US to blacklist more firms in China, including SMIC

‘ENTITY LIST’: Washington is expected to add about 80 companies and affiliates, nearly all of them Chinese, to the list for their ties to the Chinese military, sources said The US was yesterday set to add dozens of Chinese companies, including the nation’s top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯), to a trade blacklist, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The move, which has not previously been reported, is seen as the latest in US President Donald Trump’s effort to cement his tough-on-China legacy. It comes just weeks before US president-elect Joe Biden is set to take office on Jan. 20. In total, the US is expected to add about 80 companies and affiliates to the so-called entity list, nearly all of them Chinese. The designations by the