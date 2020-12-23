World Business Quick Take

UNITED KINGDOM

GDP rises 16 percent

GDP grew by a record 16 percent in the third quarter — revised up from a previous estimate of 15.5 percent — but that still did not make up for its 18.8 percent slump in the April-to-June period, when much of the economy was shut down. The Office for National Statistics said that Britain borrowed a record ￡241 billion (US$323 billion) in the first eight months of the financial year, nearly ￡190 billion more than in the same period a year earlier. Budget forecasters said that the deficit would hit almost ￡400 billion in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, close to 20 percent of GDP.

AUSTRALIA

Household spending surges

Household spending surged last month as the southeastern state of Victoria was released from a COVID-19 lockdown and consumers took advantage of discounts during annual Black Friday sales. Preliminary retail sales advanced by 7 percent from the prior month, compared with the 2 percent gain expected in a survey of economists, data from the Bureau of Statistics showed yesterday. By industry, household goods retailing rose 13 percent as Black Friday sales and major product releases in the electrical subgroup led to a spike in turnover across the country, the bureau said.

AUSTRALIA

Fitbit purchase delayed

The Competition and Consumer Commission on Tuesday delayed for three months its decision on Google’s plan to buy fitness gadget maker Fitbit Inc for US$2.1 billion, despite the EU giving conditional approval to the deal. “We are not satisfied that a long term behavioral undertaking of this type in such a complex and dynamic industry could be effectively monitored and enforced in Australia,” commission chair Rod Sims said in a statement. The commission would continue its investigation and set March 25 as its decision date, he said.

SWEDEN

Confidence levels fall

Overall confidence levels ended a seven-month climb this month as the Nordic region’s largest economy tightened restrictions to battle a surge in COVID-19 infections. The overall economic tendency survey fell to 95.6, from a revised 97.2 last month, with the drop “largely a result of firms being less positive about the current situation,” the National Institute of Economic Research said yesterday.

INDIA

Shipping Corp bids sought

India is seeking bids for the strategic sale of state-run Shipping Corp of India, the nation’s largest shipping company, as the government speeds up asset sales to help bridge a budget gap. The government plans to sell about 296.9 million shares, its entire stake of 63.75 percent, a newspaper advertisement said yesterday. Investors can submit bids individually or as part of a consortium. The deadline is March 1. The department has appointed RBSA Capital Advisors LLP to manage the strategic disinvestment.

AIRLINES

EasyJet defers deliveries

EasyJet PLC is to defer deliveries of another 22 Airbus SE jets to conserve cash as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to depress travel demand. Europe’s second-largest discount carrier is to delay handovers due in the fiscal years from 2022 through 2024 to the 2027-2028 period, it said in a statement yesterday. Delivery dates for 15 more aircraft are to be shuffled to match seasonal needs. With the new agreement, EasyJet will take no deliveries in fiscal 2021.