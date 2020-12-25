OPay, a Nigerian fintech start-up founded by Opera, plans to expand its payments service operations to North Africa early next year after COVID-19 restrictions led to a spike in transactions on its platform.
The volume of monthly settlements on the OPay platform grew almost fourfold to US$1.4 billion last month from US$363 million in January, as people sought alternative payments services during COVID-19-induced lockdowns, managing director Iniabasi Akpan said in an interview from Lagos.
“We plan to reach transactions value of about US$2 billion by the end of this year,” said Akpan, who is also the country head.
The company would leverage its network of 300,000 offline agents to deepen the adoption of its payments service in the next six months, he said.
OPay is planning an entry into the north African market after its success in Africa’s most populous country, Akpan said.
“The process has begun and we will see how the first quarter turns out,” he said.
The Lagos-based start-up, which has shareholders including Softbank Group Corp and China’s Meituan Dianping (美團點評), said it attained financial self-sufficiency in June and still has enough cash in the bank to fund its expansion plans.
Previous plans to expand to South Africa and Kenya, after raising US$190 million in funding last year, have been put on hold due to the disruption caused by the pandemic.
In February, OPay suspended part of its operations — including the ride-hailing and the logistics businesses — to focus on the payments business.
The financial services provider is piloting a digital overdraft product for its mobile wallet customers who have short-term funding needs.
Users would be able to borrow from 5,000 to 100,000 naira (US$12.7 to US$254) and have a window of 30 days to repay. The overdraft attracts 3 percent interest for the first seven days and 1 percent every day after that.
Through the product, which is called CreditMe, “we will be lending to working class people in their mid-20s and 30s, like students and small business owners, who have a source of income,” Akpan said.
He expects to launch the credit platform in the first quarter, subject to approval from the central bank.
The mobile-payments company also acquired an international money transfer license last year and plans to partner with WorldRemit to process remittances into Nigeria.
New regulations from the central bank are delaying the launch, Akpan said.
The service will take off as soon as there is clarity on what operators are allowed to do, he said.
OPay currently processes about 80 percent of bank transfers among mobile money operators in Nigeria and 20 percent of non-merchant point of sales transactions, Akpan said.
It is exploring partnerships with firms that have complementary services, he said.
“We have a large customer base of about seven million we can offer unique financial products,” he said.
TOUGH TIMES: At least 40 businesses in the Yongkang Street area have shut, and while trade is recovering in Xinmending, the Shilin Night Market is finding it hard to lure locals Commercial lease rates in three major shopping districts in Taipei are spiraling lower amid a steep decline in foreign visitors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, local business associations said. Overseas visitor arrivals were down 86 percent in the first 10 months of the year, and the loss of 8.4 million foreign tourists has dealt a particularly heavy blow to some of the more popular areas tourists visit in Taipei. Among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 travel restrictions that continue to keep foreign visitors away is the Yongkang Street area, normally a big hit with Japanese, South Koreans and Hong
‘ENTITY LIST’: Washington is expected to add about 80 companies and affiliates, nearly all of them Chinese, to the list for their ties to the Chinese military, sources said The US was yesterday set to add dozens of Chinese companies, including the nation’s top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯), to a trade blacklist, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The move, which has not previously been reported, is seen as the latest in US President Donald Trump’s effort to cement his tough-on-China legacy. It comes just weeks before US president-elect Joe Biden is set to take office on Jan. 20. In total, the US is expected to add about 80 companies and affiliates to the so-called entity list, nearly all of them Chinese. The designations by the
Crystal-studded clouds reflected in a pond, an oversized crystal chandelier surrounded by mirrors: The headquarters of the Swarovski AG crystal empire are every bit as glitzy as one might expect — but the sparkle cannot distract from a bitter family feud over the company’s future. Normally, 650,000 tourists flock to the site in the town of Wattens in Austria’s mountainous Tyrol region every year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has not only left it deserted — it has also magnified much deeper issues for the company. Exactly 125 years after founder Daniel Swarovski developed a machine to cut glass to shimmer like diamonds,
Electronic-chemical firm Entegris Inc yesterday said that it plans to invest US$200 million in Taiwan over the next three to five years, aiming to collaborate more closely with and respond more rapidly to its customers’ accelerated development cycles and ramped-up production. It hopes to begin construction of a new facility in the Kaohsiung section of the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) early next year, with initial operations beginning late next year, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said in a news release. The new 27,000m2 facility on a site covering 61,700m2 would develop and produce solutions critical to chipmakers, Entegris said. These would include