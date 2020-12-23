The TAIEX yesterday took a beating, tumbling more than 200 points, with large-cap stocks in focus, as Taiwan reported its first locally transmitted case of COVID-19 in 253 days.
Heavy selling emerged across the board in the late session, in particular in the bellwether electronics sector, and pushed the TAIEX below 14,200 points by the end of trading, dealers said.
“The first indigenous COVID-19 case since April 12 struck a nerve with many investors,” Cathay Futures Consultant Co (國泰證期顧問) analyst Tsai Ming-han (蔡明翰) said. “Moreover, the escalation in the number of infections in the UK has made the market more concerned.”
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
The TAIEX ended down 207.50 points, or 1.44 percent, at 14,177.46, on turnover of NT$288.247 billion (US$10.098 billion), compared with NT$250.02 billion the previous session.
Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$9.99 billion of shares on the main board.
“Today’s expanded turnover was evidence of panic selling, in particular in the late trading session,” Tsai said. “It is possible that the US markets will head south tonight, so investors in the region simply cut their holdings now to avoid more losses on Wednesday [today].”
The electronics sector declined 1.49 percent.
“After the sector’s recent strong gains, investors simply seized on virus fears to take profits,” Tsai said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) fell 1.36 percent to close at the day’s low of NT$509. Led by TSMC, the semiconductor sub-index ended down 1.57 percent.
Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦) ended down 1.51 percent at NT$78.3, after the company said that the latest domestic COVID-19 case involved an employee from its affiliate firm.
“It appears that the situation in Europe has been severe after the UK reported a new virus variant, prompting many investors to worry about the economy,” Tsai said.
Such worries plunged international crude oil futures contracts by 2.77 percent in New York and 2.89 percent in London.
In the wake of the falling crude prices, petrochemical stocks came under pressure, but COVID-19 fears boosted biotech stocks, dealers said.
Among them, drug brand Sinphar Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (杏輝藥品) soared 10 percent, the maximum daily amount, to close at NT$32.75, while vaccine developer Adimmune Corp (國光生技) rose 6.73 percent to end at NT$60.3 and fast test kit maker Panion & BF Biotech Inc (寶齡富錦) increased 5.46 percent to end at NT$88.9.
“The bright spot is that some countries have started to administer vaccines against COVID-19 and the US has passed a new round of stimulus measures, so I think the TAIEX will see technical support at about 14,116 points, the 20-day moving average,” Tsai said.
THREESOME: The company also unveiled the world’s first smart factory using Qualcomm’s 5G mmWave technology, with Chunghwa Telecom providing support ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控) yesterday said it is to invest NT$94 billion (US$3.3 billion) to develop a third smart manufacturing campus in Kaohsiung after rolling out the world’s first smart factory using Qualcomm Inc’s 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) technology. The project is expected to create 8,600 jobs, the world’s biggest chip testing and packaging service provider said, adding that it plans to introduce the 5G mmWave technology to its new factories as well. ASE started to upgrade its manufacturing systems 11 years ago, using fixed-line, Wi-Fi, or 4G technologies and other hardware to connect 2,000 different machines, it said. The company hopes
TOUGH TIMES: At least 40 businesses in the Yongkang Street area have shut, and while trade is recovering in Xinmending, the Shilin Night Market is finding it hard to lure locals Commercial lease rates in three major shopping districts in Taipei are spiraling lower amid a steep decline in foreign visitors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, local business associations said. Overseas visitor arrivals were down 86 percent in the first 10 months of the year, and the loss of 8.4 million foreign tourists has dealt a particularly heavy blow to some of the more popular areas tourists visit in Taipei. Among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 travel restrictions that continue to keep foreign visitors away is the Yongkang Street area, normally a big hit with Japanese, South Koreans and Hong
WARNING NOTICE: A US Treasury report cited the nation’s ‘persistently’ large current account surplus and its foreign-exchange intervention in March as reasons for the move The US Department of the Treasury on Wednesday added Taiwan to a list of countries being monitored for currency manipulation, the first time the nation has made the list since 2017. The department issued its semiannual report to the US Congress on the policies of the US’ top 20 trading partners, which said that Vietnam and Switzerland had met the criteria for being labeled currency manipulators. The manipulator designation has no specific or immediate consequence, beyond short-term market impacts, but US law requires the government to engage with the listed nations to address the perceived exchange-rate imbalance. Penalties, including exclusion from US
‘ENTITY LIST’: Washington is expected to add about 80 companies and affiliates, nearly all of them Chinese, to the list for their ties to the Chinese military, sources said The US was yesterday set to add dozens of Chinese companies, including the nation’s top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯), to a trade blacklist, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The move, which has not previously been reported, is seen as the latest in US President Donald Trump’s effort to cement his tough-on-China legacy. It comes just weeks before US president-elect Joe Biden is set to take office on Jan. 20. In total, the US is expected to add about 80 companies and affiliates to the so-called entity list, nearly all of them Chinese. The designations by the