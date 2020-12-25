World Business Quick Take

AVIATION

Alaska Air boosts jet order

Boeing Co extended its sales streak of 737 Max jets as Alaska Air Group Inc boosted an order agreement to 68 jets and announced plans to return to a mainline fleet with a single aircraft type. The airline is to stop flying 20 of its Airbus SE A320-family planes immediately, prompting a one-time charge of as much as US$250 million this quarter to return the aircraft, it said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. Alaska would end the year with 31 Airbus jets, which it got from buying Virgin America four years ago. The Alaska order, with an estimated value of US$3.3 billion, buttresses Boeing’s effort to sell the Max amid the worst aviation downturn on record and the longest grounding in US history.

TECHNOLOGY

Tesla falls on Apple plan

Apple Inc’s reported foray into making its own self-driving, electric vehicles creates “a new Tesla bear case,” analysts at Morgan Stanley said. Tesla Inc shares fell as much as 5.5 percent on Tuesday, adding to their 6.5 percent drop on Monday, after Reuters reported that Apple is moving forward with autonomous technology and aims to produce a passenger vehicle by 2024 that could include its own battery design. “Apple’s potential entry into autos represents perhaps the most credible/formidable bear case for Tesla’s stock that investors have had to consider for some time,” analysts led by Adam Jonas said in a note on Tuesday. Jonas gives Tesla a buy-equivalent rating with a US$540 price target, about 15 percent below where it is currently trading. For suppliers of electric, autonomous and connected-car systems, Apple’s plans “could very likely mean a significant inflection in the speed and magnitude of a wide range of investments,” he added.

ENERGY

US urges Nord Stream 2 halt

The US is urging European allies and private companies to halt work that could help build the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline and is preparing wider sanctions on the Russian project in coming weeks. The outgoing administration of US President Donald Trump is readying a fresh round of congressionally mandated sanctions “in the very near future” that it believes could deal a fatal blow to the Russia-to-Germany project led by state gas firm Gazprom, three officials said on Wednesday. New work has been centered on a 2.6km stretch in shallow waters off Germany’s exclusive economic zone, but not yet in the deep-water sections off Denmark that comprise most of the unfinished 100km stretch. Washington said the project, which would increase European reliance on Russian gas, would compromise European energy security. Russia said the sanctions amount to “unfair competition” aimed at helping US liquefied natural gas producers, adding that it would finish the pipeline.

FINANCE

MUFG expanding in Asia

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Inc’s next banking unit chief vowed to target business in Asia, while signaling potential cutbacks in developed markets as plunging interest rates dent profitability.“In Asia, we will pursue growth,” Junichi Hanzawa told reporters yesterday after being appointed president of MUFG Bank Ltd. “In Europe and the US, where interest rates are very low, we need to get leaner.” Hanzawa is to replace Kanetsugu Mike on April 1, the company said in a statement. Japan’s biggest bank has been aggressively expanding in Asia, where it has spent about US$15 billion buying stakes in lenders in Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.