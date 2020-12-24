ELECTRONICS
Xiaomi market value jumps
Xiaomi Corp (小米) founder Lei Jun (雷軍) can rejoice after the Chinese smartphone maker’s market value swelled past the US$100 billion mark, a figure his company fell far short of when it listed two years ago. The firm’s stock yesterday rallied as much as 9.1 percent to a fresh record in Hong Kong, making it the 13th stock in the territory’s benchmark Hang Seng Index to have a market capitalization above US$100 billion. It ended the day 7.6 percent higher with a market value of HK$802 billion (US$103.45 billion). The company last month reported its fastest quarterly sales growth in two years, while earnings beat analysts’ estimates.
MALAYSIA
Steel product tariffs imposed
Anti-dumping duties have been imposed on certain flat-rolled steel products from China, South Korea and Vietnam for five years, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry said yesterday. The duties on flat-rolled products of non-alloy steel plated or coated with aluminum and zinc come after an anti-dumping investigation was carried out on behalf of the domestic industry, the ministry said. The tax would range from 2.18 to 18.88 percent for products from China, 9.98 to 34.94 percent for products from South Korea, and 3.06 to 37.14 percent for products from Vietnam. The duties came into effect on Dec. 12 and would be imposed until Dec. 11, 2025.
AUSTRALIA
Trade surplus at 2-year low
The country’s trade surplus for goods fell to a two-year low last month, hit by a slump in exports to top trading partner China, which imposed a number of restrictions in an escalating trade dispute. Preliminary data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics yesterday showed that the goods trade surplus slipped to A$1.9 billion (US$1.44 billion) from A$4.7 billion in October. It was the first time since November 2018 that the goods trade surplus has dropped below the A$2 billion mark. The drop was led by an A$1.2 billion, or 10 percent, decrease in exports to China combined with an A$889 million, or 11 percent, increase in imports from the Asian heavyweight, the bureau said. Preliminary trade data does not include services.
INDIA
Cairn Energy wins dispute
New Delhi has been ordered to return US$1.2 billion to Cairn Energy PLC after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration lost arbitration proceedings in a tax dispute. An international arbitration tribunal ruled that the tax claim was not a valid demand and asked the government to repay the funds withheld along with interest to Cairn, people with knowledge of the matter said. New Delhi had seized dividends, tax refunds and funds from share sales due to the Scottish oil explorer to partly recover the dues. The decision can be appealed.
UNITED STATES
Consumer confidence drops
Consumer confidence this month unexpectedly fell to a four-month low amid surging COVID-19 cases that are spurring more states to tighten restrictions on businesses and travel. The Conference Board index dropped to 88.6 from a downwardly revised 92.9 last month, a report from the group on Tuesday showed. The measure of sentiment about current conditions fell the most since April, while the expectations gauge rose from a four-year low. The latest reading, reflecting responses through Monday last week, remains well below pre-pandemic levels.
TOUGH TIMES: At least 40 businesses in the Yongkang Street area have shut, and while trade is recovering in Xinmending, the Shilin Night Market is finding it hard to lure locals Commercial lease rates in three major shopping districts in Taipei are spiraling lower amid a steep decline in foreign visitors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, local business associations said. Overseas visitor arrivals were down 86 percent in the first 10 months of the year, and the loss of 8.4 million foreign tourists has dealt a particularly heavy blow to some of the more popular areas tourists visit in Taipei. Among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 travel restrictions that continue to keep foreign visitors away is the Yongkang Street area, normally a big hit with Japanese, South Koreans and Hong
WARNING NOTICE: A US Treasury report cited the nation’s ‘persistently’ large current account surplus and its foreign-exchange intervention in March as reasons for the move The US Department of the Treasury on Wednesday added Taiwan to a list of countries being monitored for currency manipulation, the first time the nation has made the list since 2017. The department issued its semiannual report to the US Congress on the policies of the US’ top 20 trading partners, which said that Vietnam and Switzerland had met the criteria for being labeled currency manipulators. The manipulator designation has no specific or immediate consequence, beyond short-term market impacts, but US law requires the government to engage with the listed nations to address the perceived exchange-rate imbalance. Penalties, including exclusion from US
‘ENTITY LIST’: Washington is expected to add about 80 companies and affiliates, nearly all of them Chinese, to the list for their ties to the Chinese military, sources said The US was yesterday set to add dozens of Chinese companies, including the nation’s top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯), to a trade blacklist, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The move, which has not previously been reported, is seen as the latest in US President Donald Trump’s effort to cement his tough-on-China legacy. It comes just weeks before US president-elect Joe Biden is set to take office on Jan. 20. In total, the US is expected to add about 80 companies and affiliates to the so-called entity list, nearly all of them Chinese. The designations by the
Crystal-studded clouds reflected in a pond, an oversized crystal chandelier surrounded by mirrors: The headquarters of the Swarovski AG crystal empire are every bit as glitzy as one might expect — but the sparkle cannot distract from a bitter family feud over the company’s future. Normally, 650,000 tourists flock to the site in the town of Wattens in Austria’s mountainous Tyrol region every year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has not only left it deserted — it has also magnified much deeper issues for the company. Exactly 125 years after founder Daniel Swarovski developed a machine to cut glass to shimmer like diamonds,