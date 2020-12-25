Unemployment rate dips to an eight-month low

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





The nation’s unemployment rate improved to 3.75 percent last month, hitting the lowest level in eight months, the Directorate-

General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.

The figure was down 0.05 percentage points from 3.8 percent in October.

On an annual basis, the jobless rate edged up 0.02 percentage points, DGBAS statistics showed.

With the job market stabilizing, DGBAS Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) said that she expects a further decrease of 0.05 to 0.08 percentage points in the unemployment rate.

“This is what we have historically seen in December due to the seasonal demand for workers,” Chen said at a media briefing.

“We are close to pre-pandemic levels of unemployment, but not yet,” she added.

Last month, 11.52 million Taiwanese were employed, up 10,000, or 0.09 percent, from the month before.

About 44,900 people were unemployed, down 6,000 people, or 1.23 percent, from October.

The labor participation rate rose 0.02 percentage points to 59.15 percent from the month before, the DBGAS said.

“May was the worst month in terms of unemployment in Taiwan, due to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis,” Chen said. “Since we fully opened back in June, we have had four months of month-on-month decreases in unemployment.”

The unemployment rate in May was 4.07 percent.

Asked if the new local transmission case — the first one after 253 straight days of no local infection — could affect the downward trend in unemployment, Chen said that the COVID-19 situation remains one of three unknowns.

“We are seeing a downward trend, but we need to keep an eye on the COVID-19 situation, how the government stimulus efforts are working and the changing labor needs of employers,” she said.

Despite not quite returning to pre-pandemic levels, Taiwan’s unemployment number is far closer to normal than other countries. The US’ unemployment rate surged to 6.7 percent last month from 3.5 percent a year earlier, while Hong Kong’s jumped to 6.3 percent from 3.2 percent a year earlier.