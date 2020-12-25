Fubon, Jih Sun merger receives positive ratings

BENEFICIAL: Fitch Ratings and Moody’s see positives in the deal, with Jih Sun being absorbed by Fubon Financial, which would be the surviving entity

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Fubon Financial Holding Co’s (富邦金控) plan to acquire Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控) through an unsolicited tender offer would not weaken their credit profiles, and could help both to improve and diversify their income sources, two ratings agencies said.

Fubon Financial, the nation’s second-largest financial holding company by assets, last week announced that it plans to buy more than 50 percent of the common shares of Jih Sun via a tender offer by Feb. 1, and eventually acquire all the shares of Jih Sun.

The deal, if approved, would be the first merger and acquisition of financial holding companies in Taiwan, marking a milestone in the government’s push for consolidation in the financial industry, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.

Jih Sun’s credit profile is likely to benefit from an acquisition by Fubon Financial, which has a stronger franchise and market position, as well as a more diversified portfolio that includes banking, securities and insurance, Fitch said.

After the acquisition, Jih Sun and its subsidiaries are likely to be absorbed by Fubon Financial and its subsidiaries, with Fubon being the surviving entity, Fitch said.

The plan has the support of the Financial Supervisory Commission, but remains contingent on whether Fubon Financial could acquire enough shares without objections from the Fair Trade Commission.

The total offer value could reach NT$49 billion (US$1.72 billion), leaving the financial leverage of Fubon Financial safely below 25 percent and its double leverage ratio below 120 percent, Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday.

The negative pressure from the acquisition would not be significant in light of Fubon Financial’s massive capital of NT$672 billion, Moody’s said, keeping its issuer ratings unchanged.

The execution risks of the mergers are manageable based on Fubon Financial’s smooth record of integrating acquired businesses in the past, Moody’s said.

Fubon Financial’s operating record in the banking and securities businesses would also help mitigate the risk of operational disruptions linked to the proposed mergers, Moody’s said.

The acquisition would not only help the company boost its competitiveness, but also allow it to gain market share and earnings at its banking and securities subsidiaries, Moody’s said.

This would in turn increase the firm’s revenue and earnings diversification, and generate cost savings at the merged entities, it said.

The ratings on Jih Sun and its subsidiaries are not immediately affected by the proposed acquisition, Fitch said, adding that it would adjust if things change.