors away is the Yongkang Street area, normally a big hit with Japanese, South Koreans and Hong
Crystal-studded clouds reflected in a pond, an oversized crystal chandelier surrounded by mirrors: The headquarters of the Swarovski AG crystal empire are every bit as glitzy as one might expect — but the sparkle cannot distract from a bitter family feud over the company’s future. Normally, 650,000 tourists flock to the site in the town of Wattens in Austria’s mountainous Tyrol region every year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has not only left it deserted — it has also magnified much deeper issues for the company. Exactly 125 years after founder Daniel Swarovski developed a machine to cut glass to shimmer like diamonds,
Electronic-chemical firm Entegris Inc yesterday said that it plans to invest US$200 million in Taiwan over the next three to five years, aiming to collaborate more closely with and respond more rapidly to its customers’ accelerated development cycles and ramped-up production. It hopes to begin construction of a new facility in the Kaohsiung section of the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) early next year, with initial operations beginning late next year, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said in a news release. The new 27,000m2 facility on a site covering 61,700m2 would develop and produce solutions critical to chipmakers, Entegris said. These would include
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is willing to accept a reduction in state tax credits “in exchange for a flexible business environment in Wisconsin,” the company told US state officials as both sides move closer to reaching a new deal. Communication between the state and Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), show both sides are nearing agreement, records obtained on Friday by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Wisconsin State Journal showed. The state has been pushing Hon Hai to amend the contract to reflect the company’s construction of a smaller facility than the original contract envisioned. In a statement,