Aircraft manufacturer Airbus SE said that it stands to lose more than US$5 billion of aircraft orders if AirAsia X Bhd’s (AAX) debt restructuring scheme goes through, court documents showed, joining a dozen creditors that have challenged the Malaysian low-budget carrier’s plan.
Airbus’ challenge comes as AAX defended its scheme from key lessor BOC Aviation Ltd’s (BOCA, 中銀航空租賃) allegations that it favored Airbus and lacked a debt-to-equity swap offer for creditors.
In a Dec. 16 affidavit filed at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, Asia-Pacific head of region Anand Emmanuel Stanley said there was a strong possibility that Airbus “will suffer substantial losses and prejudice” from termination of purchase agreements.
Photo: Reuters
“AAX has ordered and Airbus has already built, or substantially built, seven A330neo aircraft which are currently in the inventory,” Stanley said, adding that there are another 71 on order that might affect Airbus’s profitability if canceled.
AAX said in a Dec. 17 affidavit that it owes Airbus 48.71 billion ringgit (US$12 billion), including predelivery payments for committed purchase of 118 aircraft.
BOCA has said that AAX’s debt calculations should not include future debts, which are primarily owed to Airbus.
Airbus alone holds about 75 percent of the total debt value needed to approve the restructuring, giving lessors relatively little say.
AAX legal counsel Shereen Ee denied that the calculations were unfair, as they also consider termination compensation for BOCA until the end of its lease period.
As for BOCA’s proposed debt-to-equity conversion, Ee said it “would run counter to the objective of restructuring AAX to ensure it can raise fresh funds to continue as a going concern.”
Any party might have an equity stake in AAX if they inject fresh funds in return for it, she said.
BOCA in May became one of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA’s top shareholders after lessors agreed to convert debt to equity.
The airline failed to get more state support last month and sought bankruptcy protection. It secured shareholders’ vote last week for its rescue plan.
BOCA is AAX’s largest lessor, AAX’s lawsuit showed.
AAX would continue engaging with all creditors, a company spokeswoman said.
“We are working with all stakeholders to expedite the completion of this recapitalization so that we can start flying again,” she said.
The airline said that the alternative was a liquidation with nothing for creditors and shareholders.
Airbus and BOCA declined to comment while legal proceedings and discussions are ongoing.
AAX, the long-haul unit of budget airline AirAsia Group Bhd, has total debts and liabilities of about 64.15 billion ringgit, the lawsuit said.
It had earlier proposed to reconstitute its debts into a principal amount of 200 million ringgit.
