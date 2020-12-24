World Business Quick Take

ELECTRONICS

Xiaomi market value jumps

Xiaomi Corp (小米) founder Lei Jun (雷軍) can rejoice after the Chinese smartphone maker’s market value swelled past the US$100 billion mark, a figure his company fell far short of when it listed two years ago. The firm’s stock yesterday rallied as much as 9.1 percent to a fresh record in Hong Kong, making it the 13th stock in the territory’s benchmark Hang Seng Index to have a market capitalization above US$100 billion. It ended the day 7.6 percent higher with a market value of HK$802 billion (US$103.45 billion). The company last month reported its fastest quarterly sales growth in two years, while earnings beat analysts’ estimates.

MALAYSIA

Steel product tariffs imposed

Anti-dumping duties have been imposed on certain flat-rolled steel products from China, South Korea and Vietnam for five years, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry said yesterday. The duties on flat-rolled products of non-alloy steel plated or coated with aluminum and zinc come after an anti-dumping investigation was carried out on behalf of the domestic industry, the ministry said. The tax would range from 2.18 to 18.88 percent for products from China, 9.98 to 34.94 percent for products from South Korea, and 3.06 to 37.14 percent for products from Vietnam. The duties came into effect on Dec. 12 and would be imposed until Dec. 11, 2025.

AUSTRALIA

Trade surplus at 2-year low

The country’s trade surplus for goods fell to a two-year low last month, hit by a slump in exports to top trading partner China, which imposed a number of restrictions in an escalating trade dispute. Preliminary data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics yesterday showed that the goods trade surplus slipped to A$1.9 billion (US$1.44 billion) from A$4.7 billion in October. It was the first time since November 2018 that the goods trade surplus has dropped below the A$2 billion mark. The drop was led by an A$1.2 billion, or 10 percent, decrease in exports to China combined with an A$889 million, or 11 percent, increase in imports from the Asian heavyweight, the bureau said. Preliminary trade data does not include services.

INDIA

Cairn Energy wins dispute

New Delhi has been ordered to return US$1.2 billion to Cairn Energy PLC after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration lost arbitration proceedings in a tax dispute. An international arbitration tribunal ruled that the tax claim was not a valid demand and asked the government to repay the funds withheld along with interest to Cairn, people with knowledge of the matter said. New Delhi had seized dividends, tax refunds and funds from share sales due to the Scottish oil explorer to partly recover the dues. The decision can be appealed.

UNITED STATES

Consumer confidence drops

Consumer confidence this month unexpectedly fell to a four-month low amid surging COVID-19 cases that are spurring more states to tighten restrictions on businesses and travel. The Conference Board index dropped to 88.6 from a downwardly revised 92.9 last month, a report from the group on Tuesday showed. The measure of sentiment about current conditions fell the most since April, while the expectations gauge rose from a four-year low. The latest reading, reflecting responses through Monday last week, remains well below pre-pandemic levels.