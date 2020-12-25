AVIATION
Alaska Air boosts jet order
Boeing Co extended its sales streak of 737 Max jets as Alaska Air Group Inc boosted an order agreement to 68 jets and announced plans to return to a mainline fleet with a single aircraft type. The airline is to stop flying 20 of its Airbus SE A320-family planes immediately, prompting a one-time charge of as much as US$250 million this quarter to return the aircraft, it said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. Alaska would end the year with 31 Airbus jets, which it got from buying Virgin America four years ago. The Alaska order, with an estimated value of US$3.3 billion, buttresses Boeing’s effort to sell the Max amid the worst aviation downturn on record and the longest grounding in US history.
TECHNOLOGY
Tesla falls on Apple plan
Apple Inc’s reported foray into making its own self-driving, electric vehicles creates “a new Tesla bear case,” analysts at Morgan Stanley said. Tesla Inc shares fell as much as 5.5 percent on Tuesday, adding to their 6.5 percent drop on Monday, after Reuters reported that Apple is moving forward with autonomous technology and aims to produce a passenger vehicle by 2024 that could include its own battery design. “Apple’s potential entry into autos represents perhaps the most credible/formidable bear case for Tesla’s stock that investors have had to consider for some time,” analysts led by Adam Jonas said in a note on Tuesday. Jonas gives Tesla a buy-equivalent rating with a US$540 price target, about 15 percent below where it is currently trading. For suppliers of electric, autonomous and connected-car systems, Apple’s plans “could very likely mean a significant inflection in the speed and magnitude of a wide range of investments,” he added.
ENERGY
US urges Nord Stream 2 halt
The US is urging European allies and private companies to halt work that could help build the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline and is preparing wider sanctions on the Russian project in coming weeks. The outgoing administration of US President Donald Trump is readying a fresh round of congressionally mandated sanctions “in the very near future” that it believes could deal a fatal blow to the Russia-to-Germany project led by state gas firm Gazprom, three officials said on Wednesday. New work has been centered on a 2.6km stretch in shallow waters off Germany’s exclusive economic zone, but not yet in the deep-water sections off Denmark that comprise most of the unfinished 100km stretch. Washington said the project, which would increase European reliance on Russian gas, would compromise European energy security. Russia said the sanctions amount to “unfair competition” aimed at helping US liquefied natural gas producers, adding that it would finish the pipeline.
FINANCE
MUFG expanding in Asia
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Inc’s next banking unit chief vowed to target business in Asia, while signaling potential cutbacks in developed markets as plunging interest rates dent profitability.“In Asia, we will pursue growth,” Junichi Hanzawa told reporters yesterday after being appointed president of MUFG Bank Ltd. “In Europe and the US, where interest rates are very low, we need to get leaner.” Hanzawa is to replace Kanetsugu Mike on April 1, the company said in a statement. Japan’s biggest bank has been aggressively expanding in Asia, where it has spent about US$15 billion buying stakes in lenders in Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.
TOUGH TIMES: At least 40 businesses in the Yongkang Street area have shut, and while trade is recovering in Xinmending, the Shilin Night Market is finding it hard to lure locals Commercial lease rates in three major shopping districts in Taipei are spiraling lower amid a steep decline in foreign visitors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, local business associations said. Overseas visitor arrivals were down 86 percent in the first 10 months of the year, and the loss of 8.4 million foreign tourists has dealt a particularly heavy blow to some of the more popular areas tourists visit in Taipei. Among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 travel restrictions that continue to keep foreign visitors away is the Yongkang Street area, normally a big hit with Japanese, South Koreans and Hong
‘ENTITY LIST’: Washington is expected to add about 80 companies and affiliates, nearly all of them Chinese, to the list for their ties to the Chinese military, sources said The US was yesterday set to add dozens of Chinese companies, including the nation’s top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯), to a trade blacklist, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The move, which has not previously been reported, is seen as the latest in US President Donald Trump’s effort to cement his tough-on-China legacy. It comes just weeks before US president-elect Joe Biden is set to take office on Jan. 20. In total, the US is expected to add about 80 companies and affiliates to the so-called entity list, nearly all of them Chinese. The designations by the
Crystal-studded clouds reflected in a pond, an oversized crystal chandelier surrounded by mirrors: The headquarters of the Swarovski AG crystal empire are every bit as glitzy as one might expect — but the sparkle cannot distract from a bitter family feud over the company’s future. Normally, 650,000 tourists flock to the site in the town of Wattens in Austria’s mountainous Tyrol region every year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has not only left it deserted — it has also magnified much deeper issues for the company. Exactly 125 years after founder Daniel Swarovski developed a machine to cut glass to shimmer like diamonds,
Electronic-chemical firm Entegris Inc yesterday said that it plans to invest US$200 million in Taiwan over the next three to five years, aiming to collaborate more closely with and respond more rapidly to its customers’ accelerated development cycles and ramped-up production. It hopes to begin construction of a new facility in the Kaohsiung section of the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) early next year, with initial operations beginning late next year, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said in a news release. The new 27,000m2 facility on a site covering 61,700m2 would develop and produce solutions critical to chipmakers, Entegris said. These would include