UNITED KINGDOM
GDP rises 16 percent
GDP grew by a record 16 percent in the third quarter — revised up from a previous estimate of 15.5 percent — but that still did not make up for its 18.8 percent slump in the April-to-June period, when much of the economy was shut down. The Office for National Statistics said that Britain borrowed a record ￡241 billion (US$323 billion) in the first eight months of the financial year, nearly ￡190 billion more than in the same period a year earlier. Budget forecasters said that the deficit would hit almost ￡400 billion in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, close to 20 percent of GDP.
AUSTRALIA
Household spending surges
Household spending surged last month as the southeastern state of Victoria was released from a COVID-19 lockdown and consumers took advantage of discounts during annual Black Friday sales. Preliminary retail sales advanced by 7 percent from the prior month, compared with the 2 percent gain expected in a survey of economists, data from the Bureau of Statistics showed yesterday. By industry, household goods retailing rose 13 percent as Black Friday sales and major product releases in the electrical subgroup led to a spike in turnover across the country, the bureau said.
AUSTRALIA
Fitbit purchase delayed
The Competition and Consumer Commission on Tuesday delayed for three months its decision on Google’s plan to buy fitness gadget maker Fitbit Inc for US$2.1 billion, despite the EU giving conditional approval to the deal. “We are not satisfied that a long term behavioral undertaking of this type in such a complex and dynamic industry could be effectively monitored and enforced in Australia,” commission chair Rod Sims said in a statement. The commission would continue its investigation and set March 25 as its decision date, he said.
SWEDEN
Confidence levels fall
Overall confidence levels ended a seven-month climb this month as the Nordic region’s largest economy tightened restrictions to battle a surge in COVID-19 infections. The overall economic tendency survey fell to 95.6, from a revised 97.2 last month, with the drop “largely a result of firms being less positive about the current situation,” the National Institute of Economic Research said yesterday.
INDIA
Shipping Corp bids sought
India is seeking bids for the strategic sale of state-run Shipping Corp of India, the nation’s largest shipping company, as the government speeds up asset sales to help bridge a budget gap. The government plans to sell about 296.9 million shares, its entire stake of 63.75 percent, a newspaper advertisement said yesterday. Investors can submit bids individually or as part of a consortium. The deadline is March 1. The department has appointed RBSA Capital Advisors LLP to manage the strategic disinvestment.
AIRLINES
EasyJet defers deliveries
EasyJet PLC is to defer deliveries of another 22 Airbus SE jets to conserve cash as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to depress travel demand. Europe’s second-largest discount carrier is to delay handovers due in the fiscal years from 2022 through 2024 to the 2027-2028 period, it said in a statement yesterday. Delivery dates for 15 more aircraft are to be shuffled to match seasonal needs. With the new agreement, EasyJet will take no deliveries in fiscal 2021.
THREESOME: The company also unveiled the world’s first smart factory using Qualcomm’s 5G mmWave technology, with Chunghwa Telecom providing support ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控) yesterday said it is to invest NT$94 billion (US$3.3 billion) to develop a third smart manufacturing campus in Kaohsiung after rolling out the world’s first smart factory using Qualcomm Inc’s 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) technology. The project is expected to create 8,600 jobs, the world’s biggest chip testing and packaging service provider said, adding that it plans to introduce the 5G mmWave technology to its new factories as well. ASE started to upgrade its manufacturing systems 11 years ago, using fixed-line, Wi-Fi, or 4G technologies and other hardware to connect 2,000 different machines, it said. The company hopes
TOUGH TIMES: At least 40 businesses in the Yongkang Street area have shut, and while trade is recovering in Xinmending, the Shilin Night Market is finding it hard to lure locals Commercial lease rates in three major shopping districts in Taipei are spiraling lower amid a steep decline in foreign visitors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, local business associations said. Overseas visitor arrivals were down 86 percent in the first 10 months of the year, and the loss of 8.4 million foreign tourists has dealt a particularly heavy blow to some of the more popular areas tourists visit in Taipei. Among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 travel restrictions that continue to keep foreign visitors away is the Yongkang Street area, normally a big hit with Japanese, South Koreans and Hong
WARNING NOTICE: A US Treasury report cited the nation’s ‘persistently’ large current account surplus and its foreign-exchange intervention in March as reasons for the move The US Department of the Treasury on Wednesday added Taiwan to a list of countries being monitored for currency manipulation, the first time the nation has made the list since 2017. The department issued its semiannual report to the US Congress on the policies of the US’ top 20 trading partners, which said that Vietnam and Switzerland had met the criteria for being labeled currency manipulators. The manipulator designation has no specific or immediate consequence, beyond short-term market impacts, but US law requires the government to engage with the listed nations to address the perceived exchange-rate imbalance. Penalties, including exclusion from US
‘ENTITY LIST’: Washington is expected to add about 80 companies and affiliates, nearly all of them Chinese, to the list for their ties to the Chinese military, sources said The US was yesterday set to add dozens of Chinese companies, including the nation’s top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯), to a trade blacklist, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The move, which has not previously been reported, is seen as the latest in US President Donald Trump’s effort to cement his tough-on-China legacy. It comes just weeks before US president-elect Joe Biden is set to take office on Jan. 20. In total, the US is expected to add about 80 companies and affiliates to the so-called entity list, nearly all of them Chinese. The designations by the