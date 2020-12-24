SEC allows direct IPOs to raise cash

GAME CHANGER: Start-ups might prefer the option as it could reduce the gap between the offering price set by bankers and the pop that can happen on day one of trading

Hot tech companies and other start-ups are soon to be permitted to raise money on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) without paying big underwriting fees to Wall Street banks, a move that threatens to upend how US initial public offerings (IPOs) have been conducted for decades.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday announced that it had approved an NYSE Group Inc plan for so-called primary direct listings.

The change marks a major departure from traditional IPOs, in which companies rely on investment banks to guide their share sales and stock is allocated to institutional investors the night before it starts trading.

Instead, companies would now be able to sell shares directly on the exchange to raise capital — something that has not previously been allowed.

Direct-listing IPOs have been limited to date, as they have mostly been used by businesses that wanted to create liquidity events for early investors or management to cash out by selling stock, as opposed to issuing new shares that attract billions in fresh money.

In September, workplace management software maker Asana Inc and Palantir Technologies Inc, the data-mining company founded by billionaire Peter Thiel, used direct listings to go public.

The SEC sign-off of NYSE’s plan follows months of wrangling, including a decision made earlier this year to halt consideration of the proposal at the request of the Council for Institutional Investors (CII), a group that represents major pension funds and endowments.

The CII had said that the plan eroded investor protections and might make it more difficult for shareholders to sue over material misstatements or omissions made during the IPO process.

The NYSE rejected those criticisms and disputed that the changes would increase risks to investors — arguments that ultimately won out.

Getting the rule done under SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, who was appointed by US President Donald Trump, might prove important for the exchange and Silicon Valley. That is because there was no guarantee an SEC chief picked by US president-elect Joe Biden would approve the NYSE’s proposal.

Now that the SEC is allowing firms to raise fresh capital through direct listings, critics and backers agree that they could become much more popular.

“This is a game changer for our capital markets, leveling the playing field for everyday investors and providing companies with another path to go public at a moment when they are seeking just this type of innovation,” NYSE president Stacey Cunningham said in a statement.

One reason start-ups and their venture capital backers might favor direct listings is that there could be less of a gap between the offering price set by bankers and the pop that often ensues on the first day of trading.

For instance, Airbnb Inc opened at US$146 a share during its IPO earlier this month, a much higher valuation than its US$68 listing price. That arguably cost the company and its early investors US$4 billion.

“This is HUGE & will hopefully end 40 years of mispriced IPOs through an old antiquated process. It’s very exciting to see the SEC enable innovation in this way,” Benchmark venture capitalist Bill Gurley wrote on Twitter.

Even if banks do not underwrite direct listings, they would still be expected to make fees advising companies that go public. As an example, Palantir paid out tens of millions of consulting fees as part of its offering, a regulatory filing showed.

Venture capitalists have long advocated for greater use of direct listings, in part because the arrangements do not require investors to wait for lockup periods to expire before they can sell their shares.