CHINA
Investment curbs to be lifted
Beijing is to fully lift access restrictions on foreign investment in coal, oil, gas and power generation — excluding nuclear power — as well as the new energy businesses, a sector white paper released yesterday showed. Separately, a top energy official told reporters that recent power shortages in some regions are singular cases and the nation’s energy supplies are generally secure.
UNITED STATES
Equipment removal likely
Lawmakers are expected to back US$1.9 billion to fund a program to remove telecom network equipment that the government says poses national security risks as part of a US$900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, two sources said on Sunday. Lawmakers are also expected to back US$3.2 billion for an emergency broadband benefit for low-income Americans, senior congressional aides confirmed. The bill also expands eligibility for the rip-and-replace reimbursement program to communications providers with 10 million subscribers or fewer.
LEASING
Rent-A-Center to buy Acima
Rent-A-Center Inc is acquiring online lease-to-own provider Acima Holdings LLC in a cash-and-stock deal valued at more than US$1.6 billion. The transaction would include US$1.27 billion in cash and about 10.8 million shares of Rent-A-Center common stock valued at US$377 million, the Plano, Texas-based company said. The deal is expected to close in the first half of next year. Rent-A-Center serves credit-constrained customers, providing home furnishings, appliances and electronics on a lease-to-own basis.
TELECOMS
Vodafone cans Saudi deal
Vodafone Group PLC ended talks to sell its Egyptian business to Saudi Telecom Co, a deal that would have been valued at as much as US$2.4 billion. Vodafone in a statement yesterday did not provide a reason for abandoning the discussions to sell its 55 percent shareholding in Vodafone Egypt. Saudi Telecom in January offered to pay US$2.39 billion for the stake in Vodafone Egypt. It had to extend a memorandum of understanding to acquire the stake in July because of delays to due diligence amid restrictions in place to halt the spread of COVID-19.
IRAQ
Currency devalued
The central bank yesterday depreciated the country’s currency by about 20 percent against the US dollar as the cash-strapped government faces an economic crisis brought about by low oil prices and crude production cuts. The central bank reduced the official rate to 1,450 dinar per US dollar, the first devaluation since 2003, it said in a statement. That was from about 1,190 dinar previously. US dollars would be resold to local banks at 1,460 dinar apiece.
THEME PARKS
Meraas offers to buy DXB
A Dubai government-backed holding company on Sunday made a formal bid to buy out the city’s struggling theme park operator, the company said in documents filed with the Dubai Financial Market. Meraas Holding LLC, the majority shareholder of DXB Entertainments PJSC, made a cash offer to acquire the debt-burdened company, which owns Dubai Parks & Resorts, offering to convert about US$1.6 billion in debt, including a US$403 million bond, into equity and buy out other shareholders at US$0.02 per share, below the US$0.03 closing price on Sunday.
THREESOME: The company also unveiled the world’s first smart factory using Qualcomm’s 5G mmWave technology, with Chunghwa Telecom providing support ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控) yesterday said it is to invest NT$94 billion (US$3.3 billion) to develop a third smart manufacturing campus in Kaohsiung after rolling out the world’s first smart factory using Qualcomm Inc’s 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) technology. The project is expected to create 8,600 jobs, the world’s biggest chip testing and packaging service provider said, adding that it plans to introduce the 5G mmWave technology to its new factories as well. ASE started to upgrade its manufacturing systems 11 years ago, using fixed-line, Wi-Fi, or 4G technologies and other hardware to connect 2,000 different machines, it said. The company hopes
TOUGH TIMES: At least 40 businesses in the Yongkang Street area have shut, and while trade is recovering in Xinmending, the Shilin Night Market is finding it hard to lure locals Commercial lease rates in three major shopping districts in Taipei are spiraling lower amid a steep decline in foreign visitors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, local business associations said. Overseas visitor arrivals were down 86 percent in the first 10 months of the year, and the loss of 8.4 million foreign tourists has dealt a particularly heavy blow to some of the more popular areas tourists visit in Taipei. Among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 travel restrictions that continue to keep foreign visitors away is the Yongkang Street area, normally a big hit with Japanese, South Koreans and Hong
WARNING NOTICE: A US Treasury report cited the nation’s ‘persistently’ large current account surplus and its foreign-exchange intervention in March as reasons for the move The US Department of the Treasury on Wednesday added Taiwan to a list of countries being monitored for currency manipulation, the first time the nation has made the list since 2017. The department issued its semiannual report to the US Congress on the policies of the US’ top 20 trading partners, which said that Vietnam and Switzerland had met the criteria for being labeled currency manipulators. The manipulator designation has no specific or immediate consequence, beyond short-term market impacts, but US law requires the government to engage with the listed nations to address the perceived exchange-rate imbalance. Penalties, including exclusion from US
Crystal-studded clouds reflected in a pond, an oversized crystal chandelier surrounded by mirrors: The headquarters of the Swarovski AG crystal empire are every bit as glitzy as one might expect — but the sparkle cannot distract from a bitter family feud over the company’s future. Normally, 650,000 tourists flock to the site in the town of Wattens in Austria’s mountainous Tyrol region every year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has not only left it deserted — it has also magnified much deeper issues for the company. Exactly 125 years after founder Daniel Swarovski developed a machine to cut glass to shimmer like diamonds,