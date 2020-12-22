World Business Quick Take

CHINA

Investment curbs to be lifted

Beijing is to fully lift access restrictions on foreign investment in coal, oil, gas and power generation — excluding nuclear power — as well as the new energy businesses, a sector white paper released yesterday showed. Separately, a top energy official told reporters that recent power shortages in some regions are singular cases and the nation’s energy supplies are generally secure.

UNITED STATES

Equipment removal likely

Lawmakers are expected to back US$1.9 billion to fund a program to remove telecom network equipment that the government says poses national security risks as part of a US$900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, two sources said on Sunday. Lawmakers are also expected to back US$3.2 billion for an emergency broadband benefit for low-income Americans, senior congressional aides confirmed. The bill also expands eligibility for the rip-and-replace reimbursement program to communications providers with 10 million subscribers or fewer.

LEASING

Rent-A-Center to buy Acima

Rent-A-Center Inc is acquiring online lease-to-own provider Acima Holdings LLC in a cash-and-stock deal valued at more than US$1.6 billion. The transaction would include US$1.27 billion in cash and about 10.8 million shares of Rent-A-Center common stock valued at US$377 million, the Plano, Texas-based company said. The deal is expected to close in the first half of next year. Rent-A-Center serves credit-constrained customers, providing home furnishings, appliances and electronics on a lease-to-own basis.

TELECOMS

Vodafone cans Saudi deal

Vodafone Group PLC ended talks to sell its Egyptian business to Saudi Telecom Co, a deal that would have been valued at as much as US$2.4 billion. Vodafone in a statement yesterday did not provide a reason for abandoning the discussions to sell its 55 percent shareholding in Vodafone Egypt. Saudi Telecom in January offered to pay US$2.39 billion for the stake in Vodafone Egypt. It had to extend a memorandum of understanding to acquire the stake in July because of delays to due diligence amid restrictions in place to halt the spread of COVID-19.

IRAQ

Currency devalued

The central bank yesterday depreciated the country’s currency by about 20 percent against the US dollar as the cash-strapped government faces an economic crisis brought about by low oil prices and crude production cuts. The central bank reduced the official rate to 1,450 dinar per US dollar, the first devaluation since 2003, it said in a statement. That was from about 1,190 dinar previously. US dollars would be resold to local banks at 1,460 dinar apiece.

THEME PARKS

Meraas offers to buy DXB

A Dubai government-backed holding company on Sunday made a formal bid to buy out the city’s struggling theme park operator, the company said in documents filed with the Dubai Financial Market. Meraas Holding LLC, the majority shareholder of DXB Entertainments PJSC, made a cash offer to acquire the debt-burdened company, which owns Dubai Parks & Resorts, offering to convert about US$1.6 billion in debt, including a US$403 million bond, into equity and buy out other shareholders at US$0.02 per share, below the US$0.03 closing price on Sunday.