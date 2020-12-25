Fubon Financial Holding Co’s (富邦金控) plan to acquire Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控) through an unsolicited tender offer would not weaken their credit profiles, and could help both to improve and diversify their income sources, two ratings agencies said.
Fubon Financial, the nation’s second-largest financial holding company by assets, last week announced that it plans to buy more than 50 percent of the common shares of Jih Sun via a tender offer by Feb. 1, and eventually acquire all the shares of Jih Sun.
The deal, if approved, would be the first merger and acquisition of financial holding companies in Taiwan, marking a milestone in the government’s push for consolidation in the financial industry, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.
Jih Sun’s credit profile is likely to benefit from an acquisition by Fubon Financial, which has a stronger franchise and market position, as well as a more diversified portfolio that includes banking, securities and insurance, Fitch said.
After the acquisition, Jih Sun and its subsidiaries are likely to be absorbed by Fubon Financial and its subsidiaries, with Fubon being the surviving entity, Fitch said.
The plan has the support of the Financial Supervisory Commission, but remains contingent on whether Fubon Financial could acquire enough shares without objections from the Fair Trade Commission.
The total offer value could reach NT$49 billion (US$1.72 billion), leaving the financial leverage of Fubon Financial safely below 25 percent and its double leverage ratio below 120 percent, Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday.
The negative pressure from the acquisition would not be significant in light of Fubon Financial’s massive capital of NT$672 billion, Moody’s said, keeping its issuer ratings unchanged.
The execution risks of the mergers are manageable based on Fubon Financial’s smooth record of integrating acquired businesses in the past, Moody’s said.
Fubon Financial’s operating record in the banking and securities businesses would also help mitigate the risk of operational disruptions linked to the proposed mergers, Moody’s said.
The acquisition would not only help the company boost its competitiveness, but also allow it to gain market share and earnings at its banking and securities subsidiaries, Moody’s said.
This would in turn increase the firm’s revenue and earnings diversification, and generate cost savings at the merged entities, it said.
The ratings on Jih Sun and its subsidiaries are not immediately affected by the proposed acquisition, Fitch said, adding that it would adjust if things change.
TOUGH TIMES: At least 40 businesses in the Yongkang Street area have shut, and while trade is recovering in Xinmending, the Shilin Night Market is finding it hard to lure locals Commercial lease rates in three major shopping districts in Taipei are spiraling lower amid a steep decline in foreign visitors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, local business associations said. Overseas visitor arrivals were down 86 percent in the first 10 months of the year, and the loss of 8.4 million foreign tourists has dealt a particularly heavy blow to some of the more popular areas tourists visit in Taipei. Among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 travel restrictions that continue to keep foreign visitors away is the Yongkang Street area, normally a big hit with Japanese, South Koreans and Hong
‘ENTITY LIST’: Washington is expected to add about 80 companies and affiliates, nearly all of them Chinese, to the list for their ties to the Chinese military, sources said The US was yesterday set to add dozens of Chinese companies, including the nation’s top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯), to a trade blacklist, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The move, which has not previously been reported, is seen as the latest in US President Donald Trump’s effort to cement his tough-on-China legacy. It comes just weeks before US president-elect Joe Biden is set to take office on Jan. 20. In total, the US is expected to add about 80 companies and affiliates to the so-called entity list, nearly all of them Chinese. The designations by the
Crystal-studded clouds reflected in a pond, an oversized crystal chandelier surrounded by mirrors: The headquarters of the Swarovski AG crystal empire are every bit as glitzy as one might expect — but the sparkle cannot distract from a bitter family feud over the company’s future. Normally, 650,000 tourists flock to the site in the town of Wattens in Austria’s mountainous Tyrol region every year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has not only left it deserted — it has also magnified much deeper issues for the company. Exactly 125 years after founder Daniel Swarovski developed a machine to cut glass to shimmer like diamonds,
Electronic-chemical firm Entegris Inc yesterday said that it plans to invest US$200 million in Taiwan over the next three to five years, aiming to collaborate more closely with and respond more rapidly to its customers’ accelerated development cycles and ramped-up production. It hopes to begin construction of a new facility in the Kaohsiung section of the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) early next year, with initial operations beginning late next year, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said in a news release. The new 27,000m2 facility on a site covering 61,700m2 would develop and produce solutions critical to chipmakers, Entegris said. These would include