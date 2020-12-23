Securities firms’ monthly profits soar

Staff writer, with CNA





Securities companies in Taiwan reported that net profit last month soared compared with October thanks to an increase in turnover on the TAIEX, the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) said on Monday.

Local securities firms posted a combined net profit of NT$9.17 billion (US$321.25 million), up 142.4 percent from October, as aggregate turnover on the market rose 41.31 percent month-on-month to about NT$4.8 trillion, TWSE data showed.

The higher turnover increased the firms’ brokerage fee incomes and saw them benefit from a 465.21 percent monthly increase in profits from their proprietary trading businesses, the exchange said.

The TAIEX last month rose 1,176 points, or 9.38 percent, following the US presidential election, and on the back of continued fund inflows and strong market liquidity.

The aggregate net income raked in by integrated securities firms rose 165.38 percent from October to NT$8.5 billion, while dedicated securities houses saw their net income rise 46.10 percent to NT$206 million, the data showed.

In Taiwan, integrated securities firms are allowed to engage in a wide range of activities, including brokering trades, proprietary trading and underwriting, while dedicated securities brokers can only broker and conduct stock trades.

In the first 11 months of this year, domestic securities houses posted a net profit of NT$49.84 billion, up 33.62 percent from a year earlier.

Although aggregate turnover in the 11-month period rose 56.49 percent year-on-year, net income posted by their proprietary operations fell 8.17 percent, as share prices this year have not gone up as much as last year, the exchange said.

In the first 11 months, the TAIEX rose 14.38 percent, compared with an 18.1 percent increase in the same period last year.

However, net income from their underwriting businesses in the 11-month period rose 13.65 percent from a year earlier, the exchange said.

Analysts said that with the TAIEX continuing to post gains this month, the aggregate net income of securities houses is expected to between NT$53 billion and NT$55 billion for the whole year.